“Our job is to report the news, not fabricate it. That’s the government’s job.” — Lewis Prothero, V for Vendetta

Most headlines vanish from newsfeeds and public memory within hours. The ICE shooting in Minneapolis hasn’t. It’s lingered. It’s hardened. And as it did, the media kept working the story — layering false narrative on top of false narrative, not to inform, but to condition. Each one they concocted became a new low, pushing people closer to the edge.

One story framed the victim as a helpless “poor woman” who was merely performing a three-point turn in her Honda Pilot. Spare me. Another lionized the people who “observe” ICE and record their movements — casting lawbreakers as heroes worthy of celebration. Heroes? For obstructing federal law enforcement? For interfering with active operations? Apparently, breaking the law is now a virtue — so long as the politics are correct.

But the moment that hit me like a punch to the gut came from a nationally amplified voice — political commentator Joy Reid. Speaking on iHeartRadio, she didn’t speculate. She instructed.

“This woman was part of a group of people who they train to try to be ICE interrupters,” Reid said. “What they try to do is observe what ICE is doing, film them, and try to use their ‘white privilege,’ to be honest.”

Then she went further — explaining why white women had become the public face of these anti-ICE groups.

“As black people, we can’t put our bodies on the line because cops will shoot us,” Reid said. “And so, the presumption had been particularly a white woman. Because remember, part of the rationale for doing this with ICE is to save white women — pristine white women — from being ravaged by criminal brown men. So, the white women had been taking the lead in the movement against ICE.”

This wasn’t commentary after the fact. This was a directive delivered about who should engage, who should stay back, and who the system would protect. Reid wasn’t analyzing events. She was assigning roles.

Black Americans were warned off the front lines. Too dangerous. Too risky. Too expendable.

White women, meanwhile, were cast as the acceptable face of confrontation. She told them formal training was available. She told them to be visible. She told them they’d be safe if they engaged.

The message wasn’t subtle. Different rules for different people. Different risks. Different instructions. And all of it was delivered shortly after a white woman had been shot doing exactly what was being encouraged.

Here’s how you know this was calculated. Ask yourself — why steer Black Americans away from the front lines now — after years of pushing them to the center of confrontation and unrest? The answer — too many realized they were being used as props in someone else’s narrative. Black men, in particular, stopped buying the script. They recognized the manipulation. That’s why many of them voted for Trump in the last election. This forced the Left to pivot toward hollow, lonely women who’d already been primed by media narratives to show up and absorb it.

Back to Reid. Comments like hers — and the carefully crafted narratives flooding the airwaves all week — are not the media behavior we grew up with. We know the media has lied with impunity for years. They still do. But lies alone were yesterday’s threat. Today’s threat has a name: Deadly Disinformation.

Deadly Disinformation doesn’t shape opinion — it drives action. It moves people into danger and makes every law-enforcement encounter more volatile. When the media frames agents as villains, authority collapses in real time. Commands are ignored. Decisions are rushed. Routine enforcement turns deadly. That’s not journalism. That’s escalation.

Some will say, “We’ve been living with fake news for years.” They’re right — but they’re missing the escalation. What we’re seeing now isn’t just propaganda shaping opinion. It’s narrative actively guiding behavior in real time — telling people when to show up, where to stand, who should engage, and who will be protected. The lies didn’t suddenly appear. They evolved. And over the past few months, that evolution crossed a line.

What most people don’t know is that America anticipated this danger before. Our laws once recognized how dangerous an unchecked media could become. Enter the Smith-Mundt Act. Passed in 1948, in the early years of the Cold War, Smith-Mundt established a simple but critical boundary. The U.S. government could produce information and messaging for foreign audiences during times of conflict. But it was explicitly barred from directing that machinery at Americans themselves. In other words, a firewall was put in place — not to censor speech, but to protect a free people from their own government’s narrative power.

And for decades, that firewall held. It didn’t just restrain the government. It set the moral and legal tone for everyone downstream. Media organizations knew they weren’t allowed to function as propaganda weapons. They knew their job was to inform, not condition. To report, not mobilize. And when reporting crossed into manipulation, consequences followed.

Those protections vanished in 2013 when Barack Obama signed the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act into law. No national debate. No prime-time explanation. No warning to the American people. With the stroke of a pen, the domestic dissemination ban was removed. Government-produced messaging and narrative content — once prohibited from targeting Americans — could now legally circulate inside the United States. The line that said “this stops at our borders” was erased.

Their justifications at the time were pure nonsense:

“The internet erased borders.”

“Americans could already access the content.”

“The law was outdated.”

Every excuse served the same purpose: cover. The real reason for the change was power — control over narrative, perception, and behavior. Obama removed the one law that said Americans couldn’t be targeted — fully aware the media was already aligned and ready to operationalize the vacuum. The media had always been biased. This wasn’t that. It was much more sinister — the beginning of an unholy alliance between America’s traitors and the media.

Here’s today’s Reality Check: A nation that allows media narratives to issue instructions during live law-enforcement operations is not misinformed — it’s endangered. Deadly Disinformation is no longer theoretical. It’s a domestic threat with real bodies attached to it. And it cannot coexist with a free society.

Now that media propaganda has crossed from persuasion into Deadly Disinformation, action is no longer optional — it’s urgent. We must restore the firewall. Not censorship. Not speech policing. Just a return to the law that kept propaganda aimed outward, not inward. Trump and Congress have the authority. The protection existed before — and Obama deliberately removed it.

This is not a media reform issue. It’s a public and law enforcement safety issue. And the longer it’s ignored, the more routine enforcement turns into flashpoints, the more civilians get pulled into danger, and the more lies become physical.

If this hit you the way it should, take action. Call the White House and demand the Smith-Mundt firewall be restored. Call Congress and put them on record. Post it everywhere — Substack, Truth Social, X, Facebook. Say it out loud. Say it repeatedly. This is how movements actually start. Don’t stop until the pressure becomes impossible to ignore.

