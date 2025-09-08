NOTE: If you're more of a reader than a listener, no worries—the full article is below.

“Politicians are the lowest form of life on Earth.” — General George S. Patton

I spent over three decades in Corporate America, grinding through long hours, endless meetings, and constant change. I didn’t love working for someone else — not for a second — but there were things I truly valued. Mentoring people and watching them grow. Solving complex problems. Traveling the world and meeting people from cultures I’d only read about.

During the first twenty-five years or so, there was pride in the work, purpose in the mission, and respect between people — even when we fought like hell. You worked hard, made and impact — and were rewarded for it.

And then, almost overnight, the workplace changed.

I found myself in a place I no longer recognized. It didn’t matter how hard you worked, how loyal you were, or how much of yourself you poured into it — no one gave a damn about the mission, innovation, or even basic success. All that mattered was survival. People became selfish. Entitled. Clicky. Terrified to stand out. Terrified to speak up. Terrified to lose it all.

Every day, I watched good people throw colleagues under the bus just to save their own skin. Projects stalled because nobody wanted to make decisions. Teams fractured into petty factions. Political beliefs — once an after-hours topic — suddenly bled into every meeting, every hiring decision, every whispered alliance. The focus shifted from building something to surviving the mob. And for some, truth wasn’t just irrelevant — it was a weapon. They became traders in the currency of lies.

If you’ve ever watched something you were a part of slowly rot from the inside out, you know exactly what I’m talking about.

It was ugly. It was exhausting. And eventually, it was pointless.

That’s why I walked away.

I thought I’d escaped that poisoned system. Turns out, I was just getting a preview. Walking away from Corporate America didn’t free me — it opened my eyes. And now, when I look at Congress, I see the same sickness — only more entrenched, more dangerous, and aimed right at you.

And if you need proof, look no further than the Senate’s interrogation of RFK Jr. this week. Every senator on that panel — Left and Right — came after him like trained attack dogs. No debate. No curiosity. No search for truth. Just a scripted demolition designed to protect their real bosses.

During the hearing, Kennedy dropped a live grenade: Elizabeth Warren took $855,000 from Big Pharma. Called her out. On camera. On the record. And what happened next? Nothing. No denial. No rebuttal. Not even a fake excuse. Warren just sat there, smug, knowing she’d never have to answer — because they never do. That’s the game. And they’re not even hiding it anymore.

Here is today’s Reality Check: Despite appearances, your elected “representatives” don’t work for you — you’re nothing but leverage to them. They work for Pfizer, Nestlé, and every other corporation that profits from keeping you weak, sick, and dependent.

The Left wants you distracted, screaming about Trump’s tweets. The Right wants you calm, complacent, and “trusting the process.” But behind closed doors, the elephants and donkeys are united — not against each other, but against Trump and you.

That’s why Trump’s appointees aren’t getting confirmed. Every nomination that threatens the swamp’s grip on power gets stalled in committee, smeared in the media, or blocked outright. They know that if Trump surrounds himself with fighters instead of insiders, their racket collapses.

That’s why Trump’s agenda is being slow-walked, buried, and sabotaged. Bills die in “study sessions,” reforms get tied up in endless hearings, and funding mysteriously disappears the second it threatens donor profits. This isn’t incompetence — it’s strategic sabotage designed to make Trump look ineffective while they cling to power.

That’s why the same bureaucrats who failed you during Biden’s disastrous four years are still sucking down taxpayer money like oxygen while you foot the bill. The swamp doesn’t reward results — it rewards obedience. These are the same people who stood by while you got sicker, poorer, and weaker. The same people who torched your energy independence, turned the border into a revolving door, and drove your costs of living through the roof. And instead of being fired, they’re still there — still cashing checks, still pulling strings, and still selling you and our great Republic out.

Congress isn’t divided — it’s a Uniparty running a protection racket for the elites while pretending to hate each other on C-SPAN. It has worked exactly as intended — for them. But Trump’s return has thrown a wrench into their entire operation. He’s been a one-man wrecking crew on their grift empire.

Against every smear, every indictment, every coordinated hit job, President Trump’s been clawing our country back from the edge — and they hate him for it. That’s why the midterms are critical. If they flip Congress, everything you voted for in 2024 dies. They’ll neuter Trump and bury America’s comeback before it begins. And if they install another Uniparty puppet in 2028, it’s game over. Everything Trump fixed gets burned to ash.

I walked away from Corporate America when it became toxic because I had a choice. But here’s the reality: you don’t get to walk away from Congress. You can’t “opt out.” If you do nothing, they win.

Make them feel you breathing down their necks. Blow up their phones. Flood their inboxes. Make them choke on the reality that you’re done being ignored, lied to, and sold out — and they’ll only earn you back when they put America first.

Back the fighters. Make small or large donations — whatever you can — to MAGA candidates in the states that matter most. Focus on the races where the Uniparty’s grip can finally be broken.

Wield your vote as a sledgehammer. Swing it hard. Replace every entrenched career traitor you can in the primaries. Target the sellouts. Target the lifers. Send them all packing.

Because until we do, nothing changes. The swamp keeps winning. And America keeps losing.

If even 5% of us act, the swamp drowns.

Patriots, here are my questions for you: How much longer will you let these people steal your future? How many more elections will you hand to the traitors bleeding you dry before you finally draw a line in the sand? And when the midterms come, will you fight like hell — or will you let them burn it all down? Because if not you… who? And if not now… when?

