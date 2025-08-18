Reality Check America

Charisse Tyson
20h

Very well said. 👏 Thanks for calling out all of the traitors. We need to sweep the midterms, adding true patriots to the ranks that will work for We the People. 🙏🙏

Beverly Robinson
20h

I totally agree with everything you just said. People must be as accountable with their vote as the leaders you elect. The problem is it’s such a quagmire of lies and deception that you can get fooled and confused!! The only answer I have is to look into who in the senate and congress voted for what. God help us.

