“Values are like a compass—when you lose them, you lose your direction.”— Norman Vincent Peale

Day in, day out, we’re bombarded with tradegy porn—stories about violent illegal immigrants slaughtering innocents, legislators laundering influence, and grown men in dresses reading filth to children at story hour. Outrage‑worthy? Absolutely! But none of these headlines comes close to touching why our republic now teeters on collapse. They are just the symptoms of the root-cause problem.

Here’s today’s Reality Check: America is on life support because we’ve abandoned the values that once served as our foundation: Faith, Clarity, Family, Patriotism, Community, Honesty, and Hard Work.

Each of these is critical to our nation’s resurgence. Let’s take a look at them.

Unwavering Faith

We once drew strength from the conviction that something greater watched over us. In 1967, 98 percent of Americans believed in God; today, only 81 percent do—and a mere 68 percent of 18–29‑year‑olds still hold that belief. This sharp decline has destabilized the very foundations of trust, empathy, and purpose in our fellow man.

Now imagine weekend meet‑ups where all walks of life share gratitude and moments of reflection bring communities closer together. By leaning on collective belief again, we will build a safety net of empathy, strengthen our resolve, and spark the confidence to face any challenge—together.

Clarity

We once honored men being masculine, women being feminine, and children being innocent. Today, we’re stuck debating if men can get pregnant, mocking women for tenderness, and watching childhood innocence vanish under the pressure of adult worry—44 percent of teens now report persistent sadness, up from 26 percent in 2009.

Now imagine men reclaiming their purpose and strength; women leading with genuine compassion; children free to earn their scrapes in backyard tree forts and drift off to bedtime stories, not stressing over the world’s problems. Restoring clarity here will not lead to regression—it will once again serve as the blueprint for a balanced, resilient America.

Family First

In the ’50s–’60s, 74 percent of Americans sat down to dinner together every night; today, just 49 percent of school‑age kids do. We’ve traded meaningful conversation over healthy meals for quick comments over fast food and screens, leaving children untethered and parents racing the clock.

Now picture three generations trading stories instead of swipes, siblings hashing out homework over home‑cooked meals, and Sunday suppers that reset our moral compasses. When “Family First” returns, kids will grow rooted in confidence, marriages will stand unshakeable, and every neighborhood will reclaim its strongest fortress: the home.

Patriotism

In 2003, 70 percent of Americans were extremely proud of their citizenship; today only 41 percent feel that way. Flags are banned as “too political,” and some campuses mute the anthem to placate “outsiders.”

Now imagine classrooms teaching our true history with pride again and veterans welcomed home with genuine cheers on every corner. When patriotism returns as humble gratitude—not partisan chest‑beating—it will reunite us around the promise of liberty.

Community

We once enjoyed spending time with neighbors—block parties, front‑porch chats, trust spilling from doorsteps. Today, just 31 percent of Americans know all or most of their neighbors. Fences have replaced porches, group texts eclipse face‑to‑face banter, and “community” is an app notification.

Now envision streets alive with impromptu cookouts, shared tools for afternoon projects, and living rooms turned into project hubs for planting trees or shoveling snow. When neighbors reconnect, we will rebuild real safety nets, spark genuine belonging, and forge towns that stand together in crisis.

Honesty & Integrity

Integrity once meant your word was your bond. In 1997, 53 percent of Americans trusted the mass media to report “fully, accurately, and fairly”; today only 31 percent do. CEOs spin earnings calls into PR triumphs, anchors twist facts for ratings, and “fake news” is weaponized.

Now picture boardrooms sealed with handshakes, news desks that correct mistakes before “breaking news,” and public offices where lies carry real penalties. When honesty is once again our baseline, corruption will evaporate, reputations will become real capital, and the social contract will be reborn on unshakable trust.

Hard Work

We’ve traded elbow grease for “one‑click” convenience. Instead of breaking a sweat, we outsource every task we dread, erasing our tolerance for real effort and stripping hard work of its honor. We don’t even clean our own homes anymore! Today, 10 percent of U.S. households pay for professional cleaning services​.

Now imagine Americans rolling up their sleeves again—washing their cars with a bucket, sponge, and sweat; digging in the garden to feed their families; sweating through DIY repairs. When we reclaim the grind, we will once again rediscover grit, earn genuine pride, and forge character no algorithm can replicate.

What do you say—are you in?

Start now! Reignite your faith. Embrace the strengths you were born with. Eat dinner with your family. Fly our nation’s flag. Visit your neighbors. Make honesty your unforgiving standard. And hammer out greatness with your own hands.

The choice you make today will help shape the America of tomorrow.

Ok, patriots, here are my questions for you: Which of these values calls to you most strongly? And how will you bring it back in your home, your workplace, your school, your town?

As always, I am looking forward to hearing your thoughts on this.

