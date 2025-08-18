NOTE: If you're more of a reader than a listener, no worries—the full article is below.

1× 0:00 -6:24

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

“He who passively accepts evil is as much involved in it as he who helps to perpetrate it.” — Martin Luther King Jr.

The other day, I wrote about how Trump isn’t just exposing the Left’s lies—he’s shattering them beyond recognition (related article here).

The electoral map insanity.

The border hustle.

The “illegals aren’t criminals” scam.

He’s tearing the mask off the entire circus.

Every single con they ran on us—he’s ripping them apart and shoving them right back down their throats. But in doing so, Trump is revealing something even bigger—something even darker—than the Left’s madness. He’s shattering the illusion of resistance on the Right. He’s exposing the lawmakers who wave flags, give speeches, and swear they’re fighting for you—only to never lift a damn finger when it matters.

Since returning to office, Trump has proven the Left can be stopped—not as a result of leveraging his position, but by having the courage to fight back. The Right have pretended to fight, but their actions reveal that they care more about protecting their careers than saving our country. They posture, they fundraise, they pound the table, and they talk tough on Fox News—but when the moment comes to stand and deliver, they fold. Every. Single. Time.

If you need evidence of the Right’s surrender, look no further than at the answers to these questions:

Why haven’t they used their constitutional power to block the Left’s lawlessness—when that’s the very job they swore an oath to uphold?

Where was the oversight of USAID as billions of your dollars were funneled into corrupt foreign NGOs while your own towns crumbled?

Why did they rubber-stamp the Ukraine gravy train while your grocery bill doubled, your paycheck shrank, and your retirement account bled out?

Where did the Biden crime family investigation vanish to after all the chest-thumping by lawmakers who swore they’d deliver the truth?

Why—when the 2020 election was stolen in broad daylight—did most of them sprint for the exits like cowards abandoning a sinking ship?

And now, the latest disgrace: Why did they strut boldly for the cameras while the Left laughed, skipped town, and bragged about killing the redistricting vote in Texas?

They had several legal tools at their disposal to force the vote or hold the gutless cowards on the other side of the aisle accountable for ditching it. They could have locked the chamber doors. They could have stripped their paychecks. They could have had them hauled back by law enforcement. The law allowed it. The Constitution demanded it. But instead, the Right let them party on out-of-state rooftops, sip cocktails, and brag on national TV about mocking democracy to our faces.

Here’s today’s Reality Check: Your elected officials were never warriors for you. They were keepers of your leash. Their job was to keep you just angry enough to vote, just hopeful enough to donate, but never bold enough to realize the game was rigged. That’s the illusion of resistance.

Let me be clear—this is not about President Trump. He has been a true champion for us—the only man in Washington who doesn’t flinch when the ruling class bares its teeth. The man is doing everything we’ve needed him to do. No, this is about the lawmakers on the Right who should have his back—and ours—but choose every single day to cave, compromise, and sell us out like cheap whores selling America by the pound to the highest bidder.

The ruling class wants you trapped in this illusion forever. They want you to believe you’ve got fighters on your side when really, you’ve got traitors dressed as allies. And that’s why this betrayal cuts so deep: it wasn’t just the Left that failed us. Betrayal from within is always the deadliest kind. It was the very people we trusted to stop them—and they sold us out for scraps at the table of power.

SHARE this Reality Check

That’s why every single fraud—Left or Right—must be dragged into the light.

After Hillary…

After Obama and his cronies…

After Pelosi and her sham Jan 6th Committee…

After Fauci and the corrupt health cartel…

After Biden and his puppet masters…

After Letitia James, Alvin Bragg, and every last prosecutor who weaponized the law…

After every one of these traitors face justice…there must be a reckoning on the Right. No immunity. No excuses. If they stood by, if they were complicit, if they sold us out by silence or surrender—they must be dragged into the light and held accountable.

And it cannot be outsourced. It must be done by us. It must be done by YOU. Because here’s the hard truth: Trump can destroy their lies, but we should not expect him to cleanse the cancer eating our side from within. That part is YOUR fight. Your children’s freedom depends on it. It falls on YOU to drag these cowards into the light, strip off their masks, and call them exactly what they are—traitors dressed as allies. We must vote them out, shame them out, and replace them with America First patriots who will fight without fear, without compromise, and without apology.

The illusion is dead. The mask ripped off. The traitors exposed. And when the curtain finally falls on this era of corruption, history will not remember the speeches or the posturing—it will remember whether we rose up, reclaimed our Republic, and crushed the illusion once and for all.

Patriots, here are my questions for you: How many more times will you let these frauds betray you before you rise up and say enough? How many more fake battles will you watch them stage before you finally demand the real thing? And when you look back years from now, will you be proud to say you fought—or ashamed to admit you stayed silent?

Drop your comments below. I read every single one.

DISCUSS this Reality Check