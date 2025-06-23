Reality Check America

Boris Doyle
10h

I'm not American, but I support that decision.

Islam and nukes i a bad combination

Tony
9h

The previous wars America frequently indulged in were outrageous attempts to spread US hegemony throughout the world. This military action was overdue and necessary as the Iranians never stopped shouting “Death to America”

The world should be grateful to Donald Trump but another one or two heavy sorties are needed to ensure what is buried deep is destroyed

