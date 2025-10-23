REALITY CHECK AMERICA

REALITY CHECK AMERICA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Buxton's avatar
James Buxton
9h

The Lunatic Left has been inoculated against the truth. Severe TDS has become part of their DNA. Truth has become “hate speech” and chaos has replaced normalcy.

I know these people well. I have some in my own family.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies by Joe Capp and others
Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
9h

I agree with most everything you've said, but I block freely. It has nothing to do with fear. They're insulting and annoying.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Joe Capp and others
69 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joe Capp
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture