0:00 -8:24

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

“The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.” — Sun Tzu

President Trump flew to Davos, Switzerland this week and walked into the World Economic Forum (WEF) like the wartime President he is. Davos is an annual velvet-rope gathering of the global ruling class — where billionaires, CEOs, unelected bureaucrats, foreign leaders, and media puppets sip champagne, flash their credentials, and talk about “the future” like they own it. This is where the people who never stand in a grocery store aisle doing mental math on eggs and gas and mortgage payments get together and decide what your life should look like next year. What you should drive. What you should eat. What you should say. What you should be allowed to believe. What you should fear.

So, when Trump showed up there, it wasn’t a photo op. It was a power move. It was the President of the United States walking into the enemy’s polished little conference center and reminding everyone inside it that America is still the powerhouse on the block — and we’re done taking orders.

Trump didn’t show up to beg. He showed up to warn. And he reminded them who holds all the leverage. Still, plenty of Patriots are frustrated he went there at all. They’re asking the questions that have been building in millions of American guts all year: Why is Trump spending so much time and energy on global affairs when our own cities are burning? Why is Greenland on his radar at all? Why isn’t he crushing unrest in places like Minneapolis? Why aren’t the traitors being arrested? Why aren’t we watching the domestic enemies of this country finally get what they’ve got coming?

That frustration isn’t weakness — it’s your instincts working. But those questions come from an assumption we’re still living in “normal times.” We’re not. We’re living through another Fourth Turning.

The Fourth Turning is a historical pattern that dominant nations move through a four-phase cycle — rise, peak, decay, and the final one where everything breaks at once. Where the old order collapses, the mask comes off, and the next era gets forged in crisis. That last phase is the Fourth Turning.

These cycles tend to hit every 80 to 100 years — about the length of a human lifetime. Long enough for the world to forget what it took to survive the last storm. World War II ended in 1945, just over 80 years ago. Most of the men who fought it are gone now… and with them went the memory of what real war costs — replaced by video-game bravado.

You don’t need a history book to see that we’ve been living in the final phase. Our institutions are rotting in real time. Our borders have been violated like they don’t even matter. Our media doesn’t report the truth — it manufactures it like a factory stamping lies onto your screen. Our schools aren’t educating kids anymore, they’re conditioning them. Our justice system has been hijacked and weaponized. And our cities have been turned into political war zones where chaos gets excused, criminals get protected, and normal Americans are told to shut up and accept it.

While America has bled from the inside, our enemies abroad have been circling like sharks. Because blood in the water is an invitation. Another year or two of Left-engineered collapse and they would’ve run the board — and taken the prize: control.

Control of trade routes.

Control of energy.

Control of currency.

Control of technology.

Control of shipping lanes.

Control of territory.

Control of the next century.

What would that mean for you and me? It would mean taking everything we’ve lived through the past few years — and putting it on steroids. We’d pay more, own less, and live smaller. Energy would be rationed. Every word we say would be monitored. Not just monitored — punished. Our rights would be “redefined.” Our borders would effectively disappear. And our kids? They’d grow up in a country where freedom is barely even a memory. That’s what losing looks like — not overnight, but permanently.

Would all of this happen quietly and easily? No chance. Throughout history, when a dominant power hits its final phase, the world doesn’t politely “move on.” It resets. And resets come after brutal wars declare winners. Those winners write the rules that the losers live under.

So yes… it stands to reason it’s time for the next physical world war. For decades, we’ve been sleepwalking toward that outcome while our so-called leaders pilfered your nation and sold us all out — setting themselves up for life while setting us up for collapse.

We’d probably already be knee-deep in it if Trump hadn’t won again and come out swinging. Because he didn’t walk back into the White House to “manage decline.” He walked back in to change the rules of the game. To win the war before it turns into a full-scale global bloodbath. That’s why he’s been so aggressive on global strategy. Not because he doesn’t care about Minneapolis. Not because he forgot about the domestic traitors. But because you don’t clean your kitchen while someone is outside pouring gasoline around your house. You stop the arson first.

And Trump’s been incredibly effective on the global stage. He’s applied economic pressure through tariffs like a modern form of artillery — because in this era, money and trade can be weapons. He’s pushed peace deals because endless war bleeds America dry. He’s authorized precise military action to eliminate threats instead of dragging us into decade-long disasters. He’s made strategic moves around the Panama Canal because control of shipping lanes is control of economies. He’s even pressured Canada because North America must be unified and secure if the world is going to fracture.

SHARE this Reality Check

The man hasn’t stopped winning and — he just did it again. Within hours of walking into Davos, Trump announced that a framework for a Greenland deal was reached with NATO. That’s not a nothing burger — that’s movement. And it means the global endgame is closer than ever.

Here is today’s Reality Check: If we lose the global war, the domestic one won’t matter.

Trump knows the cycle we’re in. He knows history is trying to force the world into another full-scale war. And he’s defying it by doing what almost no leader in modern times has had the guts to do: he’s fighting preemptively, strategically, economically, and surgically — so the war gets won before it fully ignites.

And when that’s done — when America is secure, feared, and positioned to dominate the next era — that’s when the Great Reckoning here at home can begin. That’s when he can clean house without worrying about foreign enemies exploiting the chaos. That’s when he’ll crush unrest, dismantle corruption, and deal with the traitors without risking national collapse.

So, hang in there. Justice is coming. Trump just has to pull off the simple task of preventing World War III and securing America’s future… before the handcuffs finally click on the traitors who tried to burn this country down.

Patriots, here are my questions for you: Do you want Trump to crush the domestic traitors first… even if it leaves America exposed? Or do you want him to lock down the world stage so our domestic traitors have nowhere left to run? Are you willing to endure a little more discomfort during this moment if it means your kids inherit a free country instead of a managed prison?

Drop your comments below. I read every single one.

DISCUSS this Reality Check