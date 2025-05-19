“If there must be trouble, let it be in my day, that my child may have peace.” — Thomas Paine

*** An Open Letter to President Donald J. Trump ***

Dear Mr. President—thank you.

What you’ve accomplished in your first few months back in office is nothing short of extraordinary. You’ve begun to pull this nation out of the wreckage Those Who Hate America left behind. And you’ve done something we never expected—you gave us hope again. Not just for us—but for the generations who’ll live with what happens next. For that, we don’t just thank you. We stand with you!

Gratitude alone—unfortunately—won’t win this war.

Yes, war. That’s exactly what this is—a cold civil war fought not with bullets, but with lies, lawfare, infiltration, sabotage, and media-driven psyops. While you’ve been working to save our country, they haven’t let up for a single damn day.

Over a decade ago, these America-hating cowards, draped in robes, titles, and microphones, declared total war on everything we cherish—faith, freedom, family, and truth. And now that you’re back, they’re not retreating. They’re accelerating. They’re not just trying to stop you—they’re trying to finish us before you finish them.

They play dirty because they believe we don’t have what it takes to stop them. They lie, cheat, censor, and conspire—without shame, without fear, without limits. They don’t see rules. They see obstacles. And that’s what makes them the most dangerous enemy our Republic has ever faced.

Just look at the events of this past week alone…

When former FBI swamp rat James Comey openly fantasized about your assassination on social media, it wasn’t a slip of the tongue—it was a warning shot. A green light. And the media didn’t just excuse it—they spun it. They said you finally had an excuse to investigate him. As if the problem wasn’t the threat—it was your anticipated response to it.

Then came the House’s knife in the back. With one cowardly vote, RINOs and Leftists sided with lobbyists over the people and killed your Big Beautiful Bill—the same bill that would’ve put American workers first and launched our economy back to life.

Just when we thought the betrayal couldn’t go deeper, the Supreme Court stepped in—not to defend our nation—but to shield illegal invaders from deportation. In doing so, they protected criminals and abandoned citizens.

Worst of all, Lunatics bombed a fertility clinic—because the very concept of life is offensive to their ideology of death, despair, and control.

These stories didn’t surprise us. Not after everything we’ve seen the past few years.

After all, these are the same degenerates who unleashed a bioweapon on the world, staged a silent coup against a sitting president, rigged the 2020 election, and tried to bury you under a mountain of weaponized legal attacks after you left office. The same snakes who turned January 6th into a propaganda bonfire. Who turned the DOJ into a search-and-destroy unit. Who turned journalism into a state-sponsored mind control machine.

Yes, they’re the same lunatics who hurled Molotov cocktails into car dealerships. Who helped illegals dodge ICE while pretending to be impartial judges. Who handed cartel killers prime-time cameras to blame us for their slaughter—and then had the gall to call it “news.”

No, we weren’t surprised. We were reminded. Reminded that this enemy will stop at nothing—not lies, not violence, not treason—to destroy you, destroy us, and wipe our nation off the map.

That’s why the gloves must come off. We’re not asking for chaos. Nor lawlessness. We’re asking you to use overwhelming, unapologetic, legal force. Fired with precision. Deployed without hesitation. Until America’s enemy is broken beyond repair. As a minimum…

Flood the Courts Like They Flooded the Border. File lawsuits against every rogue judge, sanctuary state, and lawless DA undermining the rule of law. Overwhelm them with the same lawfare they’ve used against you. Bury them in paperwork and force them to defend their treason in open court. Appoint Special Prosecutors—and Unleash Hell. We don’t need more hearings over the events that changed history—we need indictments. Appoint prosecutors to investigate the 2020 election theft, the political theater of January 7th, and the stunning failure to stop an armed assassin in Butler. Someone helped that shooter climb that rooftop. We want names. We want charges. We want accountability. Investigate—Then Drop the Hammer. No more warnings. No more subpoenas without teeth. Start real investigations with real consequences. Drag every shred of evidence out of the shadows. Arrest the traitors. Charge the operatives. Use RICO to dismantle their criminal networks—and if you must, invoke military jurisdiction to prosecute those who waged war against America from inside her own government. Break the Propaganda Machine. Prosecute corrupt media outlets for collusion and political warfare. They didn’t just lie—they coordinated lies to cover up crimes, destroy patriots, and protect an illegitimate regime. Cancel their broadcast licenses. Seize their assets. Dismantle the fake news industrial complex and make it hurt. Suspend Habeas Corpus if Necessary. If the sabotage continues, if the conspirators escalate their rebellion—suspend Habeas Corpus. Detain the enemies of this Republic. Let them scream. Let them wail. But do not let them walk free to try again.

Mr. President, this isn’t just about protecting ourselves—it’s about our children. We MUST win—for them! Otherwise, they’ll grow up wondering how we let their future die without doing everything we possibly could to prevent that from happening.

So, hit them hard. Hit them fast. And make it hurt. We need to make sure history never forgets what happens when traitors try to destroy our great Republic. And fail. So, that it never happens again.

We’ve got your back.

— Reality Check American Patriots

Folks, here are my questions for you— do you stand behind this letter? In other words, do you support the call to take the gloves off and fight back—legally, fully, and without apology? If so, what other tactics should President Trump unleash? If not, why do you believe we can win while continuing to deploy half-measures?

As always, I look forward to hearing your thoughts on this.

