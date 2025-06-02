NOTE: If you're more of a reader than a listener, no worries—the full article is below.

1× 0:00 -6:26

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

“If injustice is done to children and we remain silent, we are not innocent. We are complicit.” — Clarence Thomas

**This isn’t just the most important Reality Check I’ve delivered—it may be the most important one I’ll ever write.**

Whistleblower, Tara Rodas, sounded the alarm in August of 2024.

She stood before Congress and laid it bare: under the Biden administration, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) had become the middleman in a government-funded child trafficking operation. She called it a “supply chain,” moving unaccompanied minors from the border straight into the hands of predators, gang members, and forced labor rings.

The media conveniently dismissed it.

The White House ignored it.

The Left laughed it off as just another “conspiracy theory.”

But they’re not laughing anymore. Because just days ago, HHS itself confirmed it: during Biden’s presidency, over 7,300 official reports of child trafficking involving migrant minors were NEVER investigated. Not reviewed. Not flagged. Not followed up. Just buried. Forgotten.

You can’t spin that.

You can’t bury that.

You can’t gaslight a country that’s finally waking up to the scope of this horror.

Rodas tried to warn us. Now, even our own government admits she was right. And America is staring into the face of something far more evil than incompetence: the Biden administration knowingly facilitated child slavery.

These weren’t isolated incidents. This wasn’t some bureaucratic failure. This was coordinated, industrial-scale trafficking—on a level so vile it almost defies belief. Thousands of kids dumped into a system that didn’t even pretend to vet who was taking them. Some were handed off to gang-affiliated “sponsors.” Others were forced into meatpacking plants, car factories, and sweatshops. Children—some just 10 years old—worked brutal ten-hour shifts “repaying” the smugglers who delivered them.

And while this went on, Biden, Mayorkas, Becerra, Pelosi, Schumer, CNN, MSNBC—every one of them protected the lie. But last week, someone with real power said it out loud. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. didn’t hedge. He didn’t make excuses. He dropped the hammer:

“During the Biden administration, HHS became a COLLABORATOR in child trafficking for sex and for slavery.”

Read that again. A COLLABORATOR. That word means what you think it means—someone who assists the enemy. In this case, the enemy was the cartel, the trafficker, the predator—and Biden’s government was their PARTNER.

Kennedy didn’t stop there: “We have ended that and we’re very aggressively going out and trying to find these children — 300,000 children that were lost by the Biden administration.”

WHAT???? 7,300 was just the number of trafficking reports they ignored. The real number is even more staggering: over 300,000 unaccompanied migrant children were released into this country. Dumped. Discarded. Lost in the shadows.

Now you see why the Left fought like hell to block Kennedy’s appointment—they knew he wouldn’t play ball. They knew once he got inside HHS, their dirty empire of secrets would come crashing down.

And they were right.

Here is today’s Reality Check and it’s one that should hit you like a freight train: These migrant children didn’t fall through the cracks. They were handed over. Not by accident. Not by mismanagement. By a regime that greased the wheels of modern-day slavery.

If this doesn’t enrage you—if this doesn’t stir something primal and righteous inside you—then you’re already lost. Because this isn’t about partisanship. This isn’t red versus blue. This is a fight between good and evil. And for four long years, evil held the reins of power.

THIS is BIDEN’S LEGACY. Not inflation. Not Afghanistan. Not dementia.

This.

The child-trafficking presidency. The administration that turned HHS into a glorified distribution center for the exploitation of children. The party of “equity” and “inclusion” oversaw the largest state-enabled trafficking operation in American history—and they used your tax dollars to do it.

SHARE this Reality Check

Of course, they never could’ve pulled this off without their co-conspirators in the media running cover for them every step of the way. The same media that lost its mind over “kids in cages” under Trump were stone-cold silent as children were handed off to cartels and crime networks under Biden. Why? Because this time it was their guy in office. And for the modern Left, brown children only matter when they’re politically useful. When they’re being trafficked under a Democrat’s watch, they disappear from headlines just like they disappeared from shelters.

We cannot stay silent anymore. If we still have a soul as a nation, this is where we draw the line. Not a political line—a moral one.

Where the hell are all these children?

And who were the depraved cowards that enabled this?

We must demand answers—right now! Because if we let this slide—if we let this horror go unanswered—we’re not just losing our country. We’re forfeiting our souls.

Patriots, here are my questions for you: How can we possibly stay silent about this? Where are these innocent children? What can be done to find them? And what should happen to those who allowed this?

Discuss below. Share this. Forward it. Scream it. Because if the American people don’t demand answers, the evil behind this will grow bolder. And the next generation of victims? Even easier to disappear.

#WhereAreTheChildren

DISCUSS this Reality Check