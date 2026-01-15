REALITY CHECK AMERICA

Evy Lysk
1d

You say, protection existed before — and Obama deliberately removed it and signed the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act into law. No, I did not know this. That tells me he was planning something evil like a civil war since he is the bastard who stoked racism. As for Joy Reid, she is a racist maniac. Yes, I heard her stupid comment. She needs to go play in heavy traffic to escape her the misery she has causes herself. Reid lives with hate every day in her heart. There was no insurrection on Jan. 6 but there is one happening in Minnesota and all fingers point to democrats. I saw so many Democrats giving ICE the middle finger. I think the state bird for Minnesota is the middle finger. Just think had the border been closed like it should have been, there would be no ICE, no riots and Renee Good would be alive today. Democrat leaders killed Renee. Joe, I do call congress, I inform people and today my letter was published in our newspaper, titled, Democrats are what's wrong with America. I hit democrats hard and soon they will hit me hard. I say come get me democrats. Joe is right, we must keep at it and beat democrats with the truth. We should never give up our fight for our country. If we lose liberty, we lose it forever!

PSW
1d

Any of these White SJWs hearing what Joy Reid said and continue to do what they are doing in Minneapolis are truly stupid useful idiots.

