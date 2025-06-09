NOTE: If you're more of a reader than a listener, no worries—the full article is below.

“Evil is powerless if the good are unafraid.” — Ronald Reagan

I’ve always been wired to see the big picture. It’s not a boast, just a reality of how my mind works. Details have never been my thing (ask anyone who knows me!)—they're simply puzzle pieces scattered across the table. Each has value, sure, but only in the larger story they help to reveal. While others get caught in the weeds, I typically step back, connect the dots, and look for patterns and broader implications of what's unfolding.

That’s how Reality Check America was born. Six months ago, I set out to give a voice to the patterns I was seeing—seemingly disconnected events that, when laid side by side, painted a horrifying picture. Not just of dysfunction, but of deliberate destruction.

Today’s Reality Check is this: The big picture I’ve seen—and still see—reveals a silent war raging all around us. Not Left vs. Right. Not Red vs. Blue. But Good vs. Evil. And it’s a war we cannot afford to lose.

Who started this war? Plotted the initial strike? Fired the first shot? No idea. But make no mistake about it—we are in it. And history tells us one thing with crystal clarity: every war ever fought, no matter the tactics or the weapons used, has fundamentally been a clash between darkness and light. Just look at what happened when evil wasn’t stopped—Lenin’s Red October in 1917, Mao’s China in 1949, and Chávez’s Venezuela in 1999. The outcome? A nation hollowed out—morally, spiritually, economically.

What we’re facing now isn’t new—its history repeating in slow motion.

Heavy shit, right? No doubt. But here’s what really keeps me up at night. It’s not fear for myself. I’ve lived a full life. I’ve fought my fights. I’ve protected my family. But what happens when I no longer can? What happens when the shield I’ve been holding above them—to protect them—disappears? Let’s face it—that day is inevitable.

That’s when the dread hits. When I think about my grandchildren and wonder: Will they ever know what freedom truly felt like? Will they ever be able speak their minds without fear? Will they grow up strong, proud, capable—or broken, silenced, and controlled?

These questions haunt me. Because I know—deep in my bones—what the America they could inherit looks like if evil wins. It looks like this:

Our children, grandchildren, and everyone after us could…

…never again know what's true, because truth itself would become nothing more than whatever propaganda the powerful feed them.

…be stripped of basic freedoms—freedom of speech erased, the right to bear arms revoked, due process dismissed as an inconvenient relic.

…have their faith and spirituality systematically dismantled, severing their connection to purpose, to hope, to anything greater than themselves.

…suffer with preventable sickness, obesity, and infertility, victims of corrupted policies designed to keep them weak and dependent.

…struggle just to survive—unable to afford housing, groceries, or essential medicine, trapped in endless lines while bureaucratic elites dictate who gets what scraps.

…be trapped in perpetual dependency, chained to a welfare state that thrives on their helplessness and obedience, crushing their spirit to keep them docile.

…exist under constant surveillance, with personal privacy wiped away under the deceptive banner of "security," every intimate detail reduced to cold data points analyzed by bureaucrats.

…become indoctrinated, brainwashed to be obedient drones instead of empowered thinkers, accept compliance over courage, uniformity over individuality.

…witness once-great cities descend into decay, lawlessness spreading unchecked because justice is warped by political agendas rather than guided by moral clarity.

And here’s the one that terrifies me most…

…live lives devoid of aspiration and joy, where dreams are mocked, ambition is punished, and the human spirit is broken before it can even soar.

Let me be clear—this isn’t just the typical fear every parent has about their child’s future. This isn’t about inflation or tuition or job markets. This is about a full-on collapse of Western civilization. It’s about hell on Earth becoming the new normal. And that nightmare? It’s knocking at our door.

I’m not trying to exaggerate, sensationalize, or scare you. Truly I’m not. This is the reality I see when I step back and take it all in. And I am sharing it with you for one simple reason: This is my WHY. The reason I fight. The reason I write. The reason I’m willing to be targeted, mocked, silenced. The reason I will do whatever it takes for us to win.

You know—I don’t actually enjoy politics. And I certainly don’t enjoy being in the spotlight. I just refuse to look my grandchildren in the eyes one day and say, “I saw what was coming—and I stayed silent.”

Details aside, do you feel the same way? If so, the time to act is now!

Speak boldly and openly—challenge those around you to see the truth. Refuse to stay silent when you witness lies and propaganda. Get involved! Attend local meetings. Run for office. Volunteer your time and energy to candidates who represent your values. Educate your community about our Constitution and the freedoms it guarantees. Inspire young people to think critically, question authority, and recognize manipulation. Support businesses and institutions committed to preserving traditional American values.

Complacency is the real enemy. If we sit back now, we won’t just lose elections. We’ll lose our families’ futures.

I cannot bear the thought of that. Hopefully, you can’t either.

Patriots, I’m asking you directly: Do you agree this is the war we are fighting? Do you see that this is the future that could unfold if we don’t win? What will you do about it—today? How will you protect the freedoms your children are counting on you to defend?

As always, I’m looking forward to hearing your thoughts on this.

