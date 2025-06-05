NOTE: If you're more of a reader than a listener, no worries—the full article is below.

1× 0:00 -6:27

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

"Those who undermine the rule of law under the guise of justice are the most dangerous traitors of all." — Clarence Thomas

You’re not imagining it—something in America just shifted.

You saw it.

You felt it.

And deep down, you know it wasn’t random. It was deliberate. A signal that the anarchy is no longer creeping—it’s accelerating.

Just weeks ago, it was the usual noise—woke tantrums, media spin, political theater. Then the script flipped: assassinations, terror attacks, bioweapons, and street mobs confronting federal agents head-on. These weren’t isolated events—they were a synchronized barrage. A full-spectrum assault from enemies already inside the wire. And they’re not retreating. No, they’re ramping up. Because they know their time is running out—and the reckoning is getting close.

Let’s connect the dots they’re hoping you’ll ignore.

Last week, two Israeli ambassadors—partners in life, on the verge of engagement—were executed in cold blood on the streets of Washington, D.C. Their killer wasn’t just some lone lunatic; he’s tied to radical leftist networks that helped ignite the BLM riots and now hide behind “Palestinian rights” propaganda. And they were assassinated. In our Nation’s capital. In broad daylight.

Then came Boulder. An illegal Egyptian national used a homemade flamethrower to attack peaceful pro-Israel demonstrators in a shopping mall. Read that again—a flamethrower. In Colorado. Against Jewish Americans. That wasn’t a protest. That was hate. That was terrorism.

In Michigan the other day, two Chinese nationals were arrested for smuggling a biological pathogen into a taxpayer-funded University of Michigan lab. Not in a basement. Not in secret. Right out in the open—inside one of our own institutions. A bioweapon lab disguised as a research facility.

The very next day in Minneapolis, a federal raid turned into a war zone as law enforcement met street-level resistance. Progressive mobs poured into the streets—not to protect the innocent—they showed up to protect the criminals. They blocked ICE agents. Spit on them. Threw projectiles. They didn’t protest. They attacked.

None of this is random. None of it is coincidence.

This is a pattern. A multi-front assault on America itself.

Tens—maybe hundreds of thousands—of radical foreigners are now walking the same streets we do. Some came here to kill. Some are waiting for the green light. Others are so deeply brainwashed they believe they’re on a holy mission to wipe us out. But here’s the part that should keep you up at night: the worst threat isn’t who came in—it’s who joined them once they got here.

The domestic Left has gone full Joker—again. Deranged. Unhinged. Addicted to destruction. These aren’t opponents—they’re rage-fueled lunatics willing to burn the nation down because they weren’t handed total control. They torch cities. Loot stores. Beat people in the streets. And still claim to be the heroes. They’re not fighting for justice. They’re throwing a national tantrum with Molotov cocktails.

And behind them all—the real architects of this chaos—are the American traitors who let it happen. Bureaucrats. Judges. Politicians. Agency heads. The ones who opened the gates, ignored every warning, and silenced anyone who told the truth. Why? Because they were cashing checks. Selling influence. Grabbing power while our sovereignty went up in smoke.

These three factions—foreign operatives, domestic lunatics, and treasonous enablers—may hate each other, but they have one thing in common: they know their time is running out. The Left is bleeding support by the hour. ICE is rounding up violent illegals by the thousands. Bondi and Patel are closing in on the traitors. Investigations are stacking. Indictments are being drafted. The noose is tightening—and the rats know it.

That’s why they’ve ramped it all up. This isn’t confidence. It’s desperation.

SHARE this Reality Check

I hope I am wrong—but the violence? The carnage? I believe it’s about to explode.

Think the last two weeks were hell? That was a test run. A dress rehearsal. Don’t take my word for it. Border Czar Tom Homan just said it himself: a major terror attack IS coming. And Biden’s open-border disaster is to blame.

He sees the signs. And so should you.

Here’s today’s Reality Check: The enemy’s inside our gates. And they’re ready to go scorched earth. Don’t panic—PREPARE. Don’t live in fear—be AWAKE. ALERT. ARMED WITH TRUTH.

Get ready. Get sharp. Get serious.

Know your surroundings. Trust your instincts. The enemies we face don’t march in formation or wave enemy flags. They smile. They wear slogans. They blend in until it’s time to strike. Don’t let them fool you.

Secure your home. Build a solid plan. Talk to your family. Teach your kids what to do—not if, but when the worst hits home. Because we’re already standing in the blast zone.

We still have the numbers. The fire. The will to win.

But only if we rise. Only if we act.

The enemy is here. Inside our great nation. But so are we. Millions of patriots—clear-eyed, ready, and not backing down—are still here. Still willing to fight for what’s left of this Republic. We can still stop this—by refusing to be silenced, refusing to be baited, and refusing to be ruled by lies.

So don’t sit there hoping the storm passes. BE the storm they never saw coming.

Patriots, here are my questions for you today: If this isn’t an assault on America from within... then what the hell is it? Do you believe it is wrong to hope for peace while preparing for survival? What happens when the next radical decides it’s your town, your street, your family in their crosshairs?

As always, I look forward to hearing your thoughts on this.

DISCUSS this Reality Check