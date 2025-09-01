Reality Check America

Linda Campbell
1d

Nothing changes until the Left’s stranglehold on media & education are removed. I don’t want anyone’s voice or opinions erased, I just want equal amplification. I just want the truth, not Left spin, not Right spin, just the unvarnished, beautiful ugly truth. I think many of us can take it.

Joe Meakin's avatar
Joe Meakin
1d

You touch on the foundation of this disregard for life: abortion.

Historically, the beginning of the incivility we now experience throughout society perfectly aligns with when Roe v. Wade was decided.

If the Left disregards the immeasurable value of each of the most defenseless of us, it will disregard the lives of all of us. This rejects not only our religious traditions, but natural law and basic science. This discarding of the unborn is a discarding of civilization itself and the human race.

The only way humanity can return to a civilized state where all persons are valued is by treating abortion as it really is: murder. No exceptions - because any life, regardless of its perceived inconvenience, has less worth than any other. Until this happens, we're destined for the evil we see in those X posts, and especially the anarchy experienced in 2020, to fester and worsen.

