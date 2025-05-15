"When you subsidize poverty and failure, you get more of both." — James Dale Davidson

Every year, you worked longer and harder—and every year, you kept less of what you earned. Your paycheck was gutted while taxes climbed. Insurance premiums ballooned while coverage shriveled. Property taxes went up while roads fell apart. Gas, groceries, rent—everything cost more, while your income was silently gutted by greedy bureaucrats and corporate scammers dressed up as “benefits.”

And through it all, what did your “elected” representatives in government say?

They said they were doing everything they could to “lift people out of poverty.”

They said they were “fighting for the middle class.”

They said “help is on the way.”

Ready for the biggest surprise of your lifetime? Here it is—they lied! Every damn time. Every last one of them. The proof is in your wallet.

The truth is, for decades, both parties sold you out. Republicans made empty pledges about growth while protecting their donors. Democrats shoved through bloated programs that helped bureaucrats—not you. They handed your money to illegal immigrants, foreign governments, and green energy scams while you skipped meals and juggled bills. You were nothing more than their ATM—squeezed, drained, and discarded.

Then something happened Those Who Hate America never expected—and certainly didn’t want: Trump returned to office. And now—for the first time in your lifetime— your money, your future, and your family’s stability are finally front and center.

Trump just signed an executive order to slash prescription drug prices for every American. Not just for the insured. Not just for the rich. Everyone. It targets the greedy profiteers—pharmacy benefit managers—who colluded with Big Pharma to jack up your costs while pocketing the difference. Trump didn’t negotiate with them—he torched their scam in broad daylight. The result? A projected 30–40% price drop on essential meds. That means you’ll be able to buy groceries and refill your prescription.

Trump’s tariffs? They’re doing exactly what the “experts” swore they wouldn’t. His bold trade moves are forcing companies to bring supply chains back home. They’ve already triggered over $2.8 trillion in new corporate investment—not into woke startups or DEI scams, but into manufacturing, infrastructure, and the heartland towns the elites left for dead. These are real jobs. Real paychecks. Real futures being rebuilt. And now, even foreign markets that once slammed the door on American goods are back in play.

And Trump didn’t stop there. He created DOGE to do the one thing D.C. never dares do: cut waste and fraud. No more slush funds. No more phantom programs. No more $800 hammers. DOGE is blowing the lid off the Swamp’s racket—exposing it, shredding it, and forcing D.C. to live under the rules it made for everyone else. Less waste. Lower deficits. More of your money staying in your hands—where it belongs.

Next up? The Big, Bold, America-First Tax Relief Bill. It will become reality as long as Republican lawmakers finally grow a spine (see related article: Republican Lawmakers—Where the Hell Are You?). Speaker Johnson calls it the most aggressive, unapologetic pro-worker tax plan in American history. It eliminates federal income tax on tips. It removes federal taxes on overtime. And it ends the government’s double-dip on Social Security. It’s simple: if you earn it, you keep it. Period. No more getting robbed for putting in the extra hours. No more punishing the people who actually work. This isn’t trickle-down—it’s paycheck-up. And it's about damn time.

These are the facts. None of this is debatable. And neither are the early results.

Inflation just dropped to 2.3%, the lowest in four years. April’s job report blew past expectations—177,000 new jobs added—proving real, sustainable employment is back. Egg prices have plummeted from a record $6.23 in March to $5.12 in April—the sharpest drop in four decades. And the S&P 500 already wiped out its brief 2025 losses and surged back into the black. These indicators are so promising that JPMorgan has slashed its recession forecast—crediting Trump's tariff truce with China as a stabilizing force. The message couldn’t be clearer: America is bouncing back, and it’s happening because of Trump—not despite him.

All great things, right? Not according to Those Who Hate America.

They flood your screens with fear porn—screaming that Trump “only helps the rich,” that he’s “crashing the economy,” that he’s “dangerously naive” on global trade. They know it’s not true, but they scream it anyway because they want you to panic and forget how much better your life is with Trump in office instead of the Corpse of Joe Biden or whatever sock puppet the DNC drags out next.

Here’s today’s Reality Check: The Golden Age Trump predicted isn’t some distant fantasy—it’s taking shape right now. And no amount of gaslighting by Those Who Hate America is going to change this.

America’s comeback isn’t luck—it’s the result of strategy, strength, and a leader who doesn’t flinch. Trump knows exactly what the hell he’s doing. He’s tearing down the rot and rebuilding this country brick by brick—and every move he makes is for you, not the leeches who hijacked Washington.

And this comeback? It means more money in your pocket, more stability for your family, and finally an economy that rewards your work instead of punishing it. You’re going to see the difference in every paycheck, every grocery run, every single bill.

So, block out the noise and drown out the lies. Because America’s economic comeback isn’t coming. It’s already here.

Patriots—here are my questions for you: Can you see it? Do you believe again that better days are coming—or are their lies still holding you hostage? Most important—are you ready to be part of the greatest American comeback story ever told?

As always, I look forward to hearing your thoughts on this.

