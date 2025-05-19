Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chat
Bio
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
President Trump—Take the Gloves Off!
Restraint is No Longer an Option in the War to Save America
May 19
•
Joe Capp
159
Share this post
Reality Check America
President Trump—Take the Gloves Off!
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
57
From Surviving to Thriving—Trump’s Economic Plan is Working
Ignore the Panic Pushers. The Facts Destroy Their Narrative—and They Know It.
May 15
•
Joe Capp
78
Share this post
Reality Check America
From Surviving to Thriving—Trump’s Economic Plan is Working
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
22
The Left's Mother’s Day Hypocrisy
They Mock, Erase, and Replace Moms All Year and Then Demand Everyone Celebrate Their “Special Day”
May 12
•
Joe Capp
52
Share this post
Reality Check America
The Left's Mother’s Day Hypocrisy
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
44
CNN Just Spit in Your Face
Why the Fake News Network Handed a Megaphone to EVIL
May 8
88
Share this post
Reality Check America
CNN Just Spit in Your Face
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
55
Republican Lawmakers—Where the Hell Are You?
Exposing the GOP’s Inaction in America’s Time of Crisis
May 5
•
Joe Capp
407
Share this post
Reality Check America
Republican Lawmakers—Where the Hell Are You?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
162
Kill the Left’s Lies Before They Kill America
They’re Back and They’re Aiming to Finish What They Started
May 1
•
Joe Capp
307
Share this post
Reality Check America
Kill the Left’s Lies Before They Kill America
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
79
April 2025
Robes Gone Rogue
How Soros, NGOs, and Ivy Leagues Built an Army of Judicial Saboteurs
Apr 28
•
Joe Capp
106
Share this post
Reality Check America
Robes Gone Rogue
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
37
Democrats Are Outrage Junkies
Exposing Why the Left Has No Choice but to Keep Their Base Hooked
Apr 24
•
Joe Capp
90
Share this post
Reality Check America
Democrats Are Outrage Junkies
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
60
Want to Save America?
7 Lost Pillars Every Patriot Must Revive
Apr 21
•
Joe Capp
39
Share this post
Reality Check America
Want to Save America?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
19
Still Playing by Their Rules?
The Mindset That’s Letting the Left Burn America to the Ground
Apr 17
•
Joe Capp
43
Share this post
Reality Check America
Still Playing by Their Rules?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
28
Aren’t You Tired of Always Being Wrong?
An Open Letter to Every Democrat Who Believes the Facts Are on Their Side
Apr 14
•
Joe Capp
58
Share this post
Reality Check America
Aren’t You Tired of Always Being Wrong?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
31
Economic Pain Now or Death Later
Trump’s Plan is Radical, Risky—and Absolutely Necessary
Apr 10
•
Joe Capp
59
Share this post
Reality Check America
Economic Pain Now or Death Later
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
30
© 2025 Joe Capp
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts