"Mutually assured destruction is the ultimate example of how fear can be used as a tool for peace." — John F. Kennedy

Charlie Kirk’s memorial yesterday was a real tear-jerker, but in a good way. It hit all the right notes and showed the world who Charlie truly was, putting to shame the smears the Left tried to peddle about him these past few weeks. Anyone who watched even a minute of it could tell Charlie was a young family man who poured his heart into faith, freedom, and the truth. And he paid the ultimate price for it.

While Charlie was being remembered with dignity, Jimmy Kimmel was being remembered for something else — getting yanked off his late-night perch after lying to millions about the death of a good man. You know the story. Just days after Charlie’s brutal assassination, Kimmel went on air and painted his killer as “MAGA” and sneered that Patriots were “desperate” to spin his motives.

It was complete and utter bullshit.

And it makes you wonder — why would Kimmel peddle lies that had already been exposed as false? Did he really think he could spew that kind of gaslighting with zero consequences?

Let me tell you what I think…

Kimmel knew exactly what he was doing. By giving cover to the man who killed Charlie, he wasn’t delivering a commentary — he was extending an invitation. To every unhinged watcher out there his message was simple and terrifying: “Take one of them out, and we’ll have your back.”

We’ve seen this script before.

Daniel Penny, a U.S. Marine, stepped up on a New York subway to stop a violent lunatic. Passengers were protected. Lives were saved. And what was his reward? The Left branded him a racist murderer and paints a target on his back.

Just days before Charlie was gunned down, Iryna Zarutska — a Ukrainian refugee — was savagely stabbed in the neck without warning. And what did the Left say about her attacker? He wasn’t a monster. He was a “poor, sick man.” A “victim of the system.” In their twisted world, the predator got sympathy while the victim bled out.

You can bet we’ll see this script again. Because the Left has proven it works.

Maybe it’ll play out with the murder of Steven DeCesare — a man cut down by a radical Islamic terrorist shouting “Free Palestine!” at a wedding in New Hampshire this weekend. And if not Steven, it’ll be the next one. Because every time the Left covers for killers, another invitation goes out.

These invitations needs to stop. Right. Damn. Now.

The way we do this is straightforward — with mutually assured destruction. You might know this term from the nuclear war playbook. It’s means: "If you try to take us down, we’re taking you with us."

The Left has been trying to take us down for over a decade. One of their favorite weapons has been Cancel Culture. Remember how it ran wild a few years ago? If you slipped up on a pronoun or said the “wrong” thing, they tried to get you fired, smeared your name, and made you radioactive in your community. It wasn’t just pronouns, either. If you disagreed with their narrative on anything — history, borders, biology, politics — they trained their army of brainwashed minions on you.

It’s time we borrowed their playbook — but use it for things that actually matter. Not petty gotchas or manufactured outrage. Real consequences for real damage. It’s already starting to happen. Welcome to Consequence Culture (aka FAFO).

From now on, a…

… politician who openly cheers lawlessness? Consequences.

… corporation that bankrolls movements built on violence? Consequences.

… journalist who knowingly peddles propaganda that fuels chaos? Consequences.

… professor who trains the next generation to hate America? Consequences.

What consequences? Not empty outrage or keyboard hot air, but actual pain where it counts — Resignations. Cancellations. Terminations. Make it simple: pull the rug out from under anyone who cheers violence, covers for killers, and does anything to try and destroy our great Republic. Force them to quit, strip their platforms, and remove them from payrolls. Ensure the revocation of speaking gigs, sponsorships, board seats, and book deals. Turn their words and acts into professional death sentences — reputational, financial, and irreversible — so no one thinks defending chaos is worth a paycheck.

Reality Check: Reality Check: If the Left thought it was fair to destroy ordinary Americans over a tweet, then it’s more than fair to hold them to account when they celebrate death, incite violence, or poison our culture. Mutually assured destruction — it’s a great deterrent.

This is our moment. This is our purpose. We have a duty to stand up, to fight back, and to make sure that every treasonous act is met with consequences so severe that no one will ever dare to try it again. It’s time to be warriors. It’s time to be brutal. It’s time to make sure that the Left knows: We have their number, and we’re not afraid to use it.

Patriot’s — here are my questions for you: Are you ready to stop the Left from extending invitations to kill? Will you push for tangible fallout for those who do this and other treasonous acts? How far are you willing to take Consequence Culture?

