“The judiciary must not take on the role of a super-legislature, imposing its own policy preferences instead of interpreting the law.” — Antonin Scalia

Once again, the courts are trying to stop our great president from delivering the America First agenda the people overwhelmingly voted for and support. It’s the same shameless stunt, played on repeat—Trump enforces the law, and suddenly, a leftist judge emerges from the shadows to block him.

Courts don’t rule on law anymore—they rule on politics. And their #1 mission is stopping Trump. Here’s a list of their greatest hits from his first term:

Travel ban , which kept terrorists from entering the U.S., was blocked by activist judges—until the Supreme Court stepped in and overruled them.

Attempt to repeal Obamacare , an unconstitutional disaster that forced Americans into sky-high premiums, was blocked in the courts.

Border security measures , including ending DACA (Obama’s illegal amnesty), enforcing the public charge rule (which stops immigrants from living off welfare), and tightening asylum laws, were all struck down by activist judges.

Election integrity laws , like requiring voter ID and banning ballot harvesting to prevent fraud, were blocked—because apparently, stopping cheating is “unconstitutional.”

Energy independence policies, like restarting the Keystone XL pipeline and approving drilling permits to keep gas prices low, were blocked—pushing America back into dependence on foreign oil.

But this time, the game has changed. Those Who Hate America aren’t just using the courts—they’re clinging to them for survival.

They lost the White House.

They lost Congress.

They lost the Senate.

They can’t win on ideas. They can’t win on votes. The weaponization of the courts is all they have left to force their failed agenda on the American people.

That is why, in a move that surprised absolutely no one, another activist judge stepped in to block Trump from protecting Americans earlier this week. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg—an Obama-appointed partisan hack—tried to block the deportation of violent criminals from the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. This is one of the most dangerous transnational crime syndicates in the world, responsible for drug trafficking, murder, and human smuggling. Their brutality is unmatched, with torture houses in Colombia and Mexico used to silence anyone who stands in their way. And yet, a single judge ruled that these gang members must stay in America.

Except… they didn’t.

By the time Boasberg’s ruling came down, it was already too late. The deportation plane was over international waters, and the operation was past the point of no return. Trump, refusing to be undermined by yet another radical judge, invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, a centuries-old law giving the president wartime authority to remove foreign threats without standard legal proceedings. He declared that his administration was fully within its rights to carry out the removals—and that no last-minute ruling from an activist judge could override a commander-in-chief protecting his country. The gang members landed at their destination, while Those Who Hate America melted down over Trump’s boldest defiance of the courts yet.

What truly infuriated them was the fact that Trump didn’t back down. He didn’t waste time with legal appeals. He didn’t ask for permission. He simply did what needed to be done. And in doing so, he proved that these judges have no real power. Their rulings are just words on paper unless the executive branch chooses to obey. And this time, Trump didn’t.

In that moment, Those Who Hate America realized they were out of moves, out of power, and out of time. They learned that their judges only hold power if a president enforces their rulings. Trump showed America that he doesn’t have to. That’s why they’re panicking. That’s why they’re screaming about “constitutional crises.” Because if Trump can ignore them once, he can do it again. And if future presidents follow his lead, Those Who Hate America’s last stronghold—their judicial dictatorship—crumbles overnight.

And let’s be clear—this is a dictatorship. It’s just not Trump’s. The real dictatorship is the rule of unelected, unaccountable judges who think they can override the president, the Constitution, and the will of the people. Our Founding Fathers never intended for a single radical in a robe to dictate national policy. They gave the president the power to enforce the law—and that’s exactly what Trump did.

The media wants you to believe that Trump defied the law, but here’s a Reality Check: it’s the courts that hijacked the presidency, not the other way around. The Constitution never gave judges the power to block a president from deporting foreign criminals, securing the border, or protecting American citizens. That authority has always belonged to the president. And now, Trump has proven that he doesn’t need their approval to do his job.

Those Who Hate America counted on the courts to keep the presidency in check, but now they know that tactic won’t work anymore. So, what happens next? Will they double down, or will Trump’s victory set a new precedent—one that strips activist judges of their unchecked power forever? If it’s the latter, America’s future will once again be shaped by elected leaders, not unelected judges. And we’ll be one step closer to restoring our Republic.

Here are my questions for you—when did we decide that one judge’s opinion matters more than the will of the people? How much longer are we going to let unelected judges act as kings? Will you stand with Trump if he takes this fight to its final conclusion?

As always, I look forward to hearing your thoughts.

