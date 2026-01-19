0:00 -8:26

“Peace is not absence of conflict; it’s the ability to handle conflict by peaceful means.” — Ronald Reagan

You haven’t just been pissed. You’ve been furious.

Not “annoyed.” Not “concerned.” You’ve been seeing blood red.

Yep, you’ve been f*cking furious! The kind of anger that doesn’t fade after a night’s sleep. The kind that settles into your bones after watching your country get eviscerated for over a decade… and knowing the people doing it aren’t just getting away with it — they’re smirking while they do it.

You know exactly who I mean: the sons of b*tches on the Left who’ve stolen everything that wasn’t nailed down. Elections. Tax dollars. Safety. Sanity. Your kids’ future. They’ve dismantled law enforcement, empowered criminals, rewarded chaos, and then lectured you like you’re the problem for wanting a functioning nation.

Your outrage isn’t even just about their crimes. It’s about the damn impunity. No arrests. No trials. No jail. No accountability. Just a rigged system grinding forward while you’re told to grin, grit your teeth, and pretend this is “normal.”

And just when you think the nightmare can’t get any worse, Renee Good is shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis — and the powder keg blows. Of course, the Left doesn’t react with shock or sorrow. No, they celebrate it. Exploit it. And that rage you’ve been living with spikes straight to an 11 out of 10.

This new chaos in Minneapolis isn’t a trendy little “No Kings” tantrum. It’s organized street violence — and it’s getting worse every day. Why is it taking so long to put down? You want it crushed! So, when Trump says he’s about to invoke the Insurrection Act, your fury turns into something you welcome — relief. Finally! Because you’re sick of watching leaders do nothing but issue statements while everything burns.

But here’s the part you need to hear, even if you don’t like hearing it:

Troops in Minneapolis are the Left’s dream scenario.

Not justice. Not peace. Not order.

They want your outrage. They want your desperation. They want your demand for raw force.

Because the Left doesn’t just want anarchy in Minneapolis. They want America split. They want Americans furious at Americans. Neighbor against neighbor. Father against son. They want us fighting each other so they can escape the justice that’s coming for them.

And they’d get exactly that the second Trump sends troops into Minneapolis.

Unfortunately, we’re closer to that than most people realize. Trump has already ordered the mobilization of 1,500 troops if the call comes — and not just any troops. Army paratroopers from the 11th Airborne Division out of Alaska. Real bad asses. The kind of strike force that ends riots fast with a sledgehammer, not a scalpel.

Now picture the visuals the Left is praying for: Soldiers dropping into an American city. Armored vehicles rolling through neighborhoods. Carnage on camera. Their corrupt partners in the media would run those images 24/7 like it’s their Super Bowl. It won’t matter if what they share is true. They’re just fine pumping out Deadly Disinformation if it advances their agenda.

You already know the script they’ll slap onto it: “Trump’s killing civilians! Dictator!”

Once that storyline gets injected into the public mind, it won’t calm anything down — it’ll ignite an inferno. It’ll give the Left a rallying cry. It’ll give their foot soldiers “proof.” It’ll give every brainwashed activist permission to escalate. It’ll give weak-minded people a reason to panic, pick a side, and start swinging.

Right now, you’re thinking: Good! It’s time.

I get it. Trust me. But play it out. The moment the first boot hits the ground, the argument stops being about lawlessness and accountability and becomes something else entirely: Civil War. That’s the pivot the Left is praying for. Because once Americans start fighting Americans, the architects disappear into the smoke… and justice for their crimes gets postponed — or buried altogether.

And let’s be honest about what civil war actually means — because some people talk about it like it’s a game they can win from the couch. Civil war isn’t a clean fight with heroes and a victory speech. It’s supply chains snapping. It’s empty shelves. It’s gas lines. It’s your kid’s school shutting down. It’s hospitals running on fumes. It’s neighborhoods turning into checkpoints. It’s criminals getting bolder while police get overwhelmed. It’s your wife wondering if it’s safe to run to the store. It’s friends turning into enemies, and your family paying the price for a war you didn’t start. In other words, it’s hell.

That’s why you must resist the urge to demand troops. Not because you don’t want order. But because it hands the Left a national flashpoint that turns this into American vs. American instead of America vs. the people destroying your country.

I’m not saying we should just stand back and let the Left burn Minneapolis — or any other American city — to the ground without resistance. I’m saying there’s a smarter move. A strategic move Trump can make that crushes this uprising fast without handing the Left the civil war poster they’re begging for. I mentioned it last week — and I’ll say it louder today: Trump needs to declare a Rebellion. Not an Insurrection. That gives him the authority to federalize the state of Minnesota and take command of law enforcement there. Trained officers are built for this — to restore order decisively and enforce the law without turning Minneapolis into a made-for-TV battlefield.

Once Trump does this, Minnesota loses the ability to play games. The politicians who’ve been protecting this chaos lose their shield. The local regime that keeps treating criminals like victims gets overridden. And instead of paratroopers, tanks, and “dictator optics,” you get something far more effective — and far more humiliating for the Left: trained law enforcement doing their job under one clear chain of command.

No theater. No circus. No propaganda jackpot.

Just order.

Just arrests.

Just consequences.

And it won’t just crush this uprising — it’ll make every other Blue state governor think twice. Because the moment they let chaos grow, they risk losing control… and control is the source of their power.

Isn’t that what you really want? Sure, it won’t bring the emotional satisfaction of watching troops roll in. But the rioters get taken off the streets and the law gets restored. And once the dust settles, you’ll get the other thing you really want — the thing you want more than anything: America’s traitors hauled away in cuffs, prosecuted, and thrown into a cell to rot for the rest of their miserable lives.

Here’s today’s Reality Check: The Left wants Trump swinging like a brawler. Trump needs to move like a chess player — because chess ends regimes. Brawls create martyrs.

So, stop demanding Trump invoke the Insurrection Act. And start demanding Trump declare a Rebellion, federalize Minnesota, and put law enforcement under federal command to restore order. Educate everyone you can on the difference between the two. And ask them to do the same.

Because… insurrection is the hammer the Left wants on camera.

Rebellion is the move that restores order and keeps the guilty from escaping justice.

Patriots, here are my questions for you. Do you want the Left to get their civil war poster… or do you want law and order restored? Do you want a dramatic moment that feels good for five minutes… or a strategy that ends this for good? And most important, will you demand Trump declare a rebellion instead of an insurrection? And will you educate others on the difference between the two?

