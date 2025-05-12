"There is no influence so powerful as that of the mother." – Sara Josepha Hale

Before we get into it, let me take a moment to wish a heartfelt—if belated—Happy Mother’s Day to every strong, courageous, and irreplaceable mother out there. You are the backbone of this country, the quiet warriors behind every success story, and the last line of defense against a culture spiraling into madness. No matter how hard they try, no radical ideology will ever diminish the value of what you do and who you are.

Now…

While patriots honored the sanctity of motherhood yesterday, the Left had the audacity to celebrate the very role they spent the year mocking, mutilating, and trying to destroy.

On the very day meant to honor real women, the Left’s gender cult slithered out of its echo chambers just long enough to pretend “mother” is still a word they recognize. For 364 days a year, these people wage an unrelenting war against womanhood, motherhood, and the very foundation of family itself. But for one day, they put down their Molotov cocktails and picked up brunch menus like they hadn’t just spent the last decade trying to erase the word “mother” from existence.

These are the same people who told you that a man in a wig and a padded bra is just as qualified to be a mom as the woman who carried her child for nine months. The same people who turned “mother” into a hate crime and replaced it with dehumanized nonsense like “birthing person” and “chest-feeder.” They don’t see mothers as pillars of society—they see them as roadblocks standing in the way of their utopian social experiment, inconvenient speedbumps on the road to a society where gender is a feeling, life is disposable, and family is whatever the State says it is today.

And when they aren’t busy replacing mothers with bureaucrats, they’re working overtime to convince your children that mom and dad are the problem and the government holds all the answers. While you’re juggling bills and putting food on the table, government-funded schools are grooming the next generation to reject everything you believe in. They’re not educating your kids—they’re reprogramming them.

They teach your children that America is a hateful, irredeemable place, that faith is dangerous, and that the values passed down from generations of sacrifice are nothing more than oppressive relics. And when you dare to push back? You’re silenced. You’re branded a domestic threat simply for believing that you—not some state-funded activist—should have the final say in how your child is raised. They pass laws that allow minors to mutilate their bodies with irreversible gender procedures without your knowledge or consent. They hand out puberty blockers and sterilizing drugs behind closed doors and call it “progress.”

This isn’t care. It’s conquest. Cut the cord between parent and child, and the State becomes the new parent. That’s the plan. Raise a generation with no roots, no family loyalty, no sense of personal identity beyond their latest victim label, and you’ve created the perfect dependent citizen—broken, confused, and ready to bow before the almighty government for guidance.

But their deepest contempt for motherhood isn’t just found in their manipulation of children. It’s in their blood-soaked obsession with abortion.

To the modern Left, abortion isn’t a difficult moral issue—it’s a fashion statement. They glorify it, parade it down the streets in pink hats, and wear their abortions like twisted medals of honor. It’s not about “safe, legal, and rare” anymore. It’s about convenience. It’s about elevating selfishness to a virtue. They flood this nation with abortion pills, send them through the mail like Amazon packages, and call it freedom—never mind the shattered lives, the lifelong regret, and the silent screams of the millions who never got to take a breath.

And now they want you to believe they care about mothers? These people won’t even define what a woman is without consulting a diversity committee first! This is what happens when you trade faith for ideology, truth for propaganda, and the most sacred role in human existence for a hollow, soulless pursuit of “equity.”

Reality Check: Anyone who spends all year torching motherhood and then shows up to celebrate Mother’s Day with their loved ones is a fraud so lost in their own lies they can’t even see the irony.

The war against motherhood isn’t just a cultural skirmish—it’s the tactical assault point in a full-scale war to dismantle everything that holds this nation together. When mothers fall, families fall. And when families fall, faith collapses, freedom dies, and the iron grip of the State tightens around the throats of the next generation. That’s not a side effect of their agenda—it is the agenda. They don’t just want to erase mothers from the home; they want to replace them with bureaucrats, activist teachers, and soulless institutions that raise children to kneel before government, not God.

So, stand up! And push back against this madness NOW! Because a future without strong mothers is a future where our Republic rots from the inside out until there’s nothing left to save. And in that dark future, Mother’s Day won’t just be forgotten—it will be a banned memory, a “problematic relic” from a time when women were proud to build families, raise patriots, and pass down truth.

I don’t know about you, but I’ll be damned if I sit back and let that future take hold.

Patriots, here are my questions for you: Where do you stand? Will you sit in silence while they redefine reality and desecrate everything sacred? Will you look the other way while they erase the word “mother” from our language and the role of mother from our society? Or will you stand up—for the mothers who raised us, for the values that built this country, and for the innocent lives that deserve to exist?

As always, I look forward to hearing your thoughts on this. And more importantly, I look forward to seeing what you’re ready to do about it.

