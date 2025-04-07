REALITY CHECK AMERICA

Dr. Randall A. Colucci
Apr 7

The American Left is 100% behind the destruction and downfall of this nation. They are coordinated and organized. RINOs are part of their cohort. Yes, WW3 has begun some time ago and is ongoing. Even our military has been infiltrated and undermined. Turncoats are seemingly everywhere, especially in our schools and universities. Where Hollywood was once helpful in the war effort making PSAs, shorts, and movies that were pro-American, now, it seems quite the opposite. Trumps tariffs may work but the pain and suffering middle America will have to endure will be protracted and deep. If things remain difficult and hardship abounds going into the midterms, that will spell the death knell for the Trump presidency and his legacy as he will be a lame duck for the remainder of his term due to the loss of the Senate and the House. He is rolling the dice with his economic policies and too many in government and the nation are cheering for him, and by extension, all of us, to lose.

Author John G. Dyer
Apr 8

There will be no speaking reason to our defective citizens. They are lost to us.

