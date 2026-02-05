0:00 -8:25

“Don’t find customers for your products, find products for your customers.” — Seth Godin

Remember when every Super Bowl Sunday felt like a day you’d never forget?

Close your eyes for a second and picture it.

The winter air pressed against the windows. The kitchen smelled like whatever had been bubbling in the slow cooker since morning. Neighbors showed up carrying folding chairs and extra snacks, team colors filled the room, cans cracked open, and the blue glow of the TV flickered across every face in the room. People argued about the spread, the score, and the commercials before the first snap.

Someone guarded the last wing like it was the Lombardi Trophy. Kids sprinted down hallways in oversized jerseys and crashed into couches like the game had already begun. The announcer’s voice hummed in the background long before the first play, and even the people who didn’t care about football showed up for the commercials because this was the one day the whole country gathered in the same place.

By kickoff, the coffee table vanished beneath paper plates and half-empty soda cans. Phones were ignored. Chores were forgotten. The entire country watched together, and millions of living rooms suddenly felt like one giant living room.

And right in the middle of the broadcast — between touchdowns and beer commercials — something always appears.

A Disney commercial.

Disney isn’t just another advertiser buying airtime. It owns ESPN and ABC, two pillars of the NFL’s broadcast world, and the cross-promotion between these giants flows in both directions. The league gets wall-to-wall coverage across Disney’s sports networks, and Disney gets the biggest advertising stage on earth. And when the final whistle blows, the ritual every American knows by heart begins: the MVP smiling into a camera and shouting “I’m going to Disney World!”

These companies haven’t been separate parts of American culture. They’ve been the cultural glue of American life — a multi-generational tradition passed from parents to kids. One delivered the game, the other delivered the dream waiting on the other side of it: family vacations, childhood memories, and the promise of magic after victory. Kids watched the game and imagined their own Disney trip while parents promised it someday. We didn’t just enjoy these brands — we trusted them with our family traditions.

That’s why what’s happening this week feels like a slap in the face to every American who helped build them.

This Sunday, the Super Bowl halftime stage belongs to Bad Bunny. He’s built a massive global brand blending music with activism, politics, and gender-fluid fashion. He’s criticized U.S. immigration policies, spoken out against ICE, and regularly uses his platform to push social messaging. To millions of longtime viewers, the choice didn’t feel neutral. It felt like a symbolic shift, and many fans felt intentionally provoked.

When the Bad Bunny announcement dropped last year, the backlash was loud and relentless. Fans blasted their frustration across social media, sports radio, and kitchen tables nationwide, and the anger has grown so intense that millions now plan to watch an alternative halftime show hosted by Turning Point USA. For the first time ever, a rival halftime show will exist because fans no longer feel like the NFL cares about them.

Has this sparked concern inside league HQ? Did it trigger panic or a course correction? Not at all. Commissioner Roger Goodell showed no hesitation and no apology as he calmly doubled down the other day, praising the performer and framing the halftime stage as a global platform meant to unite the world. This wasn’t a miscalculation. It was deliberate strategy with a global audience in mind.

The next day, Disney made news that made the big picture impossible to ignore.

The company just leaked that Disney Parks chief Josh D’Amaro will become its next CEO. D’Amaro is the same executive who pushed sweeping cultural changes through what was once considered the safest family space in America. Longstanding park language was rewritten, classic rides like Splash Mountain and Jungle Cruise were reworked after activist pressure, and parents began questioning decades of trust. Attendance slowed, controversy grew, and instead of correcting course, the direction is being rewarded with a promotion.

The message from both companies landed in the same week, and the pattern was unmistakable. Both heard the backlash, saw the criticism, watched loyal customers grow frustrated, and chose to give America the finger anyway.

For generations, corporations feared public rejection. Bud Light, Target, and Cracker Barrel learned that lesson recently when backlash hit their wallets and forced tactical retreats. The result? Messaging changed, campaigns shifted, and executives were replaced.

But the NFL and Disney are behaving differently because they’re no longer afraid of losing American customers. Instead, they’re replacing us.

This is where their strategy becomes clear. In a global entertainment economy, controversy is no longer a liability — it’s marketing fuel. Outrage in America becomes headlines overseas, backlash becomes curiosity in international markets, and cultural conflict becomes free promotion that drives worldwide engagement and new viewers. Domestic backlash becomes an acceptable loss and American loyalty becomes optional.

While American living rooms grow quiet this Sunday, others across the world will light up.

Picture a young man in Shanghai scrolling his phone a few weeks before the game. Social media translates the Bad Bunny halftime-show controversy instantly, and curiosity takes hold. He sends messages to a few friends and invites them over to watch what Americans are arguing about.

When they arrive, dumplings hit the table. Bowls of noodles and fried rice replace wings and nachos. The television turns on. They came for the halftime show, but once gathered they stay for the game, the spectacle, and the commercials. By the end of the night, they’re talking about travel plans and tickets to Hong Kong Disneyland.

This is the new audience pipeline.

For companies like the NFL and Disney, the priority is no longer growth at home — it’s expansion abroad. These markets are larger, newer, and still largely untapped. Their investors are global. Their growth strategies are global. Their future audiences are global. The American household that once sat at the center of their universe has become just one audience among billions.

Here’s today’s Reality Check: The NFL and Disney have made it clear they no longer need you. So don’t give them the satisfaction of needing them.

Boycotts alone won’t fix this — they’re already expecting them. What will fix this is alternatives. Markets never leave a vacuum for long. They won’t now. New companies are rising to serve audiences who feel abandoned. Team RWB (Red, White, and Blue), Angel Studios, Bentkey, PublicSq, Patriot Mobile, Black Rifle Coffee Company, and Turning Point’s alternative halftime show are early signs of a parallel economy forming in real time.

Support them early. Help them grow. Tell others. Because they’re the only thing that will make these Goliaths blink. And when they come crawling back, never forget why you turned away from them in the first place.

For decades, we never questioned whether the NFL, Disney, and other legacy brands needed us. Now we know they don’t — and that’s okay, because the next era of American sports and entertainment is already being built.

Let’s make sure we embrace and champion it.

Patriots, here are my questions for you: Are you watching the Super Bowl this Sunday? Are you skipping the halftime show? Will you watch the Turning Point alternative instead? What companies have you already replaced? What alternatives have you found that this community should know about?

Drop your comments below. I read every single one.

