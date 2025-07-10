Reality Check America

Reality Check America

User's avatar
Ken Macko's avatar
Ken Macko
12h

I think any pol who encourages the behavior should be charged with conspiracy and inciting a riot. And every time they open their mouth and whine about it they get extra counts tacked on. Keep it up and it becomes action against the government… ie. Treason

M Dean Owen CPA's avatar
M Dean Owen CPA
11h

I listen to a guy named Larry Wingett, he calls himself the world's firist irrational speaker. One of the stories he tells is we never move or change until we are uncomfortable ENOUGH. Sit in even the most comfortable chair long enough and your butt will start to hurt, when it hurts ENOUGH, we shift.

For some of us we have been uncomfortable enough for a while, for others it's gonna time the left getting worse and worse.

I'm no passifist, I am a combat vetran, I generally have a firearm within reach, and I know how to use it. However, I am eternally blessed to live in rural America where we like and respect LEO. We are Patriots, Evangetical, Conservative, we get along, and when window licking libbie goes off the deep end they stay on their side of the street. So we leave them be, until they cross to our side of the street. Try the riots in Portland in my town, the rioters would get taken down FAST, and the public would cheer. If protesters overpower our Deputies, lots of combat veteran would stand beside them as a force multiplier.

So all is not lost. I could not agree more on what needs to be done, nor could I understand less about why rioters are not shot with non-lethal methods that would incapacitate them in VERY large numbers. Send them all to the ER seeking treatment for injuries would be a fast way to get them off the street and concentrated in a small area so they could be rounded up.

