“Introduce a little anarchy. Upset the established order, and everything becomes chaos. I'm an agent of chaos.” — the Joker in the movie: The Dark Knight (2008)

The Joker started as a comic book villain in 1940—a crazed lunatic with a twisted grin. Over time, he evolved into something darker: a symbol of what happens when the bitter, broken, and mentally unstable are told the world owes them everything. Cesar Romero played him for laughs. Jack Nicholson gave him style. Heath Ledger turned him into a terrorist with a philosophy. Joaquin Phoenix made him a martyr for the mentally ill. But every version shared one thing: chaos for chaos’ sake.

You used to need a movie ticket to see madness come to life in broad daylight. Now you can just flip on the news and watch the Joker’s playbook in action—burn it all down and laugh while doing it!

We’re not just witnessing protests anymore. We’re watching a full-blown psychotic break being packaged as activism. According to Pew Research, liberals—especially young white women—report far higher rates of anxiety, depression, and emotional distress than conservatives. Another study links liberalism to high levels of neuroticism—the personality trait tied to anxiety, mood swings, and the constant need to catastrophize.

This isn’t about mocking mental illness. Not every liberal is unstable, and not every unstable person is dangerous. But the radical left has figured out how to take the most mentally fragile among us and turn them into human battering rams. They’re not helping the broken—they’re weaponizing them. Yes, they've handed batshit (pun intended) crazy people a cause, a list of enemies, and a permission slip to go full feral. Their meltdowns are now missions. Their delusions are institutionally endorsed. Their tantrums come with media cover and legal immunity.

The other day, I stumbled on a short, online video clip of a full-grown man fish his hand into his own ass, pull out a handful of feces, and finger-paint a Tesla like it was a protest mural. The ick was real! But what’s worse is that this unhinged circus act is exactly the kind of insanity now being applauded by the radical left. This isn’t fringe—it’s front and center.

Here are a few more examples of Joker-level lunacy that have exploded across America just this year:

Tesla Arson Attacks – Leftist anarchists published step-by-step guides to firebomb Teslas and dealerships, even advising against Molotov cocktails to avoid forensic evidence. This wasn’t hypothetical. Real people lit real fires.

The Zizians – A trans militant cult behind a multi-state killing spree, including the murder of a U.S. Border Patrol agent. The FBI says they operate like a hybrid between a death cult and an eco-terror cell. Sounds insane? It is. And it’s real.

Columbia Campus Riots – A 14-page “action guide” was passed around Columbia University, detailing how to use sledgehammers, fire extinguishers filled with red paint, and how to avoid arrest. Professors stood by. The media looked the other way. The mob roared.

Here’s a Reality Check: this isn’t a movement—it’s a total mental breakdown with branding. A tantrum wrapped in ideology, funded by NGOs, protected by academia, and broadcast with a halo by the press. It’s the product of decades of cultural rot: safe spaces, victim worship, participation trophies, and the twisted idea that mental illness isn’t something to treat—it’s something to celebrate. And now that madness is marching in the streets.

Let’s start with safe spaces—the idea that adults must be shielded from opinions they don’t like. Not threats. Not violence. Just words. College campuses once challenged students. Now they hand out therapy dogs and coloring books because someone used the “wrong” pronoun. Instead of preparing people for the real world, the radical left built padded rooms for the emotionally fragile—and called it courage.

Then came victim worship. In today’s leftist cult, the more oppressed you claim to be, the more moral authority you’re handed. Personal responsibility? Out. Merit? Canceled. Now, it’s about who can scream loudest about their trauma—real or imagined. Victimhood isn’t something to overcome anymore—it’s a status symbol. And the angrier and more unstable you are, the more clout you carry.

And let’s not forget participation trophies. A generation raised to believe they’re special no matter what, that failure is unfair, and every emotion deserves a standing ovation. These are the adults now gluing themselves to art, throwing tantrums in Senate hearings, and torching city blocks. Add a culture that glorifies mental illness instead of treating it, and you get exactly what we’re seeing now: an army of rage addicts who believe destruction is virtue.

These aren’t just unstable people having emotional episodes. They’ve been groomed, funded, organized, and unleashed by a movement that thrives on disorder. They built a powder keg. And they’re proud of the fuse they lit.

And here’s the part they don’t want you thinking about: their rage isn’t static—it’s always hunting for a new target. Today it’s Tesla. Tomorrow it’s your church. Your small business. Your kid’s school. It doesn’t matter who you are. All it takes is one wrong opinion, one refusal to kneel, and the mob turns. Their fury isn’t righteous. It’s rabid. And it can land on you in an instant.

The Joker wants to watch the world burn. The radical left wants to livestream it—and call it progress. With this in mind, here are my questions for you: How close are we to the edge? How many more lives have to burn before we stop calling this “just part of democracy”? What happens when the mob shows up on your street, in your neighborhood, at your front door? Are we going to keep backing up—or finally say enough is enough?

As always, I look forward to learning your thoughts about this.

