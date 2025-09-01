NOTE: If you're more of a reader than a listener, no worries—the full article is below.

1× 0:00 -5:39

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

“Once you dehumanize your opponent, all bets are off.” — Thomas Sowell

Before we jump in… Happy Labor Day from Elle and me. Hope you’re having a wonderful weekend.

Ok, let’s get to it…

Is Donald Trump a human being — flesh, blood, beating heart, and all?

This weekend, millions on the Left proved they don’t give a damn — and in doing so, they ripped the mask off everything they pretend to be — again.

Over Labor Day weekend, something grotesque unfolded online. On X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, “TRUMP IS DEAD” exploded into the top trends nationwide. It wasn’t just trending — it was erupting. A carnival of death, hashtags chanted like prayers, GIFs looped like rituals, and memes shared like war trophies. It was a digital mob — a nation of torchbearers without the torches, gathered around a fantasy funeral pyre, screaming for blood.

And this came on the heels of the Minneapolis massacre — a church full of children gunned down during Mass. Two kids slaughtered. Eighteen wounded. The Left wasn’t moved to mourn. They weren’t praying for the families. They were mocking prayer. Demanding gun bans. Exploiting tragedy before the blood was even dry.

Two events. One week. Same sickness.

Both situations were… Morbid. Twisted. Depraved. But let’s not pretend either of these was the lowest the Left have ever gone. We already know when that happened.

They’ve already tried to kill President Trump. Twice. Once, a bullet missed his head by inches in Butler, Pennsylvania. Then again in Florida, another attempt was stopped just short of tragedy. Twice, the Left’s hatred jumped off the screen and into real life. Twice, by nothing short of God’s grace, he survived.

Patriots haven’t forgotten. We watched the media yawn, dismiss, and spin. We watched the Left celebrate assassination attempts while calling us the violent ones. And this weekend’s glorification of his “death” is proof they were never finished.

And when the truth came out — when President Trump was photographed leaving the White House to play golf — they didn’t pause. They didn’t reflect. They didn’t apologize. They laughed harder. They mocked his survival. They celebrated death anyway.

This was hatred unmasked — raw, ugly, and proud.

Don’t think for a second that their venom is only about Trump.

It isn’t. It’s about you too.

The empathy switch hasn’t just been flipped off — it’s been ripped out and rewired. The Left have been programmed to stop seeing people as people — maybe for good. In their eyes, anyone who opposes them isn’t a human being with a family, a soul, or a right to exist. You’re not a neighbor, a parent, or even an American. You’re an obstacle.

That’s why they cheer the destruction of unborn children and call it “healthcare.”

That’s why they watch fentanyl flood across our open borders, killing 70,000 Americans a year, and call it “compassion.”

That’s why they mutilate confused children in the name of “gender affirmation” and call it “progress.”

And that’s why they glorified the death of a sitting U.S. president this weekend like it was a championship win — because in their minds, he’s not human anymore.

These aren’t isolated issues. They’re symptoms of the same disease: a group of people so poisoned by ideology, so consumed by rage, that they have lost their ability to see the value of life itself.

SHARE this Reality Check

The Left love to call themselves the “party of tolerance,” the champions of empathy and feelings. But tolerance doesn’t celebrate death. Compassion doesn’t mutilate children. Empathy doesn’t laugh while fellow human beings die from overdoses. And no one with a soul cheers the rumor of an opponent’s death.

This didn’t happen by accident — it was designed. It’s been engineered — pushed by activists, amplified by institutions, and weaponized by the media to pit Americans against each other until empathy dies and hate feels righteous.

Here is today’s Reality Check: Every hashtag celebrating Trump’s death… every joke about “ending MAGA once and for all”… every time they cheer the destruction of unborn children or push confused kids toward mutilation… it’s all the same sickness. Theirs is a movement so consumed by rage that it no longer sees the value of anyone’s life but their own.

So how do we break this? How do we wake up millions of Americans who’ve been conditioned to hate? How do we make them see that the people they want erased are still human beings? That their “enemies” are fathers and mothers, sons and daughters, neighbors and coworkers. That behind every vote, every opinion, every argument, there are hopes, dreams, and families just like theirs.

Because if they keep marching down this path, there will be no off-ramp — only a head-on collision with bloodshed. Civil War 2.0 won’t be a possibility. It’ll be the destination.

Patriots, here are my questions for you: How do we confront a movement that has been programmed to see us as less than human? How do we wake up millions of Americans before it’s too late? And if we can’t restore empathy… what will happen to our country?

Drop your comments below. I read every single one.

DISCUSS this Reality Check