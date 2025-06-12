NOTE: If you're more of a reader than a listener, no worries—the full article is below.

“You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.” — Abraham Lincoln

The L.A. riots aren’t a protest. They’re not an uprising. They’re a staged riot—a desperate act from a regime that knows its grip on power and control is slipping.

Let’s walk through the scene.

ICE shows up to do its job: arrest violent criminal aliens—many of them gang-affiliated, cartel-connected, and already deported more than once. Suddenly, the streets flood with “protesters”—but these aren’t outraged locals. They’re hired agitators. Masked. Armed. Coordinated. Police cruisers are ambushed. Highways blocked. Cars torched. Stores looted. And flying above it all? Mexican flags—waving over an American city engulfed in flames.

This isn’t rage. It’s political theater—funded, staged, and broadcast like a propaganda performance.

They want Trump to respond. They’re baiting him. They’re trying to frame a federal response as an “authoritarian crackdown.” Something only a power-hungry, modern-day King would do. The goal isn’t justice. It’s optics. It’s viral clips. It’s the illusion of tyranny. They want soldiers on screen—not rioters. Fire to look like freedom. The National Guard to look like fascism.

And how do they sell that narrative? By flipping the script and spewing absurdities like “peaceful protest” and “people having fun with rocks.” That’s not exaggeration—it’s verbatim. From the media. Lawmakers. Regime puppets. All reading from the same script—typed in the backrooms of power.

Know what proves this is nothing but a show? None of this happened under Biden. No mobs. No bricks. No looters wrapped in foreign flags. Why? Because the Left had it all. The White House. The courts. The tech platforms. The megaphone. The mob. The media. The puppet was in place. The strings were hidden. They didn’t need fire—they had full control.

Now the curtain’s ripped open. The strings are showing. The actors look like fools. And the audience? We’re not clapping—we’re booing. That’s why they’re panicking. That’s why the cities are burning. Because they’re losing—and they know it.

Here’s today’s REALITY CHECK: If the Left had support, they wouldn’t need chaos. If they had the truth, they wouldn’t need bricks. If they had credibility, they wouldn’t need lies.

And those Mexican flags? They’re no accident either. It’s intentional misdirection. A calculated move to frame this as poor, brown migrants being oppressed by evil border agents. But let’s be honest: we weren’t invaded by innocent refugees from a rough neighborhood in Tijuana. They are military-aged men from Venezuela, Iran, and China. Some with gang ties. Some with terror links. All with an agenda.

What happened at our border was not immigration. It was infiltration. And the Left is throwing a tantrum because they can’t hide it anymore.

Meanwhile, political frauds like Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass—and their media lapdogs—do what they always do: lie with a straight face while their cities smolder. “There was no violence until the military arrived!” they shriek— as storefronts collapse and ambulances race through flaming streets. “Just a few rocks!” they whimper—as footage rolls of agents being attacked with cinderblocks.

And this isn’t ending anytime soon. This isn’t a one-off—it’s a national tour with no intermission. Your city could be next. And yes, they’ll line the streets with protests in blue hellholes every other weekend—but don’t be fooled. None of it’s organic. Every fire lit, every flag waved, every street blocked—it’s scripted. And the script is falling apart.

Why? because they have a massive problem now—one they didn’t have before—no one’s clapping anymore. The audience is walking out. Only the delusional are still applauding. And it’s blowing up in their faces. Because Americans don’t trust the mainstream media anymore. Their spell is broken. Their numbers are tanking. They’re not just losing viewers—they’re losing their grip on the public.

And into that collapse? Stepped the truth. And We Who Love America.

Whistleblowers are speaking out. Lawsuits are flying. Exposure is everywhere.

The Trump administration is doing what the Autopen never did—telling the truth fast, hard, and unapologetically. And those truths? They’re being spread not by MSNBC—but by you. Patriots. Podcasters. Citizen journalists. Truth warriors.

Reality Check America isn’t a whisper in the dark—it’s a megaphone in the firestorm. And you’re not an audience member. You’re on stage now. Every comment, share, email, and conversation is a tactical strike in this war for truth.

So don’t feel overwhelmed. Feel emboldened. Because the more desperate they get, the louder we become. And the louder we become, the more Americans wake up.

This latest riot isn’t a step backwards for our movement to restore America. It’s a sign they’re desperate. Only this time, nobody’s buying tickets to the encore.

Patriots, here are my questions for you: Did you spot the L.A. political theater the second it opened curtain? Are you ready to push even harder when they launch Act Two in your city? And how do we make sure this collapse becomes our comeback—not just their finale?

