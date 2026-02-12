REALITY CHECK AMERICA

This didn’t happen overnight. It’s the end result of a thirty-year political slide. The Democrat Party once had Blue Dogs, pro-military voices, working-class advocates, and Roman Catholic voters who believed in ordered liberty. That coalition is gone. Cultural radicalism replaced kitchen-table economics. Elite activism replaced shop-floor pragmatism. When a party abandons soldiers, welders, and pew-sitters, it shouldn’t be shocked when they defect. Donald Trump is president because Democrats walked away from the backbone of America. If Trojan candidates are the new strategy, it’s because trust collapsed. And if this trajectory continues, the reckoning won’t be electoral correction — it will be structural realignment. The Democrat Party will go the way of the Whig Party - into the dustbin of history.

Absolutely perfect and true. Let’s all do our research!!

