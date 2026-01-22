REALITY CHECK AMERICA

REALITY CHECK AMERICA

Richard Luthmann
14h

This is what victory looks like in the 21st century. Donald Trump is waging global war without body bags, flags on coffins, or trillion-dollar quagmires. He’s using tariffs instead of tanks, leverage instead of lectures, and fear instead of appeasement. While critics scream “why Davos,” Trump understands the order of operations: secure the perimeter before cleaning the house. You don’t fight traitors at home while enemies circle abroad. He’s collapsing alliances, forcing concessions, and freezing adversaries in place. That’s not neglect—it’s sequencing. Win the world first. Then comes the reckoning. Strength abroad buys justice at home.

Deb Nance
14h

I've read the book and Cliff notes on the fourth turning. It ushers in a change that no one living has seen before. According to Bannon, Trump has read it too. This fourth turning could be good or bad. We don't know, but I'm banking on good, and that's what the Golden Age is about. No one knows exactly what it will look like, but I'm staying positive.

