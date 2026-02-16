0:00 -6:26

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

“It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it.” — Warren Buffett

For years we’ve all played the same exhausting game.

We open our social media feeds, see an outrageous lie from a Minion, and jump into the comments ready to tear it to shreds. We bring facts, timelines, common sense — things anyone living in reality should grasp instantly — and smack them right into their smug face.

Ten replies later — no change.

The Minion doesn’t pause. They don’t back down. They pile on, collect applause from their fellow Minions, and leave convinced they just successfully defended their Tribe — and their place inside it. Meanwhile you’re irritated, drained, and wondering how basic reality became controversial.

The argument stopped being about the topic a while ago, so you walk away.

The interaction itself was frustrating. But the lack of impact was worse — it was infuriating. The reason it never made a dent is simple: we haven’t been losing arguments — we’ve been aiming them in the wrong direction.

Think of it this way — you can mop a flooded floor all day, but if the faucet is still running, the puddle never dries. We’ve been arguing with the puddle while the faucet keeps gushing.

The Minions aren’t the source of the lie. They’re the echo — repeating phrases that originate from a small group of voices pushing the same bullsh*t, day after day, talking point after talking point.

Those voices are the Lie Merchants.

You know their names because you see them every day — outrage personalities, political mouthpieces, and professional commentators who manufacture the storyline and inject it straight into the bloodstream of social media. People like AOC, Eric Swalwell, Jasmine Crockett, Jake Tapper, Rachel Maddow, Anderson Cooper, Brian Tyler Cohen, the Krassensteins, JoJoFromJerz, and Steve Schmidt. They take the talking point, wrap it in outrage, blast it to the masses, and within hours it spreads word-for-word like it rolled down a conveyor belt inside a loud, humming propaganda factory.

Why? Because outrage is their fuel. The more emotional the narrative, the more clicks, shares, donations, airtime, and attention they collect. Accuracy doesn’t grow their audience — anger does. The story only needs to be useful, not true. Truth slows growth. Panic accelerates it. They’re not rewarded for being right; they’re rewarded for being believed.

And the Minions believe them hook, line, and sinker — because they need to. Not intellectually — socially. They need to see themselves as part of the “good guy” Tribe. For years they’ve built their identity around the comforting idea pushed by Lie Merchants that their side tells the truth while the other lies, shows compassion while the other is heartless, fights for the little guy while the other serves the powerful. If that story collapses, both the public and private versions of themselves collapse with it.

It doesn’t matter that it’s the complete opposite of reality. Protecting the Tribe is all that matters — because the Tribe defines who they believe they are. So, they don’t care about winning debates. They care about belonging.

Belonging only works while the Tribe still carries widespread approval. The moment repeating a Lie Merchant talking point makes them look foolish instead of righteous, everything changes — not because they accept reality, but because defending it will cost them.

They don’t want the awkward silence after they post.

They don’t want the side-eye from their own people.

They don’t want the creeping realization they defended something stupid in public.

Standing outside the Tribe feels worse than being wrong inside it — until staying inside starts to feel humiliating. That’s when they stop confronting, stop defending, and quietly distance themselves from the narrative that once signaled membership. Not out of enlightenment, but out of social self-preservation. The lie becomes socially dangerous to repeat.

False narratives don’t die because people admit they were wrong. They die because repeating them starts to feel embarrassing. Then uncomfortable. Then socially unsafe.

SHARE this Reality Check

And that’s where we’ve been getting it wrong.

We’ve been trying to convince the echo while the source stays trusted. As long as the Lie Merchant looks credible, the Minion feels safe repeating anything attached to their name. But once that source looks unreliable — publicly, repeatedly, unmistakably — the protection evaporates. Without social safety, the lie suffocates on its own.

So, the objective is no longer to win arguments with Minions. It’s to destroy confidence in the Lie Merchants.

Here’s how we do it…

Find Lie Merchants who hit a nerve in you and watch what they post. The next time they push a blatant lie, go straight to their comments and drop a truth bomb, starting with something like “This is a lie and everyone who believes it is a fool.” Then post the receipts — links, data, charts, credible rebuttals.

Do it again later — and again — so new eyes see it each time.

Then post it on your own feed. And encourage everyone you know to share it.

When enough Patriots do this — when exposure follows Lie Merchants everywhere they speak — their credibility starts cracking. Once followers repeatedly see the source getting exposed, trust collapses, and the echo collapses with it.

Winning arguments with Minions is pointless.

So, stop mopping the floor.

Turn off the faucet.

And watch how fast the room goes quiet.

Patriots, here are my questions for you: how many arguments have you wasted on someone who never created the claim? How often have you watched the same talking point appear across hundreds of accounts at the same time? What do you think will happen if we stop arguing with the Minions and start exposing the Lie Merchants? Which narratives fall apart first?

Drop your thoughts below. I read every single one.

DISCUSS this Reality Check