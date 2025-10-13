REALITY CHECK AMERICA

REALITY CHECK AMERICA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cynthia Warren's avatar
Cynthia Warren
1d

What a great 'Call to Arms', Joe!!! Uplifting, positive, energetic and full of Hope and Determination that we are all doing our part here by supporting the country we have loved for years and a President we love because he can see the garbage that has littered our cities and hearts and he is willing to clean it up asap. God Bless You, Joe for a beautifully written message to All American Patriots!!! To those who are undecided: Right is the right way because it encompasses All that gives America, the Beautiful its shining light!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Joe Capp and others
Justin. Hart's avatar
Justin. Hart
1d

The Lunatic’s ( DEMOCRATS IN DISGUISE ) have spent 100+ years trying to destroy America, their insane voting laws , their DEI HIRES , their open Corruption with no consequences for lying , stealing , defaming good people , imprisonment of innocent people who did nothing other than attend a rally and the MURDER OF ASHLEY BABBIT + YOUNG WOMEN who where assaulted , brutalized and murdered over the past decade ! The murders + continuing murders + assaults on Law Enforcement Officers. The LUNATIC JUDGES WHO HAVE IMPRISONED THE IN OCENG AND LET THE GUILTY GO ! All of this MUST END NOW + FOREVER IF AMERICA IS TO SURVIVE .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Joe Capp and others
43 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joe Capp
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture