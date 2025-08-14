Reality Check America

Reality Check America

Evy Lysk
6h

Democrats aren't leaders, they're MONSTER LIARS. Democrats created hoaxes and lied about Trump since he announced running for president. Democrats deserve excessive misery and agony for what they did to our country. Democrats can complain all they want, no one will listen to them now. They're as worthless as gum on your shoe. Josh Axe -- "Leadership is like a tree; in order to survive and bear the fruit of success you must have the deep roots of character, convictions, values and purpose." Democrat leaders are too corrupt to have any of these qualities. You got it Joe, ''Trump is the biggest road block of all, he can't be bribed or honey potted, he doesn't even drink. In other words, not controlled.'' Some democrats hate Trump so much that they follow other Trump haters just to feel important some how. If anything, they should feel real stupid if they can't see that Trump is so much better at being a leader then a damn socialist democrat. Yes, let's hope other countries follow in Trump's footsteps. Trump is our superman and other leaders can be a superman also for their people. Good article Joe. You're a genius thinker! I love all your articles.

Shar Granade
7h

Good job, Joe, of explaining what has REALLY taken place in our country because the left has feared that Trump would expose their corruption and goals.

