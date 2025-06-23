NOTE: If you're more of a reader than a listener, no worries—the full article is below.

“When you see a rattlesnake poised to strike, you do not wait until he has struck to crush him.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt

It was the strike heard around the world.

On Saturday night, President Trump made the kind of decision that defines leadership: he authorized targeted elimination strikes on nuclear facilities inside Iran. It was bold. It was precise. And it sent a message long overdue and now unavoidable to America’s enemies both foreign and domestic—America will no longer tolerate treachery and hostility.

Reactions to the bombings have been all over the map. Some patriots are cheering. Others are genuinely concerned. I am not talking about Leftist trolls—I’m talking about our own.

Look, I get it. This isn’t a small move. It’s not a tweet. It’s not a press release. It’s the use of American force. The stakes are high—and when that happens, good people start asking serious questions. Here are just a few of the comments I’ve seen from fellow MAGA voters who are struggling with the action taken by our Commander in Chief:

“Trump isn’t the same man we voted for in 2016. He’s angry and taking it out on everyone.”

“This isn’t America First—it’s Israel First.”

“I’m starting to regret my vote.”

Let me be absolutely clear: I am not a warmonger. I don’t cheer for war—ever. The idea of sending my sons into a bloody conflict makes me physically ill. That’s why I have always cheered louder than anyone each time Trump pulled us out of useless foreign disasters. And no—I don’t worship Trump. I criticize him every time he deserves it. But this? This wasn’t a mistake. This wasn’t escalation. This was America standing the hell up. This was America First.

You don’t have to like war to understand the cost of letting evil regimes play nuclear roulette with the free world. You don’t wait for your enemies to load the chamber and pull the trigger. So, let’s cut through the noise and get to the ONLY THREE QUESTIONS THAT MATTER regarding this—the answers to which make it crystal clear: Trump was absolutely right to act.

Has Iran been working to build nuclear weapons? They sure as hell have been—for a long, long time. Jimmy Carter raised concerns about a nuclear Iran in the late ‘70s. Every president since has echoed the same warnings. But we don’t have to take our “leaders” word for it. Just days ago, Iran’s own Supreme Leader confirmed they are still actively pursuing nukes—even after they were hit by our missiles. Were they close to having them? Yes. Dangerously close. They’ve got uranium mines. Centrifuges. Nuclear scientists. State-of-the-art facilities. And thanks to Obama and Biden, they have the cash to make them operational. Remember, Obama forked over $1.7 billion in cold, hard currency, and Biden unlocked another $16 billion, calling it “humanitarian aid”—as if the regime that funds Hamas would ever hand out soup and blankets to their people. Would they use nukes against us? Only a fool would say “no.” Iran’s been chanting “Death to America” for decades. They want Israel erased. They bankroll terror in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and beyond. They armed Hamas. They armed Hezbollah. They even plotted assassinations of U.S. officials on American soil. You think they’d stop at Israel? Not a chance! The second they get a warhead, they’ll either hold it over our heads like a loaded gun—or detonate it and leave a mushroom cloud hanging over American soil.

That’s why Trump’s action wasn’t just justified—it was necessary.

Here’s today’s Reality Check: Trump finally did what every coward U.S. “leader” before him refused to do—he drew a hard line in the sand and enforced it. In doing so, he didn’t just send a message—he delivered a warning shot: FUCK AROUND with the United States of America today, and you’ll FIND OUT the hard way that you just made the last mistake of your miserable existence.

Naturally, the screeching hyenas on the Left are losing their minds over this. So, let’s rip apart the nonsense they’re spewing…

For starters, they’ve been shouting that Trump just dragged us into a war. That’s a flat-out lie! We are not at war! No troops are being deployed. No invasion. No occupation. We simply helped take out targets that Israel couldn’t hit without our technology.

That’s the Left: Predictable. Pathetic. Wrong again.

They’re shrieking that Trump can’t authorize military action without Congress. Really? Where was that outrage when Clinton bombed Iraq in 1998 with zero approval? Or when he unleashed a 78-day air war on Serbia in 1999? Or when Obama flattened Libya and helped murder Gaddafi in 2011? Or when he rained missiles over Syria and Iraq in 2014—again, no Congressional vote in sight? The Left’s hypocrisy on this is off the damn charts. That’s not even up for debate.

What is up for debate is whether the strikes were legal. And here’s the part they don’t want you to know: Congress technically authorized them under the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF)—passed in response to 9/11. Is applying it to Iran a stretch? Sure. But it’s not a deal-breaker—it’s a precedent.

That’s the Left: Predictable. Pathetic. Wrong again.

They’re crying that Trump “jumped the gun.” That we should’ve pursued diplomacy. Diplomacy? With Iran? These psychopaths don’t negotiate—they lie and reload. They sign agreements, break them before the ink dries, and laugh at the West for falling for it. Just look at the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action—the infamous “Iran Nuclear Deal.” Brokered by the P5+1 and the EU, it promised inspections and limits on enrichment in exchange for billions in sanctions relief. What did Iran actually do? Took the cash. Blew off the restrictions. Blocked inspectors. They played the globalist stooges like a damn fiddle—and never stopped enriching uranium.

That’s the Left: Predictable. Pathetic. Wrong again.

And the Left is also now replacing Trump’s “Nazi” label with “Warmonger”—while claiming they are the ones who want peace. Spare me! Trump’s the warmonger, huh? You mean the same man who brokered four Middle East peace agreements? The man who was just nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan? The man who kept America out of new wars for four straight years and pushed relentlessly to end the bloodshed in Ukraine? That guy? What a joke!

The Left don’t give a damn about peace. After all, these are the same people who pumped billions into Ukraine’s war machine without a single accountability measure. Cheered Hamas rioters as they torched cities. Celebrated an assassination attempt on Trump, then pretended it didn’t happen. Burned Tesla dealerships. Looted small businesses to the ground. And riot every time ICE enforces immigration law.

That’s the Left: Predictable. Pathetic. Wrong again.

No—the Left don’t want peace at all. They want domination. Raw, unchecked, absolute power. They’ll weaponize any tragedy, ignite any conflict, and spin any lie to take it. That’s another reason why I back President Trump’s strike without an ounce of hesitation. Because the message he sent wasn’t just for Tehran—it was for the cowards, liars, and saboteurs right here at home. America’s enemies within. The traitors who have been trying to burn this country to the ground. The ones who thought there’d never be a reckoning.

That message? Your FAFO clock is ticking. And when it strikes—you won’t just find out. You’ll regret you ever fucked around in the first place.

Patriots, here are my questions for you: Do you believe Iran would have stopped its nuclear pursuit without a show of force? Should the U.S. wait until a mushroom cloud appears before acting? And if you disagree with Trump’s decision—what would you have done instead?

