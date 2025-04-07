“The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.” – Sun Tzu, The Art of War

A little over a week ago, I wrote Civil War 2.0—and I meant every damn word. The American Civil War isn’t coming. It’s already here. No tanks. No bombs. Just a slow, systematic demolition of everything this nation was built on. And the radical Left isn’t trying to avoid violence—they’re salivating for it. They want it in the streets. They want fire, fear, and forced submission.

But as I sat down to write this week’s article, a far more sobering Reality Check hit me like a freight train: We’re not just fighting a civil war. We’re fighting a global war. One we never declared. One we’re not prepared for. And one we’re losing—because while our enemies abroad unite to take us down, we’re still tearing ourselves apart from within.

For decades, the world looked to us for everything. And we gave it to them. Not because they deserved it—but because we were too trusting, too naïve, and too arrogant to think they’d one day turn against us. We rebuilt their economies after wars we helped them win. We forgave their debts, gave them endless foreign aid while our own citizens rationed groceries and worked two jobs just to survive. And if we dared to object? They called us “privileged.”

We opened our markets, signed suicidal trade deals, and let them flood our shelves with slave-labor junk while our factories were boarded up and our workers cast aside. We protected their shipping lanes with our Navy so they could dump cheap goods into our ports and crush American manufacturing. We policed their airspace, footed the bill for NATO, and got smeared as “imperialists” for asking them to carry their own weight.

We handed their companies access to our patents, our labs, our tech—and they stole it all. We trained their kids in our universities, handed them scholarships, taught them how to build and code and engineer—then watched them go home and weaponize our own knowledge against us. And while our veterans slept under bridges, we gave foreign nationals free housing, free phones, free food, free healthcare, and free legal protection for breaking our laws.

And what did we get in return?

We got fentanyl. Cartels. Terror tunnels. Suicide drones. We got flooded with enough poison to kill every man, woman, and child in this country—and still had some left over to export. China sends the chemicals. Mexico delivers the payload. And our own government opens the gates and dares you to speak up.

We got cyberattacks—on our pipelines, our hospitals, our power grids, even our nuclear systems. The new battlefield isn’t tanks—it’s keyboards. And while our infrastructure is hacked into pieces, the FBI is too busy tracking grandma’s Facebook posts to do a damn thing about it.

They’ve sabotaged our supply chains. They’ve bought our farmland. Millions of acres of American soil—sold to Chinese interests near military bases and food processing plants. They want to control what we eat, how we live, and what we’re allowed to defend.

They’ve funded riots in our cities. Burned our institutions. Poisoned our kids with gender delusions, racial division, and anti-American hate. They’ve flooded our streets with foreign flags and silenced the American one. All while BRICS builds an economic alliance designed to kill the dollar and collapse our middle class overnight.

Russia invaded Ukraine. Iran attacked Israel. China is circling Taiwan like a shark smelling blood. These aren’t isolated events. These are coordinated moves on a global chessboard—and America’s been asleep at the wheel. This isn’t theory. This isn’t coming. It’s already happening. The new world order is here—and we’re the obstacle they’re working to erase.

Since returning to office, Trump has struck back. Last week’s reciprocal tariffs weren’t policy—they were a warning shot. He declared a National Energy Emergency to unleash American power and cut the leash to foreign oil tyrants. He designated cartels as terrorists and gave our forces the green light to hunt them down. He froze foreign aid, ended the global slush fund, and pulled the plug on the corrupt World Health Organization. He even moved to reassert control over the Panama Canal—blocking China from taking over one of the most critical trade routes on Earth. This isn’t diplomacy. It’s a counteroffensive. And the traitors—foreign and domestic—are losing their minds because they know what’s coming next.

World War 3.0 is here. It’s not being fought with bombs and bullets—it’s being fought with trade, digital warfare, supply chains, and propaganda. And while our enemies unite behind one mission—the fall of the West—we’re still busy arguing over drag shows, pronouns, and who gets to use what bathroom in a nuclear shelter.

Our enemies are unified. We are not. Our enemies are focused. We are fractured. And as long as we keep tearing ourselves apart over distractions, they will keep advancing without firing a single shot.

Here are my questions for you: How much longer can we fight two wars—one at home, and one across the globe—without losing both? What will it take to wake the rest of America up to the fact that we’re already under attack? What do we need to do—not tomorrow, but right now—to stop this before it’s too late? And most importantly: What are you going to do about it?

As always, I look forward to hearing your thoughts on this.

