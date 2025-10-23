NOTE: If you’re more of a reader than a listener, no worries—the full article is below.

0:00 -6:18

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

“Facts are stubborn things.” — John Adams

Ever see the classic movie, A Few Good Men?

If you did, you no doubt remember Jack Nicholson’s Colonel Jessup — eyes blazing, voice like gravel and gunpowder — delivering the most honest line ever spoken on film:

“You can’t handle the truth!”

That simple truth bomb didn’t just light up the screen — it exposes the words and deeds of every Lunatic Lefty in America right now.

It certainly was the case with the No Kings protests this weekend. No Kings? Really? Then, why the royal tantrum? Trump is not a king — and has never claimed to be one. Nor has he acted like one. He is a President who was duly elected to office by Patriots to do a job — and he’s doing it. That’s the truth they’ll never accept.

And it was the same story with every Lunatic Lefty who came out of the woodwork these past few days, emboldened by the “mass numbers” of people the media claimed were in attendance that day. Comments to my posts lit up with an unusually high blend of rage, ignorance, and projection. Apparently, their safe-space group therapy sessions didn’t prepare them for people who research facts.

The most entertaining exchange came here on Substack with a Keyboard Warrior who calls himself

. His entire platform is a shrine to “Orange Man Bad” — memes, tantrums, and videos stitched together from whatever CNN cries about each morning. Every time I dropped facts, he dodged them like bullets in

Not a shred of truth — just feelings wrapped in the vocabulary of woke outrage.

The Matrix.

Among his wild claims? That Trump is forcing ICE to kidnap people “without due process.”

Here’s how I answered:

Resist the MAGA Agenda — What a WOKE LOSER you are! Rather than waste time dismantling every delusional point you spewed in your pathetic video, let’s start with the first one. You’re crying about ICE arresting ILLEGALS “without due process”? Here’s a Reality Check for you: They’re here ILLEGALLY. They broke into a sovereign nation. They’re not owed a mint on the pillow and a court date — they’re owed a one-way ticket home. And here’s the law you conveniently ignored: Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), 8 U.S.C. § 1357(a)(5)(A) — “Any officer or employee of the Service may arrest any alien whom he has reason to believe is in the United States in violation of any immigration law or regulation and is likely to escape before a warrant can be obtained.” Translation: ICE doesn’t need your permission slip or a leftist judge’s signature. If you’re here illegally, they can — and should — arrest you on the spot. Oh yeah. And don’t forget how they got here in the first place. They were invited in by the Autopen and his puppet-masters on the Lunatic Left. Remember when they whined that Trump told Republicans to block their “border deal” — the one packed with loopholes and cash for NGOs? That lie aged about as well as Biden’s memory. Trump proved it the moment he took office again — the border was locked down in days. So don’t talk to us about “due process.” The only due process these invaders deserve is the process of being due back across the border. Your move, Keyboard Warrior. But try facts this time — not emotional tantrums and bumper-sticker slogans. You’re embarrassing yourself.

Guess what happened next.

He blocked me. Are you surprised? I’m not.

He says it was because I called him a “Woke Loser” and his tribe the “Lunatic Left.” Funny how that suddenly offended him, considering his own videos called me a “MAGA Fool,” labeled me “racist” — saying I was just angry that “brown people have the right to exist” — and even took a cheap shot at my mom, claiming she must’ve taken “too much Tylenol.”

No, the truth is that he blocked me out of fear.

Let me say that again. He was afraid.

What argument could he possibly have made against a federal law that flat-out disproves his claim? None — and he knew it. Facts hit harder than feelings — and when truth stares them down, they vanish every time.

That’s what truth does — it clears the field.

SHARE this Reality Check

I’m not sharing this to toot my own horn. Watching him flee the battlefield in shame was reward enough for me. No, I’m sharing this to explain why exchanges like this matter. And it has nothing to do with the gaslighters themselves.

Here is today’s Reality Check: Calling out the Lunatic Left’s lies isn’t about converting them. It’s about reaching the silent audience standing behind them — the ones quietly wondering if they’ve been duped. Every time you drop truth backed by proof, you don’t just win an argument; you plant doubt. And doubt is lethal to deceit.

When we strike with facts, we rip the mask off their propaganda.

When we speak in law instead of slogans, we reclaim the language of the Republic.

When we stand firm — steady, informed, unshakable — we remind America what strength and sanity look like.

That’s how truth spreads. One rebuttal at a time. One seed of doubt at a time. One citizen refusing to stay silent while professional liars sell the next narrative.

So, the next time one of these “Resist” types comes at you, don’t rage. Don’t block. Don’t run.

Smile. Cite. Counter.

Because when the smoke clears, when the hashtags fade, when history writes this chapter, the record will show exactly who handled the truth — and who ran from it.

It’s like Jack said, they can’t handle the truth.

UPDATE: Resist the MAGA Agenda took down the video he posted with my response above to it. If that’s not the move of someone afraid of facts, I don’t know what is!

Patriots, here are my questions for you: Do you think more Americans are finally starting to see through the lies? Are you willing to be the voice of truth in a sea of noise? What “truth bomb” have you dropped lately that made a difference?

Drop your comments below. I read every single one.

DISCUSS this Reality Check