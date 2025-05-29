NOTE: If you're more of a reader than a listener, no worries—the full article is below.

“Everyone thinks of changing the world, but no one thinks of changing himself.” – Leo Tolstoy

I had one of those all-too-familiar social media exchanges yesterday—the kind where common sense enters the room and the Left slams the door in its face. This person wasn’t just liberal. They were a full-time disciple of the Church of Woke—armed with every talking point from MSNBC to TikTok. Obama, they insisted, was one of the greatest presidents in American history. And if I didn’t agree, well, that could only mean one thing: I must be racist. Because that’s still the go-to move for some—disagree, and you’re a bigot.

Then came the reparations sermon. Apparently, because monetary reparations for slavery aren’t likely happening tomorrow, I’m supposed to support DEI as a substitute. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion—a phrase that sounds noble but functions like a Trojan horse for authoritarianism. As the conversation spiraled, I was reminded yet again that there’s no reasoning with these people. Their worldview isn’t up for discussion. It’s a decree. They don’t want dialogue. No, they demand the rest of us relinquish social norms and conform to their beliefs. Period.

And that’s when I was hit by a Reality Check that came at me like a freight train: The Left doesn’t need more power. It needs a new perspective. If liberals would simply shift their mindset from external control to internal action—from demanding compliance to demonstrating conviction—this country could roar back to greatness almost overnight.

Let me break it down for you Lefties.

Crying for reparations? You say America owes a debt that can never be repaid. Fine—start repaying it yourself. Sell your home, downsize, and donate the profits to a black-owned business or historically black college. Create a scholarship fund. Use your privilege for reparative justice. But you haven’t and won’t—because you don’t want restitution, you want recognition. You don’t want to pay a bill—you want applause for pointing at the invoice.

Want the US to continue to be a land of immigrants? Then live like it! Take in a vetted migrant who came here legally. Feed them. Clothe them. House them. Pay their medical bills. Be accountable for them. No performative hashtags. No yard signs. Real life. Real sacrifice. If every open-borders progressive did this, the problem would vanish. But you haven’t and won’t. Not in Martha’s Vineyard, not in Malibu, not in your gated blue district. Because deep down, you don’t want the burden—you want the badge of moral superiority without the cost.

Passionate about gender ideology? Don’t just shout about trans rights. Create your own sports leagues. Stop infiltrating ours. Then sit back and enjoy the broken records, broken noses, and broken logic. But you haven’t and won’t—because it’s easier to hijack institutions than build your own. Because when your ideas fail in the free market, coercion becomes your only option.

You want to have the police defunded? Awesome! Prove it works. Grab some land in the Arizona desert and build a cop-free utopia. No 911. No law enforcement. Just you, your neighbors, and your ideology. When chaos hits, call your feelings. Let your virtue signal you to safety. We’ll watch the footage while enjoying the security you voted to dismantle. But you haven’t and won’t—because even you know in the deep recesses of your mind that your utopia needs someone with a badge and a gun to protect you from the cray crays of the world.

Want Hollywood to go further Left? Don’t take our beloved James Bond and cast a black, lesbian female to play the role. Write your own dam script about a new character so woke they make NPR sound like InfoWars. Cast a pansexual vegan amputee in your wacky musical. When your film bombs, don’t cry about bigotry. Accept that the rest of us just aren’t that into being force-fed your ideology with a side of popcorn. But you haven’t and won’t—because you’d rather leech off legacy than risk failure with originality. Because pushing boundaries is easy—until you actually have to build something of your own.

Obsessed with climate change? Go full pioneer. Power down. Toss the iPhone. Cancel your Amazon Prime and grind grain by hand. Heat your tofu with a handmade solar oven and make your own hemp toilet paper. If carbon is poison, detox your life. Don’t beg the rest of us to live like cavemen while you fly to climate conferences on private jets. But you haven’t and won’t—because your climate virtue ends where convenience begins. Your sermons run on Wi-Fi, diesel, and hypocrisy.

Care deeply about poor Ukraine being bullied by Russia? Don’t just hang the flag on your Twitter profile. Book a one-way ticket to Kyiv. Trade your iPad for an AK and go fight Putin yourself. Courage isn’t retweeting Zelenskyy—it’s showing up when it counts. But you haven’t and won’t—because your bravery lives on screens, not battlefields. You want to be seen supporting a war—but not dirty your hands in it.

And if all of this sounds exhausting, there’s always the exit. Plenty of countries already live the values you demand. Venezuela. Cuba. North Korea. Canada—if you’re into slow-motion decline. But if you’re staying in America, here’s the deal: live your truth—but stop forcing it down everyone else’s throat.

This nation wasn’t built for the fragile. It was built by the bold—men and women who lived what they believed, not barked it from behind a screen. You want to change the world? Start with your damn self! Be the change you whine about. Not on X. Not in protests. In real life. Every day. With your own money. Your own time. Your own sweat.

Now grow up, gear up, and go live what you preach. Or sit down, shut up, and stop dragging this country into your personal psychodrama.

Patriots, here are my questions for you—What would happen if every Lefty in America actually lived the life they demand from everyone else? What would change if they stopped preaching and started practicing? And here's the big one: what’s stopping them—from actually doing any of it? Do you think they ever will? Or is the real reason they scream so loudly… because deep down, they know they won’t?

As always, I look forward to hearing your thoughts on this. Let it ‘em rip!

