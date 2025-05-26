Reality Check America

Reality Check America

CINDY CLARKE
8h

You are undoubtedly correct. Harvard is just the first domino. Let’s push and push to knock them down.

Linda Campbell
6h

I believe it’s time to end all federal funding to educational institutions period. Federal money should be tied to the student, not the school. Let the free market determine which schools thrive and which fail because kids deserve better than what’s being offered now.

