NOTE: If you're more of a reader than a listener, no worries—the full article is below.

1× 0:00 -6:46

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

“He serves his party best who serves his country best.”—Rutherford B. Hayes

Patriots, the numbers are in—and they're so lopsided, even CNN can’t spin them.

If you’ve ever asked yourself how far the Left has fallen, Gallup just handed us the answer. According to their latest survey released just in time for Independence Day, a staggering 92% of Republicans proudly say they’re "extremely" or "very" proud to be American. But the Left? Their patriotism is on life support. Just 36% of Democrats can muster enough spine to say the same. That's a jaw-dropping 56-point gap—the largest since Gallup started tracking these numbers back in 2001.

Let that sink in for a second. As you gear up to celebrate the Fourth of July—grilling burgers, lighting sparklers, and waving Old Glory high—the Left is curled up in the fetal position, clutching their soy lattes and crying over the sight of red, white, and blue.

Here’s today’s Reality Check: Your unapologetic patriotism is now officially the most potent weapon against the Leftist narrative that seeks to rewrite America's greatness. Every flag you fly, every anthem you sing, and every proud display of your love for this nation is like kryptonite to those who wish to shame us into silence.

This isn’t Left vs. Right—it’s the ungrateful vs. the unbreakable.

You’re not just celebrating a holiday, you’re making a statement: that America is still worth believing in, worth defending, and yes, worth loving loudly. And that message? It’s not just making them squirm—it’s making their heads explode.

Need proof? Look no further than their latest stunt. Earlier this week, activists from the Left tried yet again to throw their usual tantrum—staging protests that included everything from skipping work to boycotting Fourth of July celebrations. Under the slogan of “Free America,” they encouraged their followers to abandon their jobs and ditch their American pride, all in the name of their relentless war on everything you cherish.

Only in America can spoiled brats ‘protest tyranny’ by skipping work and tweeting about it on $1,200 phones.

They claim it's about freedom or some vague notion of "rights," but the truth is obvious: they're protesting because the very idea of patriotic unity terrifies them. Your joy, your pride, your unabashed love of country—it’s like nails on a chalkboard to their ears.

Of course, this pitiful tantrum wasn't a one-off event—it's just the latest installment in the Left’s nonstop carnival of outrage. Since January, they've flooded the streets with theatrically named protests like “No Kings” and “Hands Off,” each supposedly dedicated to fighting imagined threats from the Trump administration. Scratch the surface, and every sign, every chant, every demand reeks of one thing: hatred for America. From immigration enforcement to free speech, law and order to basic patriotism—they protest it all, revealing one uncomfortable truth: their real enemy isn't injustice—it’s you. The American patriot who refuses to kneel.

These protests aren't just silly—they’re embarrassing. The Left has turned outrage into performance art, hoping that louder chants and bigger disruptions will drown out the simple truth that America, despite her flaws, remains exceptional. They’re not freedom fighters—they’re emotional toddlers in professionally printed t-shirts.

SHARE this Reality Check

No, their endless outrage isn’t a show of strength; it’s proof that you’re winning. Their increasingly shrill protests only highlight their weakness and desperation. Your pride doesn't just annoy them—it fundamentally undermines their agenda, because your celebration of America shines a powerful light on their attempts to divide, shame, and silence you.

While they screech and wave banners, you're out there reaffirming the American spirit through simple yet profound acts of patriotism. Planting a flag in your yard. Singing the anthem at your local ballgame. Teaching your kids why this country matters. These aren't small gestures—they're bold stands in an era of cowardice.

Here's my challenge to you this Fourth of July: Turn up the volume on your patriotism! Make your love for this country unignorable. Wave your flags even higher. Sing the Star-Spangled Banner even louder. Let the fireworks of freedom be deafening to those who'd prefer silence. These are not polite gestures. They’re middle fingers to the woke mob.

America’s future doesn't belong to those afraid of our past—it belongs to those who cherish it, defend it, and yes, celebrate it. So, let your pride be bold, your joy contagious, and your patriotism unapologetically American.

This is your moment.

Light up the sky.

Raise your voice.

And let the Left know—American patriotism isn’t dead.

**From Elle and me, and our entire family—wishing you a joyful, safe, and unapologetically patriotic Fourth of July.

Patriots, here are my questions for you: What do you think our Founders would say about the tantrums being thrown over patriotism this July 4th? What does this country mean to you? What are you doing on that day to remind America that we’re still proud and free? Do you think the Left even understands what Independence Day means anymore?

Drop a comment below—I read every one.

DISCUSS this Reality Check