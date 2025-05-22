“People will forgive a criminal if they feel sorry enough for him.” — John Grisham

Earlier this week, Joe Biden announced he has an aggressive, high-grade form of prostate cancer that has already metastasized to his bones. Like any decent human being who’s watched a loved one suffer, my first instinct was sympathy. My father died of cancer. I watched it eat him alive. I wouldn’t wish that kind of death on anyone—not even a frail, corrupt, destructive figure like Joe Biden.

But then came the questions. Is it true? Does Biden really have cancer? Ask that about anyone else and you'd be labeled heartless. But this isn’t just anyone. This is Joe Biden—the most dishonest, manipulative liar ever to crawl through the halls of public office.

Let’s say he does. The real question then becomes: When did he find out? According to oncologists weighing in after the announcement, it’s highly unlikely this is new information. Odds are Biden was diagnosed with cancer while he was still in office.

And that leads us here: If he’s known for months—maybe even years—why share the news now? Curious, I scrolled headlines. I read numerous social media takes. And then it hit me: This wasn’t a health update. It was a diversion. A shield. A smokescreen.

Here’s today’s Reality Check: The Left shared Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis not to be transparent—but to protect themselves. Their goal was twofold. First, to distract their mindless minions from the real story exploding all around them. Second, to give those same sheep a brand-new, one-size-fits-all rebuttal every time someone dares question or criticize the former President.

Let’s break that down.

Goal One: Throw an emotional grenade to distract and redirect. This wasn’t aimed at us patriots. It was aimed at the emotional, the malleable—the soft Left. The sheep. It was a well-timed sympathy bomb, a calculated tug at the heartstrings to drown out the real scandal: the fact that Joe Biden was never mentally fit to be president. He never governed. He was used. And the people who used him weren’t just unethical—THEY COMMITTED TREASON. So did every damn person who covered it up.

There’s a reason they dropped the cancer card when they did. In the weeks leading up to it, their entire narrative was burning down. Ron Klain, Biden’s own Chief of Staff, admitted in his book that Joe was "out of it" during 2024 debate prep. Jake Tapper—yes, that Jake Tapper—published Original Sin, a damning exposé detailing how Biden’s cognitive decline was covered up by the very people now screaming for sympathy. Then came the Robert Hur audio, where Biden was described—under oath—as "a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory." And if that wasn’t enough, video surfaced of Biden at a June 2024 fundraiser unable to recognize George Clooney. The dam had burst. And more bombshells are dropping daily.

The most damning part? These revelations didn’t come from Trump. Or Fox. Or MAGA influencers. They came from Biden’s own camp—his staff, his donors, his media allies. THE VERY PEOPLE THE LEFT HAS BEEN PROGRAMMED TO TRUST were suddenly lighting the match. And the machine saw the fire.

They went into damage control. They had to stop their own side from waking up! The questions starting to get asked weren’t just dangerous—they don’t end in spin. They end in indictments, plea deals, and the sound of cell doors slamming shut. So, they shoved sympathy down their sheep’s throats before justice could reach their doorstep.

But it doesn’t stop there.

Goal Two: Silence everyone else. Silence you. They didn’t just need to distract their own—they needed to kill the conversation about what Biden signed, what was really going on in the West Wing, who was pulling the strings while he wandered aimlessly around the stage like a nursing home escapee, and who was involved in the cover up. So, they did what they always do—they gave their drones a new script.

Let me explain.

I started delivering informal Reality Checks to the Left just before the start of Trump’s first term. Whenever someone said something that wasn’t true, I asked inconvenient questions and offered honest rebuttals. And every time I struck a nerve, they fired back with the same tired, pre-programmed slur:

“Nazi.”

Every. Damn. Time.

They didn’t use that hideous label because they truly believed it. They used it because they’d been trained to use it. I wasn’t debating independent thinkers—I was triggering media-installed reflexes, reinforced by cultish obedience and tribal hysteria. It was never about facts or dialogue—it was about control. The accusation was meant to shame, isolate, and silence. You’ve seen it yourself: Trump was a Nazi. JD Vance was a Nazi. You were a Nazi. If your grandma posted a meme out of step with the narrative—congrats—she was a Nazi too.

But it didn’t work on me. And I’m guessing it didn’t work on you either. It certainly wasn’t going to work in conversations now about Joe Biden. So, they gave their clueless followers new marching orders:

Drop “Nazi.” Deploy “Cancer.”

These past few days, I have seen it all over social media. I bet you have too. “Cancer!” It’s their new counterstrike. Point out Biden’s mental collapse? Question the regime? Ask who was really running the country? Brace yourself. You’ll be met with: “How dare you! That brave, sick old hero has cancer!!!”

You’re not allowed to dig deeper. You’re not allowed to demand answers. Just shut your mouth, feel ashamed, and apologize for daring to question anything. And if you don’t? You’re a Monster. Ghoul. Rotting piece of human garbage.

Sound familiar? It should. Because this is just the latest version of their classic playbook. Remember these hits? Racist. Misogynist. Sexist. Homophobe. Xenophobe. Fascist. Election Denier. MAGA Cultist. Threat to Democracy. Nazi.

Yes, they’ve done this before. They’re doing it again. And if we let them get away with it this time, they’ll wipe the record clean. The corruption, the cover-up, the betrayal—gone. And next time? It won’t just be worse. It’ll be irreversible.

So, show these traitors no mercy! Offer no retreat! Challenge everything. Hammer them with questions. Demand answers. And don’t stop until the lies they built to protect themselves are nothing but ash.

They deserve it. No—America does.

Patriots, here are my questions for you: If Biden wasn’t running the country, who the hell was? Why aren’t they in handcuffs right now? How many more bombshells have to come from their own side before even the most loyal Leftists admit they’ve been played? And most important of all—are you going to let a conveniently timed diagnosis erase four years of deception, destruction, and manufactured chaos?

