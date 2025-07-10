NOTE: If you're more of a reader than a listener, no worries—the full article is below.

“You don’t need to invade a country if you can raise an army inside it.” — General Michael Flynn

Violence against ICE didn’t just escalate this past week—it erupted into a bloody warzone on American soil. And true to form, Leftist lawmakers didn’t lift a damn finger to stop it. Worse—they poured gasoline on the blaze—openly encouraging war on the very agents tasked with enforcing our laws.

Why? Don’t kid yourself. This isn’t about compassion for immigrants. It’s about conquest. These ambushes aren’t outliers. They’re doctrine—a new phase in the Left’s relentless war on everything we stand for.

Think I’m making a mountain out of a molehill? Let’s take a look.

In the past seven days alone…

…a gunman opened fire on a Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas. He lit up the entrance with a rifle before agents returned fire and dropped him. This wasn’t some lone nut. He was a foot soldier running a now familiar dirty play: bait the agents, trigger the chaos, escalate the war. Every ambush delivers the same message: “Take the shot. We’ve got your back.”

…ten armed radicals in tactical gear ambushed ICE agents in Alvarado, Texas—using fireworks as bait before unleashing rifle fire. One officer took a bullet to the neck and nearly died for doing his job. This wasn’t protest—it was a premeditated assassination attempt. And it sent a message to every activist watching: violence is no longer fringe—it’s encouraged.

…in Los Angeles, four pro-illegal activists were caught planting tire spikes under federal vehicles. They celebrated with trophy photos. They weren’t protesting. They were laying traps. Like insurgents. Like terrorists.

…meanwhile in Portland, federal ICE buildings have become battlegrounds—again. Violent protests erupted mid-June and haven’t let up. At least 22 arrests were made for assaults, arson, and attacking federal property—yet the media barely blinks. And the Left? They’re salivating over every flashbang and fireball.

These acts weren’t just tolerated—they were inspired by Left lawmakers.

Hakeem Jeffries vowed to “identify masked ICE agents no matter what it takes.”

Dan Goldman wants to ban those masks—knowing they protect agents from doxxing and retaliation.

Elizabeth Warren praised activists who “stood their ground INSIDE ICE facilities.” That’s not oversight—that’s a green light to invade, provoke, and draw blood.

And their base? They’re not just ready—they’re rabid. Axios reported Leftist voters have been urging lawmakers to “be willing to get shot” to stop deportations. One said, “There needs to be blood” to wake people up. That’s not activism—it’s a call to arms for the unstable.

So again—Why? What’s the real goal here?

Here’s today’s Reality Check: The Left has entered the Recruitment Phase of their plan to destroy America. They’re building a domestic army with this pitch: Join us and be celebrated. Oppose us—and you’re marked for destruction.

This army is a hybrid of the lawless (illegals) and the brainwashed (Left lunatics)—indoctrinated to obey, mobilized to destroy. One side brings numbers. The other brings media cover, legal shields, and moral justification. Together, they’re a force that doesn’t care about truth, law, or country. They’ve traded reason for rage, and now they want blood.

They don’t wear uniforms. They don’t follow orders. They’re backed by activist benefactors (the “money”) and emboldened by politicians handing them permission slips for destruction. The spike-layers? Foot soldiers. The ones calling for “blood”? The propaganda wing. This isn’t resistance. It’s the formation of a domestic army—driven by ideology and blessed by their political party “leaders.”

And they’ve wired this machine for war. Encrypted chats. Real-time alert networks. Digital dossiers on ICE agents—broadcasting movements, vehicles, and names to thousands. These aren’t safety tools. They’re weapons. Designed to obstruct justice and paint targets on federal agents. The battlefield isn’t just physical—it’s digital, coordinated, and lethal.

Still think this ends with border enforcement? That’s cute. Today, they’re targeting ICE. Tomorrow—when this army is 1,000 times bigger—they’ll target you. And me. And every patriot who refuses to kneel.

Think. About. That.

If they can turn ICE—the ones risking their lives to stop sex traffickers, drug mules, and felons—into villains, how long before YOU become the enemy just for loving your country?

Sure, you can tell yourself this isn’t happening. That it’s politics as usual. That things will fix themselves. You can do that. Millions of Americans do. Every day. But I won’t. I’m done pretending. I’m done hoping. I’m on offense. Every day, I ask: “What more can I do to stop this madness?” Because I know deep in my soul that, if they win, freedom dies with us. And our children will inherit a country unrecognizable—where liberty is a myth, and obedience is law.

I won’t stay silent while the country I love dies. I can’t. Can you?

Patriots, here are my other questions for you: Are you okay with ICE agents being hunted like animals? Are you okay with politicians encouraging attacks on law enforcement? Are you okay with a country where laws only apply to you—not the people who break in?

Drop your comments below—I read every one.

