Why subscribe?

Supporting this blog means taking a stand against the tide of misinformation that’s increasingly shaping public opinion and influencing our nation’s future. Unlike the noise of one-sided media, this platform is built to foster genuine discussion from all perspectives. I’m here to do more than share my own views; I want to create a space where people from both sides of the aisle can come together, debate, and seek the truth on issues that impact us all. By supporting this blog, you’re helping sustain a community that values open-mindedness and transparency over divisive, echo-chamber narratives.

Your support also makes a personal difference. After spending decades in corporate America, I decided to leave that chapter behind in 2023 to pursue something I believe truly matters. This blog represents not only my commitment to honest discourse but also a source of income for me. By choosing to support this platform, you’re not just helping keep it running; you’re investing in an independent voice, driven by a desire to bring people together in a time of deep division. If you believe in the power of thoughtful, open discussion to make a difference, your support would be invaluable.

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and publication archives.

Stay up-to-date

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.