Reality Check America

President Trump—Take the Gloves Off!
Restraint is No Longer an Option in the War to Save America
  
Joe Capp
57
From Surviving to Thriving—Trump’s Economic Plan is Working
Ignore the Panic Pushers. The Facts Destroy Their Narrative—and They Know It.
  
Joe Capp
22
The Left's Mother’s Day Hypocrisy
They Mock, Erase, and Replace Moms All Year and Then Demand Everyone Celebrate Their “Special Day”
  
Joe Capp
44
CNN Just Spit in Your Face
Why the Fake News Network Handed a Megaphone to EVIL
55
Republican Lawmakers—Where the Hell Are You?
Exposing the GOP’s Inaction in America’s Time of Crisis
  
Joe Capp
162
Kill the Left’s Lies Before They Kill America
They’re Back and They’re Aiming to Finish What They Started
  
Joe Capp
79

April 2025

Robes Gone Rogue
How Soros, NGOs, and Ivy Leagues Built an Army of Judicial Saboteurs
  
Joe Capp
37
Democrats Are Outrage Junkies
Exposing Why the Left Has No Choice but to Keep Their Base Hooked
  
Joe Capp
60
Want to Save America?
7 Lost Pillars Every Patriot Must Revive
  
Joe Capp
19
Still Playing by Their Rules?
The Mindset That’s Letting the Left Burn America to the Ground
  
Joe Capp
28
Aren’t You Tired of Always Being Wrong?
An Open Letter to Every Democrat Who Believes the Facts Are on Their Side
  
Joe Capp
31
Economic Pain Now or Death Later
Trump’s Plan is Radical, Risky—and Absolutely Necessary
  
Joe Capp
30
