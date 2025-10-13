NOTE: If you’re more of a reader than a listener, no worries—the full article is below.

“History is turning a page — and we’re the ones holding the pen.” — John F. Kennedy

Can you feel it—deep in your chest, that low rumble that says America is finally waking up?

For years, the Lunatic Left infested America’s institutions like they owned the deed to the country. Corporations, universities, Hollywood, media — all marching in lockstep under the cult of “progress.” They silenced voices, strangled debate, and hunted anyone who dared to think freely. They built a gilded cage of fear and sold it as moral superiority.

And just when they thought their power was permanent — Elon Musk happened. When he bought Twitter in 2022, it wasn’t a business deal — it was a prison break from digital tyranny. The Lunatic Left lost control of their megaphone overnight. The world’s loudest propaganda platform suddenly became a sanctuary for truth. They unleashed every weapon they had — character assassination, smear campaigns, corporate sabotage — and he torched them all.

Because Musk didn’t just buy a company. He lit the fuse. Now, three years later, the sparks he struck have become lightning bolts tearing through the fog.

Lightning Bolt #1: Dominion Voting Systems: First strike: the fortress of faithless elections — breached. Dominion, the holy relic of the Lunatic Left’s “safe and secure” election narrative, was just bought by a conservative former election director. The new owner, Scott Leiendecker of Liberty Vote, didn’t mince words: “Dominion will be 100% American owned.”

That’s not a statement — that’s a shot fired across the bow of the global machine.

Dominion wasn’t just a company. It symbolized the collapse of faith in our elections. Every American who questioned the system was labeled an extremist. Now the very company that represented that distrust is in the hands of someone who actually believes in transparency and integrity. One of the most untouchable names in politics — flipped, reclaimed, and re-Americanized. That’s not coincidence. That’s redemption.

Lightning Bolt #2: CBS News: For decades, CBS was the Left’s cathedral — preaching propaganda from polished pulpits. Their anchors dripped with contempt for half the country, sneering as they lied through perfect smiles. But the wall of narrative control just cracked — because Bari Weiss, founder of The Free Press, is now Editor-in-Chief of CBS News. That appointment didn’t happen by chance. It happened because truth is profitable again.

This is the same Bari Weiss who walked away from The New York Times after exposing its mob-driven newsroom for censoring truth. The same woman who built a fearless independent outlet that grew to over a million readers by doing the one thing corporate media forgot how to do — tell the damn truth.

CBS didn’t discover courage — they discovered fear. Fear of irrelevance. Ratings in freefall. Viewers fleeing. The independent media they once mocked eating them alive. So, they surrendered. They hired the woman they couldn’t silence. One of America’s oldest networks now has a truth-teller at the helm. That’s not poetic justice — that’s the cultural dam breaking.

Lightning Bolt #3: Turning Point USA’s “All-American Halftime Show”: The Lunatic Left’s stranglehold on pop culture has been absolute — until now. When Bad Bunny, this year’s Super Bowl headliner, bragged about not wanting to come to America, it was a mirror held up to Hollywood’s soul — and the reflection was ugly. Arrogant, detached, ungrateful.

So, Turning Point USA did what real patriots do — they built something better. Their alternate “All-American Halftime Show” will celebrate the country the elites only sneer at. While the NFL peddles shame, TPUSA is putting pride back on the main stage — unapologetically, unironically, and in full red, white, and blue.

You can almost hear the shrieking from Madison Avenue and Los Angeles: “You can’t do that!” Oh, but they are. Because America is starving for something real again — and Patriots finally found the recipe.

That’s not coincidence — that’s divine course correction.

For a decade, we were told that “equity” mattered more than excellence, “inclusion” more than merit, “representation” more than results. Corporations handed the keys to activists who despised their customers and called it progress. But 2025 has become the year of the Great Realignment.

Meta. Amazon. Walmart. Target. Even Accenture — the same global giants that once lectured you about your carbon footprint are now firing diversity czars to save themselves — not because they want to, but because they’ve been cornered. The lawsuits started rolling in. The profits started disappearing. And the silent majority started voting with their wallets instead of their words.

Patriots are done apologizing for loving their country, their families, and their flag. The culture that lectured us into submission is losing its spell. One company at a time. One institution at a time. One nerve at a time.

Yes — America is waking up!

Here is today’s Reality Check: Patriots aren’t burning America down — we’re rebuilding what the Lunatic Left destroyed, stronger, freer, and prouder than before. We’re reforging the institutions they poisoned, brick by brick, with truth as our foundation and courage as our mortar.

You can feel it rising — in the roar of rallies, in the quiet of prayer, in the heartbeat of a nation remembering who it is. It’s pride. It’s defiance. It’s the sound of Americans remembering who the hell we are.

We built this nation from dirt, faith, and sheer will. And we’re done watching the parasites who hate it suck it dry. From the factories to the newsrooms, from the classrooms to the boardrooms — the realignment has begun.

This isn’t a moment — it’s a movement, a national awakening. A quiet army of citizens, creators, parents, builders, and fighters who refuse to surrender one more inch of their country to the lunatics who lost it.

They called us extremists for wanting truth. They called us fascists for wanting freedom. They called us deplorables for loving America. Fine. Let them! Because history has always been written by those willing to stand their ground.

So, look around. The tide is turning. Every lightning bolt is proof. And if you’re reading this, you’re not an observer. You’re part of it.

Share this. Speak it. Spread it. Because this time, we’re not asking for America back. We’re taking it — and we’re never giving it up again.

Patriots, here are my questions for you: Do you believe companies are truly waking up, or just pretending until the heat dies down? Which institution should we flip next — and how do we apply pressure this week? Do you think this Great Realignment will happen fast enough, or are we still too polite to finish the job?

