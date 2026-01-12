0:00 -9:32

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

“Public disorder and disobedience are what bring on tyranny.” — George Washington

Four months ago, when Charlie Kirk was murdered, something inside me shattered. I spent weeks afterwards consumed by grief for a family that lost a good man and burning with rage that a Patriot was executed for daring to speak. And just as powerful was the helplessness — that gut-punch realization that I couldn’t personally stop the madness swallowing our country whole.

It felt like I had watched my house burn while holding an empty fire extinguisher.

That same storm of emotion came roaring back this week after the ICE shooting in Minneapolis — but this time it was fueled by something even darker.

To be brutally honest, I don’t grieve Renee Good’s death. She chose to ignore the reality that the Left blew our borders open and flooded America with 20 million unvetted illegals. She chose to believe the lie that the men sent to enforce the law are villains. She chose to attach herself to networks whose entire purpose is to obstruct federal authority. She chose to interfere with a lawful operation that day, just as she had before. And when she pressed the accelerator and drove toward a federal agent, she chose the final outcome.

No — what haunts me isn’t the moment itself. It’s what came after.

Before her body was even cold, the Left’s propaganda machine was already screaming at full volume. Just like with George Floyd, their machine of lies didn’t wait for facts — they rewrote reality into a perfectly polished political fairy tale designed to serve their agenda.

Weaponizing sympathy, the Left dressed Good up as a frightened soccer mom and a tender poet. And to blur the inconvenient truth that she had obstructed federal law enforcement, Left lawmakers slapped the “legal observer” label on her. Every word they fed to the public was engineered to sanctify her as a victim and bury the ugly details under a tidal wave of manufactured emotion.

And the ICE agent? The Left portrayed him as a villain pulled straight from a dystopian script — a masked Gestapo thug who supposedly took pleasure in terrorizing brown people. A toxic male who, they claimed, acted not out of self-defense, but in fury because he couldn’t stand a woman defying him. It didn’t matter that she was trying to use her car as a weapon against him. What mattered was that the Left seized the moment, froze the image, and weaponized the story for their broader political war.

Then the politicians struck the match. Governor Walz. Mayor Jacob Frey. Left-wing officials across the country piled on, one after another, amplifying the lies and feeding the frenzy. They accused ICE of “causing chaos.” They demanded the agents “get the fuck out.” Walz even went on camera and admitted the National Guard was being trained as this was unfolding — not to back up ICE, but in preparation to confront it. And every single one of them openly threatened the use of force the next time federal agents came into their cities and “broke the law.”

Those statements — layered on top of years of incitement — are not just rhetoric. They are legal proof that what we are facing is organized resistance to the rule of law.

Then it spilled into the streets. Paid, violent foot soldiers conducted a manhunt across Minneapolis for ICE agents. They found the hotels where they slept. Smashed the windows. Spray-painted “FUCK ICE” across the glass. Kicked in doors. Trashed lobbies. Turned ordinary buildings into targets.

And it didn’t stop there. Across the country, crowds gathered, screaming for blood:

“Hang Kristi Noem!”

“Save a life — kill an ICE agent!”

“Fuck Charlie Kirk!”

That isn’t protest. That is rebellion. And rebellion, under our Constitution, is treated very differently. When a nation reaches this point — when organized intimidation, propaganda, and street-level chaos collide — the president is no longer dealing with politics. He is dealing with a threat to our Republic itself. And in that moment, the law grants him extraordinary authority to restore order before the damage becomes irreversible. This is when the Constitutional Kill Switch comes into view. He just needs to follow these steps:

1. Declare Rebellion.

Once the President formally declares a rebellion exists, the entire constitutional framework changes. It activates the emergency powers required to confront internal enemies who are no longer operating as citizens, but as hostile actors.

2. Declare a National Emergency.

A national emergency allows Trump to freeze assets, seize funding, shut down organizations, sanction domestic collaborators, and reclassify coordinated political violence as a national-security threat. Entire financial and organizational networks fueling the chaos — like the Democratic party and CNN — can be dismantled in days, not years. A dissolved Democratic Party would be shut out of the 2026 midterms entirely, with no legal ability to place a single candidate on the ballot.

3. Suspend Habeas Corpus.

The Constitution explicitly allows habeas corpus to be suspended in cases of rebellion or invasion. When it is, those actively engaged in destabilizing the nation can be detained without activist judges immediately releasing them back onto the streets. Lincoln used this power. FDR used it. It exists for moments exactly like this.

America’s traitors can then be arrested without concern that corrupt judges will set them free before evidence can be presented. Traitors like… the Clintons. Obama. Biden. Pelosi. Schiff. Mayorkas. Fauci. Maddow. Tapper. Soros. Gates. You know the list.

SHARE this Reality Check

4. Hold Military Tribunals.

The Supreme Court ruled in Ex parte Quirin (1942) that individuals acting as enemies of the United States are not entitled to normal civilian court protections. Military tribunals were used during the Civil War, World War II, and the War on Terror. In those courts, radicalized judges and political manipulation don’t decide outcomes — evidence and allegiance do.

5. Federalize Defiant States.

Article IV of the Constitution requires every state to be a law-abiding government. When state officials protect rebellion, refuse to enforce federal law, or enable violence, the federal government can take control of their National Guard, override leadership, and restore lawful governance without turning cities into war zones. It would give Trump a way to suppress chaos using civilian authority instead of rolling armored vehicles through American streets.

Here’s today’s Reality Check: Our Constitution includes a built-in “kill switch” for moments of rebellion — presidential powers designed to halt chaos before it turns catastrophic.

These measures may sound extreme, but Trump has already shown this term that he’s prepared to take extraordinary action when he believes the threat warrants it. Look at what he’s done on the international stage. He crippled Iran’s nuclear program and took Maduro off the chessboard. Those moves weren’t reckless. They were examples of how he deals with enemies when time for talk is over.

What he did overseas wasn’t just foreign policy — it was preparation. When America is tense and divided, predators circle. Iran, China, North Korea — all of them watch for weakness. By unleashing precise, overwhelming force abroad, Trump made one thing unmistakable: if any of our adversaries abroad “FA” with us during a time of unrest in our country, we will make sure they “FO.”

Will Trump use any of these powers? I don’t know. But I do know this: the conditions for their use now exist. The rebellion is real. The incitement is documented. The violence is escalating.

We are at the point when the choice becomes unavoidable. Let the country tear itself apart…

Or finally bring the Left’s rebellion to an end.

Patriots, here are my questions for you: Do you believe America is already in a rebellion — or is what’s happening in our country “just politics”? If these powers exist for moments like this, should Trump use them now — or wait? If wait, why? Do you trust our nation to survive the implementation of these presidential powers?

Drop your comments below. I read every single one.

DISCUSS this Reality Check