NOTE: If you’re more of a reader than a listener, no worries—the full article is below.

1× 0:00 -7:34

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

“In a time of deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” — George Orwell

I remember the exact moment I realized I wasn’t in Kansas anymore.

It wasn’t breaking news or a viral post that opened my eyes. It was a Zoom call. My boss called me in a panic — said one of my team members had done something serious, something that couldn’t wait. My stomach dropped, the kind of feeling that comes just before you hear bad news… until they told me who made the accusation. Then concern turned to disbelief.

It came from that peer — the office manipulator everyone tiptoed around. The professional liar who twisted reality like balloon animals. They lied about numbers, about conversations that never happened, about people they barely knew. And now, they’d aimed their next fabrication at someone on my team.

The call ended, but my pulse didn’t. I started digging — four straight hours of emails, screenshots, and witness statements. Every click was a bullet in the chamber. The picture was crystal clear: my team member was innocent, and my peer had made the whole thing up out of thin air.

I called my boss back — ready to shut this circus down for good. Then, I presented the receipts, the facts, the timeline. I expected vindication. I expected accountability. Hell, maybe even an apology. Instead, my boss leaned back, voice tight with controlled irritation, and said, “Well, [your team member] just needs to be more careful.”

My patience snapped. I’d watched this same liar spin stories like a spider, weaving poison into every corner of our company. Reputations shredded. Trust dismantled. And now, I could see the infection had reached my boss. So, I asked the question no one else had the guts to ask: “Why do you let [them] keep lying like this?”

What came next was the most insane thing I’ve ever heard from another adult. My boss said, “I’m tired of everyone saying [this person] lies. They don’t. And they aren’t the problem. People like you are. You expect them to think like you. But they can’t. They’re not wired that way. They don’t live in facts. They live in feelings. Their emotions are their truth. And you all just have to accept that.”

I stared at the screen in disbelief. A grown adult — in a position of authority — defending lying as an acceptable way to operate. I didn’t say it out loud, but the thought hit me like a slap: You have got to be f*cking kidding me!

That was the day I realized America wasn’t just drifting — it was surrendering. The death of truth wasn’t creeping in from the edges anymore; it was right here, staring at me through a webcam. What I saw that day wasn’t just a workplace problem — it was a national one waiting to happen. When emotion replaces evidence, chaos follows.

Fast-forward to today, and that same delusional thinking has infected the entire country. You don’t have to search far to see it — just look at Chicago and Portland.

In both cities, ICE agents were deployed to do their jobs: arrest immigrants who broke federal law by entering our country illegally. But what should’ve been standard law enforcement has turned into open warfare on American soil. Every day, mobs of paid agitators and self-righteous lunatics swarm the streets — blocking intersections, surrounding vehicles, and pelting agents with bricks, bottles, and fire. They shine lasers into officers’ eyes, soak them with acid, and chase them down alleyways while screaming that they’re “fighting fascism.”

President Trump responded by sending in the National Guard to protect them — and that’s when the distortion campaign went nuclear. Politicians, media mouthpieces, and their mindless drones on social media all fell into lockstep, speaking like synchronized liars reading from the same teleprompter. They said “Americans” were being dragged from their homes by “modern-day Gestapo agents.” They said there was “no violence” occurring whatsoever. And they said Trump was a fascist “declaring war on American citizens.”

Every one of those statements is a lie. Let’s drop the spin and deal in reality:

FACT: Someone who enters our country illegally has broken federal immigration law.

FACT: Federal agents are acting fully within the law when they arrest them.

FACT: Anyone who assaults or obstructs a federal officer is committing a felony.

FACT: There are countless videos posted online showing ICE agents and law enforcement officers under siege.

FACT: The President of the United States is not only within his authority but duty-bound to send troops to defend federal officers and property.

That’s reality. Everything else is a performance — a propaganda fairy tale spoon-fed to the gullible, repackaged for headlines, and parroted by drones too lazy or too lost to see what’s right in front of them. They don’t just distort the truth — they murder it, then dress the corpse in headlines.

People have told lies of all sizes throughout history. But in the past, the liar feared getting caught. They feared the humiliation. The loss of trust. The fallout. There was a price for dishonesty. You could lose your job, your friends, your reputation. Today, you gain followers.

SHARE this Reality Check

The reason for that? Because we’ve built an upside-down culture that rewards deception and punishes honesty. The more brazen the lie, the bigger the platform. The more destructive the deception, the larger the crowd that cheers. And when corruption becomes entertainment, morality becomes optional. Truth used to be the anchor of this nation. Now it’s a prop in a circus.

That’s how civilizations rot — not through invasion or collapse, but through a slow, silent surrender of truth. And when truth goes, freedom follows. Not all at once, but inch by inch — every lie tightening the leash a little more. Rights don’t vanish overnight; they erode quietly, paper by paper, policy by policy, until one morning you wake up and realize the cage was built around you while you were busy pretending it didn’t exist.

Here’s today’s Reality Check: America’s collapse won’t be reversed by policy. It’ll be reversed by people. By men and women who still have the guts to live honestly when lying would be easier. Every single time you tell the truth — no matter how small — you push back against the decay. Every truth told is a rebellion. Every act of honesty is a spark in the dark.

So, keep telling the truth! Say it. Live it. Defend it. Lead by example — at your dinner table, your office, your church, your conversations online. Always choose integrity over approval. Because when truth dies, freedom doesn’t scream — it fades. Slowly. Until one day, it’s gone.

Patriots, here are my questions for you: What’s the biggest lie you’ve been told lately — and how did you prove it wrong? If truth had real consequences again, who would be held accountable first — and for what? Which friend needs to read this — and what lie are you challenging them to drop today?

Drop your comments below. I read every single one.

DISCUSS this Reality Check