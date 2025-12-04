0:00 -8:00

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

“If thought corrupts language, language can also corrupt thought.” – George Orwell

There’s a room in the National Archives most Americans will never see — a climate-controlled vault where the oldest federal case files sit sealed in gray boxes, untouched by human hands for generations. Cobwebs cling to the corners like skeletal fingers. The lights don’t dare flicker on. Everything is draped in sheets, a morgue of forgotten verdicts and buried national scars. Pull one back and dust explodes into the stale air, revealing labels that haven’t been spoken aloud in half a century: “Levying War Against the United States” and “Incitement to Rebellion.”

The files inside outline cases the Founders treated like live explosives. These weren’t documents; they were detonators. To whisper these accusations once felt like lowering a match toward a powder keg. One reckless charge could fracture a young Republic.

Treason.

Sedition.

Insurrection.

These words were deployed sparingly, precisely, and always with fear in the bones of the people uttering them. Because they knew what followed — not theatrics, not press conferences, but a trial, a verdict, and the possibility of a rope. These weren’t political insults; they were the gravest accusations a free nation could level against its own — the courtroom equivalent of leveling a musket at a citizen’s heart.

Today, those same words float across America with the weight of confetti — colorful, tossed into the wind during yet another political tantrum. Not because the crimes vanished, but because the Lunatic Left rewired our nation’s moral circuitry. They stripped these charges of solemnity and proof. Now, these sacred words aren’t used by statesmen weighing the survival of our Republic — they’re flung across cable-news panels by professional liars with studio makeup, scripted outrage, and teleprompter courage.

This decay snapped into full view on January 6th — the day the Lunatic Left crowned “The Insurrection.” Was it one? Absolutely not — unless you seriously believe a crowd the size of a high-school football game could overthrow the most powerful government on Earth. Not when many were literally ushered inside by law enforcement, doors held open like it was peak tourist season. Not when the most “dangerous” figure was a shirtless man in Viking horns, face paint smudged, posture more confused than threatening, posing in Pelosi’s chair like it was a Halloween postcard.

Did you know that not a single person brought a weapon or issued any demands? Does that sound like an “insurrection” to you? Calling that chaotic wander-through one is like calling a toddler tossing cereal a “domestic threat” — delusional, desperate, dishonest. But the media machine blasted the lie until it became scripture.

And once “insurrection” became a political catchphrase, the rhetoric escalated. Trump became a “threat to democracy.” Ordinary conservatives became “extremists.” And now the latest smear — branding Secretary Hegseth a “war criminal” — proves the Lunatic Left treats the gravest accusations in law the same way they treated January 6: as props.

They scream these words nonstop for one reason — to run a real-life shell game. They point at Patriots, so no one looks behind the curtain at what they are doing. If Americans want to witness a true assault on our government, forget the footage of a chaotic misdemeanor protest. Look instead at the people who quietly fractured our Republic while the cameras were pointed elsewhere.

Start with the Seditious Six — Lunatic Left lawmakers telling active-duty troops in a video to ignore “illegal orders” from President Trump. No mobs, no costumes, no chaos — just elected officials calmly urging the military to doubt their Commander-in-Chief in the middle of crises. That’s not protest. It’s a call to mutiny.

The latest escalation came yesterday from Lunatic Left Senator Mark Warner, who went on live television and all but asked the military to remove President Trump. That isn’t commentary — it’s sedition in a suit and tie. While the Lunatic Left screams “insurrection” at grandmas in red hats, their own Senate leadership casually toys with the idea of a military coup. This is what real danger to the Republic looks like.

SHARE this Reality Check

There are countless other examples. Still, the motherlode of betrayal belongs to Barack Obama, Hilary Clinton, and their cronies who orchestrated the Russia Hoax — a fabricated coup attempt dressed up as patriotism. They used fake dossiers, intelligence leaks, and media co-conspirators to frame an incoming president as a foreign agent and overturn 63 million votes. They didn’t storm a building; they weaponized the intelligence apparatus and called it “defending democracy.” That wasn’t incompetence. It was treason executed in broad daylight — a political assassination carried out with pens instead of pistols.

Every American — regardless of party affiliation — should be furious at these betrayals. Outrage that would lead to pitchforks, torches, and angry mobs outside the halls of power demanding justice. But that hasn’t happened because we’ve been conditioned to shrug and say, “both sides do this” and “it’s just political theater” — as if sedition and sabotage are just normal tactics. The result? Actual crimes against the Republic are dismissed instead of sounding alarm bells.

Here’s today’s Reality Check: When everything is treason, nothing is. A Republic cannot endure when its gravest crimes are downgraded to talking points. And America cannot move forward until the words that once carried the weight of the gallows regain their power — and the people who earned those words face the judgment they’ve spent years outrunning.

Our nation cannot rise against betrayal when the vocabulary that should ignite it has been sanded down to dust. “Treason” once sent men into the streets ready to defend the Republic. “Sedition” once froze a room and silenced every voice. “Insurrection” once shook a nation. Today, these acts barely register — stretched, abused, cheapened into political background noise.

There will never be a national uproar as long as half our country thinks betrayal is a conspiracy theory, and the other half has lost faith in the system meant to punish it. That’s the perfect environment for corruption to thrive: a nation asleep while its foundations are being carved out from under it. And someone always pays the price.

Always.

Patriots, here are my questions for you: What will it take for these words — and the justice they demand — to matter again? What happens when a nation can no longer recognize betrayal in real time? How long can a Republic survive when crimes that once triggered trials and ropes now trigger hashtags and fundraising blasts?

Drop your comments below. I read every single one.

DISCUSS this Reality Check