NOTE: If you're more of a reader than a listener, no worries—the full article is below.

1× 0:00 -7:07

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

"Academia is to knowledge what prostitution is to love." – Nassim Nicholas Taleb

Before we start, let’s take a moment to honor the true backbone of this country—our veterans. Your courage, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication are the reason we still have a country worth fighting for.

Thank you for standing between freedom and tyranny.

OK. Now to it…

For the past few months, the battle lines between Harvard and the Trump administration have been impossible to ignore. On one side, a newly emboldened administration demanding accountability, transparency, and an end to taxpayer exploitation. On the other, a bloated academic fortress that has grown used to unquestioned privilege and unearned deference. President Trump has made it clear: elite institutions will no longer be allowed to operate as untouchable kingdoms above the law. And Harvard—the richest university on Earth—is finally realizing that the old rules don’t apply anymore.

There have been multiple clashes recently that have exposed just how entitled and combative Harvard has become. When the Trump administration questioned foreign influence, they cried racism. When funding cuts were proposed, they screamed academic censorship.

The spotlight on Harvard burned even brighter this spring when it let its campus turn into a political circus. Pro-Hamas sympathizers set up encampments, blocked buildings, and hijacked the university to push anti-Israel demands—while Harvard’s “leaders” stood there wringing their hands. Instead of shutting it down, Harvard let it fester. And the Trump administration wasn’t having it. President Trump called it what it was: dangerous, antisemitic, and a direct threat to democracy.

No more warnings. No more excuses.

The gloves came off. The Trump administration yanked Harvard’s ability to enroll international students, impacting over 6,800 foreigners who were enjoying elite American education on U.S. soil. Then came the hammer: $2.7 billion in federal funding frozen. Investigations launched. Tax-exempt status under review. Harvard howled in protest, filed lawsuits, and played the victim—but it was too late. The message was clear: if you take American money, you answer to the American people. No more hiding behind ivory towers and activist mobs.

Here is today’s Reality Check: Harvard doesn’t fear losing power—it fears losing control. For years, it has operated like a sovereign power, untethered from the country that made it rich and influential. Now that Trump is shining a spotlight on the rot, Harvard’s mask is slipping.

Harvard wants you to believe it’s a pillar of academic excellence, a global beacon of enlightenment. In reality, it’s a bloated institution addicted to tax dollars while serving foreign interests, radical ideologies, and an agenda that’s completely detached from the values of everyday Americans. It’s time to rip the veil off the golden gates of Harvard Yard and expose what’s really happening behind those ivy-covered walls.

Let’s start with what Harvard doesn’t want to admit: it’s turned itself into a pipeline for foreign governments, foreign influence, and foreign agendas. Nations like China, Saudi Arabia, and others openly hostile to American values are flooding our universities with their top-tier recruits—and Harvard has rolled out the red carpet. According to Open Doors data, China alone sends over 290,000 students to U.S. universities, many of them through state-sponsored programs. Harvard is one of the top destinations. Why? Because it’s a revolving door to American influence, tech, research, and intellectual property—and they’re walking right in while you foot the bill.

And here’s the insult on top of the injury: most of these students come from countries that contribute absolutely nothing toward their education. Not a dime. Harvard takes billions from Washington, opens its gates to foreign nationals, and gives America the finger in return.

Meanwhile, Harvard sits on an obscene $52 billion endowment—the largest of any university on Earth. That’s more than the GDP of some countries. And yet, Harvard continues to beg Washington for grants, leech off the American taxpayer, and demand more money for “diversity,” “equity,” and “global education” initiatives that spit in the face of the very people funding them.

This isn’t education. It’s a racket. A global laundering operation dressed up in crimson robes.

SHARE this Reality Check

And don’t expect transparency. Harvard doesn’t want you to know who these foreign students are or where they come from. They hide behind vague statements and globalist language, but the reality is simple: we’re being conned. We deserve names. We deserve countries. We deserve answers. If Harvard wants to operate as an international hub for global elites, fine—but not on America’s dime.

If Harvard wants to be a global university, it can use its own billions to fund it. Not a single additional taxpayer dollar should go to a school that imports foreign nationals by the thousands while pushing anti-American ideology and hiding behind “academic freedom” as a shield for subversion. Cut the federal funding. Strip the tax exemptions. And demand full accountability. Either Harvard serves America, or it shouldn’t be allowed to profit off of it.

Patriots, here are my questions for you: Should taxpayer dollars be funding a university that shelters foreign operatives, fuels antisemitism, and pushes radical agendas? Do you think Harvard should lose its tax-exempt status? Should foreign students be banned from enrolling until we fix this mess? And here’s the real question: if the Trump administration is finally holding Harvard accountable… why hasn’t this happened sooner?

As always, I look forward to hearing your thoughts on this.

DISCUSS this Reality Check