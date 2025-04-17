“The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything.” – Albert Einstein

During my 30 years in corporate America, I wasn’t the guy you brought in to maintain the status quo—I was the one you called when the suits with advanced degrees had failed, the charts were bleeding red, and no one knew what the hell to do about it. CEOs didn’t hand me clean, well-run departments. They handed me messes. Failing divisions. Dysfunctional teams. Sales in the tank. Operations on life support. Marketing with no message, no plan, and no pulse.

My job was to walk straight into chaos and turn it around. I didn’t do this by clinging to policies or bowing to bureaucratic nonsense. I did it by doing what made sense—what worked—even if it meant stepping outside the lines. That’s what made me effective. I didn’t chase approval. I didn’t obsess over protocols that clearly weren’t working. I focused on results. Period. Not reckless rule-breaking—just refusing to adhere to the processes that created the mess in the first place.

And now, looking at the country I love that is being driven into the ground by Those Who Hate America, I can’t help but see the exact same virus that infected every broken company I ever walked into: people guarding and adhering to the rules while everything collapses around them. Same fear. Same paralysis. Same failure. Here’s the truth I learned in every boardroom, every crisis, every battle: You don’t fix a problem by following the roadmap that led you into it. You fix it by tossing that map in the fire and charting a new course. One that’s focused not on permission—but on results.

Donald Trump and his team understand this better than anyone in Washington ever has. They’re not wasting time asking permission from bureaucrats who’ve never produced anything but red tape. They’re not wringing their hands over process or protocol while the country burns. They’re getting real results while the rest of D.C. plays pretend.

The past few weeks, Trump has bulldozed decades of weak trade deals with tariffs on countries that have been bleeding us dry for decades—not because it’s “politically correct,” but because it protects American industry and puts our country first. He has been unapologetically deporting violent criminals by the tens of thousands— not because it plays well on FOX, but because it saves American lives.

In other words, Trump doesn’t care how it looks—he only cares if it works. He isn’t bowing to the media or trying to win back the respect of people who never had any to begin with. He’s treating the presidency the same way a CEO treats a broken company: Find the cancer. Cut deep. Rebuild stronger. That’s why they fear him. Because he’s not one of them—and he doesn’t play by their rules.

Be honest—are you following his lead or sitting back and waiting?

Here’s today’s Reality Check: Trump and his team are crushing it, but they need our help. Most of us still act like this is politics-as-usual, not a war for the future of our country. We’re still playing by the rules in a game the other side already rigged. We’re still waiting for a fair fight while they torch cars and buildings.

Enough!

No more waiting. No more hoping Trump and his team drag us across the finish line.

It is time for us to act. It is time for you to act!

Stop waiting for the next rigged election, the next corrupt court ruling, or the next congressional dog-and-pony show so that you can complain on social media about what you already know is broken. Stand up and do something about it!

Hesitant? Of course you are. Whether you realize it or not, they’ve programmed you to flinch the second you step out of line. That if you challenge the status quo, you’re extreme. That if you don’t kneel before their narrative, you’re a threat. It’s the same thing I saw in failing companies. People weren’t stupid. They were conditioned to comply. To conform. To stay in their lane. And as long as they did, nothing changed. Until someone came in and said, “We’re no longer going to do things the way they’ve always been done,” and started solving the problem.

To be clear, I’m not talking about breaking rules that lead to property destruction or people being harmed—I’m talking about breaking free from the mental cage that keeps patriots passive while the country is dismantled.

That’s what this country needs now! We need Americans who are builders. Fighters. Movers. Doers. People who don’t wait for green lights from corrupt institutions. People who stop asking what’s allowed and start doing what’s necessary.

Not sure what that looks like? Here are just a few of the many things you could do:

Speak boldly in public—not just in safe circles. Say the things people are thinking but too afraid to say. Truth backed by courage is contagious.

Get your hands dirty! Raise chickens. Plant a garden. The more self-sufficient you are, the less dependent you are on large corporations and global supply chains.

Launch a vlog, online business, or anything else that will enable you to stop feeding the beast and start funding freedom. You can do it! I did. My wife did too (CappHaus).

Run for local office—not to manage the system, but to dismantle it where it’s failing. Be the school board member who bans woke trash. Be the city council member who guts DEI nonsense and restores actual order.

Pull your kids from indoctrination factories and stop pretending the public school can be “reformed.” Raise lions at home, not sheep in government pens.

It’s a mindset shift. From permission to action. From politeness to power. From rule-following to rule-breaking when the rules are rigged against you. This isn’t about burning it all down. It’s about refusing to sit quietly while someone else does.

You can kneel quietly, or you can stand defiantly. There is no middle. So, stop waiting. And start doing. Because if not you, then who? And if not now, then when?

Patriots, here are a few more questions I have for you: If Trump is the only one fighting like this country is worth saving, what does that say about the rest of us? Are you ready to finally check yourself into the game? If so, what does that look like?

As always, I’m looking forward to hearing your thoughts.

