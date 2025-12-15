REALITY CHECK AMERICA

Richard Luthmann
4h

Call it what it is. This isn’t partisan hardball or bureaucratic incompetence. It’s a protection racket wearing a flag pin. What Capp lays out tracks with lived reality: crimes scattered to look accidental, power insulated to look legitimate, and punishment reserved for enemies only. That’s not politics. That’s enterprise crime. RICO was written for exactly this scenario—when chasing “one bad act” never reaches the people who benefit. If the law means anything, structure matters more than slogans. If it doesn’t, then we’ve replaced equal justice with managed decline. Either Trump and Bondi act, or we admit the system protects itself—and always will.

Jeff Carpenter
4h

Joe, another great article. I just think the deck is to far stacked against them. I really do fear democrats getting back into power though. I don't think anything will change until the Lord comes back and finishes off this corruption once and forall. The heart is evil above all things.

