“All warfare is based on deception.” — Sun Tzu

At 12:00 a.m., October 1, 2025, the lights flickered out — not in your living room, but in Washington D.C. Senate Democrats pulled the plug. They shut down your government by failing to pass a Continuing Resolution (CR) and then had the gall to look you in the eye and tell you it was Trump’s fault.

Let’s clear this mess up. A “clean CR” isn’t some sinister MAGA plot. It’s a simple stopgap — Congress funds the government at existing levels, nothing new, no tricks, no games, just a bridge until a permanent deal is reached. A clean CR = yesterday’s spending, today. No extras, no favors, no bribes.

The House passed this CR. The Senate could have done the same but chose not to. And the hypocrisy of their choice reeks. Under the Autopen — Biden’s rubber-stamp presidency — the Left passed 13 CRs without a peep. No hostages. No tantrums. No lectures on “norms.” 13 times! Then Trump returned to the Oval Office — and suddenly they found their “principles.”

So why did Schumer and his crew tank this one?

Two of the real reasons they turned the lights off are obvious. One is Schumer’s own hide. Back in March, his progressive base nearly torched him for letting a GOP-backed CR pass. They called him weak. They whispered about primarying him in 2028. Chuck isn’t playing this game for America’s sake. He’s playing it to keep his cushy Senate seat.

The second is desperation. Democrats are limping along with approval ratings below 30%. Their voters — the ones who go batshit crazy on cue — have been directing much of their fury these days at their own party’s “leaders” because they’re frustrated that they haven’t resisted Trump enough. Schumer knows that if he caves again, the bottom falls out. So he’s burning the system down just to prove his side is “fighting.” This isn’t governance. It’s theater — staged at the expense of Americans who rely on the government being funded.

But the third reason is the one they pray you won’t notice: next year’s midterm elections.

Schumer has been saying his red line on the CR is about healthcare. Not for you. Not for your family. Healthcare for illegal immigrants. That’s the dirty little demand stapled to this shutdown. Schumer denies this, of course. He claims illegals have nothing to do with it. On the Senate floor the other day, Schumer thundered about Republicans “taking away people’s health care” and “letting premiums rise.” What he didn’t say is that the “people” he’s talking about should never have received these benefits in the first place.

Make no mistake — this isn’t an accident. Democrats are laser-focused on the 2026 midterms, and they want healthcare to be the primary issue. No, they NEED it to be.

Here’s why:

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Americans trust Republicans more on the economy, crime, immigration, foreign conflicts, and extremism. The Democrats? They’ve got four scraps left: environment, women’s rights, healthcare, and — laughably — “respect for democracy.”

They know screaming “Trump is a fascist” won’t be enough. They’ve tried that for years. They’ve gone further these past six months by crying about “masked Gestapo disappearing people in broad daylight.” Unfortunately for them, no one who lives in reality is buying it.

Nothing related to the environment will swing the midterms their way. Same with abortion — they’ve played this hand to death. That leaves healthcare. And that’s why this shutdown is happening: to stage a political stunt, to frame the midterms around a lie — that Trump and Republicans don’t care if you live or die.

They’ll paint this healthcare fight as noble resistance on their part. And the CR won’t be the only arrow in their quiver. They’ll take aim at Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s Secretary of Health and Human Services. Years of character assassination, recycled on cue. During the Senate hearings on his firing of CDC Director Susan Monarez a few weeks ago, they called him “dangerous” and “unhinged.” Expect them to run this ad nonstop: “Trump put a ‘madman’ over your health who thinks banning Tylenol will cure autism. We’re your only chance to stop him!”

Here’s today’s Reality Check: Chuck Schumer shut down your government for one reason: survival. His Senate seat. His party’s midterm hopes. The lives disrupted? The Americans left hanging? They don’t care! To Schumer and his fellow Democrats, they’re expendable.

Will it work? Most likely not.

If Trump does what he promised… if the economy launches like a rocket… if crime collapses in blue cities after he sends troops in… if he ends the wars in Israel and Ukraine… if America’s traitors — Obama, Hillary, and the rest — are exposed and dragged into the light with indisputable evidence… then it won’t matter how many crocodile tears Schumer sheds about healthcare. It won’t matter how many times the media screams “Fascist!” Because Americans will see the truth with their own eyes: our nation is much better off with Trump and the Republicans in charge.

Of course, if Trump’s promises don’t come to fruition, healthcare may swing enough votes to put a few seats in play that otherwise wouldn’t have been.

Regardless of the outcome, this shutdown was engineered to buy votes and to mint a campaign slogan for the midterms. Let’s make sure Schumer and his fellow Democrats don’t get away with it.

Patriots, here are my questions for you: Do you buy Schumer and the media’s story — or do you see the CR stunt for what it is? Do you support having your tax dollars fund healthcare for illegal immigrants? How would you like Trump to respond in the coming days / weeks if the CR isn’t passed: hold the line or trade concessions?

