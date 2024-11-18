Joe Capp Bio

I grew up in New Jersey during the 1970s and 1980s and have since lived in Boston, Chicago, Salt Lake City, and Phoenix before finally settling down in Michigan. My wife, Elle, is my rock, my partner, and the love of my life. Together, we’re blessed with four sons and three wonderful grandchildren. Today, we’re building a simpler life on our five-acre homestead, complete with a large garden, chickens, and rabbits—a peaceful retreat we’ve worked hard to create. This grounded lifestyle reminds me of what matters most, and it’s a big part of why I’m inspired to write this blog.

For over three decades, I worked as a turnaround expert in corporate America while serving as the head of Operations, Sales, Marketing, and Human Resources functions, and President of two companies. Whenever something critical was broken, I was the one CEO’s called to fix it. I also had the chance to spearhead several very complex, global IT projects. My career took me through some of the biggest names in U.S. and international business, giving me a front-row seat to corporate dynamics and the shifting tides of our world. In 2023, I decided to close that chapter and haven’t looked back since.

I have traveled to 23 countries and 42 U.S. states, learning from every place and culture along the way. This diverse experience has given me a unique perspective on the state of our world today.

I am passionate about many things: spending time with Elle, our family, and our dog, Bella (who’s a lovable troublemaker!); making people laugh; cooking; staying fit; bourbon tasting; and exploring Michigan’s natural beauty. I am also deeply driven to understand the broader world, especially given the current state of affairs.

For years, I kept my political and cultural views private, not wanting to stir the pot. But then I realized I couldn’t stay silent anymore. From record inflation and rising crime to global unrest, the issues we face today are pressing and affect all of us. At the same time, censorship, cancel culture, and divisive ideologies threaten the foundational values of our nation. The 2024 election results showed me I wasn’t alone in feeling this way—others were ready to break through the narratives and demand real answers.

I launched the Reality Check America to ask meaningful questions, share opinions based on real-life observations, and, hopefully, spark genuine conversations. I believe the truth matters, and I want to connect with others who feel the same. If you’re ready to dig deeper and question the narratives, join me here. Together, we will explore these issues—because our future depends on each of us being willing to see, understand, and speak the truth.