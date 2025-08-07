NOTE: If you're more of a reader than a listener, no worries—the full article is below.

“There’s no way to win a rigged game—except to break the table.” — Hunter S. Thompson

Want to know how tyranny throws a fit? It skips the vote, flees the state, and blames Trump—just like what the Leftist crybabies in the Lone Star state just did.

Earlier this week, Democrat lawmakers in Texas ran away from their jobs. Not figuratively—literally. These elected cowards packed their bags, hopped on private planes, and fled the state to block a vote on new congressional maps that would’ve added five Republican seats to the U.S. House—including eliminating the seat of race-hustling megaphone Jasmine Crockett. They didn’t debate. They didn’t negotiate. They didn’t even show up. No, they ran. Why? Because they knew they were about to lose.

And like clockwork, their lapdog media activated full panic mode. Within hours, every liberal network was echoing the same nonsense: “Redistricting is only allowed to happen immediately after the census! This is illegal! Trump is hijacking democracy!” Spare us the theater. This isn’t journalism—it’s a coordinated mind-control campaign dressed in makeup and lighting. Their goal isn’t truth—it’s confusion. Keep Americans scared. Keep them stupid. Keep the rigged machine alive.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott didn’t flinch—he went scorched earth. He issued civil arrest warrants, unleashed the Texas Rangers, and even pulled in the FBI to help hunt down the fugitive lawmakers. The message was loud and clear: you flee from your duty, we’ll come find you—because sabotaging a vote isn’t protest, it’s insurrection.

Let’s settle this now—redistricting is and always has been a state-level decision. Period. And while it’s traditionally tied to the ten-year census, there is no law—none—that says states can’t redraw maps between census cycles. In fact, since the last census completed in 2020, six states—including New York and California—have already done it. Did the media shriek about democracy then? Nope. They applauded it. But the moment Texas acts? Suddenly, it's a constitutional crisis?

Let’s start with the corrupt state of Illinois. Their district map looks like it was drawn by a toddler with a Sharpie high on sugar. It’s not a representation of voters—it’s a crime scene outline around what used to be democracy. In 2024, Kamala Harris got 54% of the presidential vote. Trump got 43%. What does that have to do with House seats? Democrats hold 14 of Illinois' 17 seats in Congress. That’s 82.4% of the delegation—wildly disproportionate to the 54% of the votes Harris received in the election. Does that sound like democracy to you—or a rigged casino where you have no chance of winning?

Now let’s talk about New York—a state run like a cartel. In 2024, their “independent” redistricting commission submitted neutral, nonpartisan maps. Democrats threw them in the trash and shoved through their own gerrymandered lines to lock in control. That’s what the Left means by “preserving democracy”—they preserve it for themselves. And when Republicans play by the same rules? Suddenly it’s fascism.

How have they gotten away with this for so long? Simple: the U.S. Census counts total population—not citizens. That includes illegal aliens, visa holders, and anyone who sets foot here. That’s not a conspiracy theory—it’s Article I, Section 2 of the Constitution. And because congressional districts are drawn based on bodies, not ballots, blue states jammed with illegals end up with more seats—even as American citizens are squeezed out.

It’s not representation—it’s district-packing via border invasion.

This is the primary reason Biden’s puppet handlers left the border wide open. Contrary to the Left’s narrative, they didn’t invite 20 million illegals into our country out of compassion. They did it to inflate Democrat districts with bodies who will never vote—but will be counted anyway. This is what a peaceful coup looks like. Ballot-box warfare without a single vote cast. And it’s how they plan to win forever—not by earning your support, but by replacing it.

And when the numbers start turning against them, the Left plays their dirtiest card: race. Every time someone challenges their maps, they scream “Racism!”—as if that one word can erase the truth. But that shield is cracking. The Supreme Court just agreed to hear a case out of Louisiana that could destroy race-based redistricting for good. If the Court rules that race cannot be the primary factor in map-making, the Left’s favorite weapon—accuse, silence, dominate—gets ripped away.

That brings us back to Texas—and Trump. The media says he “demanded” the redistricting vote because he’s scared of 2026. Wrong! Trump didn’t whisper. He roared. And Texas answered. He called for the vote publicly and loudly to expose the fraud and take the fight to them—before California and New York could redraw their maps behind closed doors again. These efforts were already in the works.

For the first time in decades, we didn’t wait to be ambushed—we hit first. And we hit them—hard—in Texas. Because rural Americans are sick of getting steamrolled by sanctuary cities bloated with illegals. Talk about a Reality Check! The Left knows that if Texas succeeds, it’s game over. Other red states will follow. The illusion of Democrat dominance will die—and so will their entire strategy of manufactured majorities.

That’s why they’re screaming. That’s why they’re running. That’s why they’re threatening to redraw blue state maps “in retaliation” for something they were already doing—because our side is finally pushing back.

Here’s today’s Reality Check: You were told your vote mattered. Your elections were safe. Illegal immigration was humanitarian. It was all a lie. A coordinated, cold-blooded power grab by people who can’t win honestly—so they rig the rules, redraw the maps, and cry “fascism” when you dare fight back.

But this time? This time, we’re dragging the fraud into the light—and shoving it into the shredder.

So go ahead, Dems—run, cry, hide, flee the state if you must.

But the lines are being redrawn—with or without you.

And this time, we’re holding the pen (not the auto kind).

Patriots, here are my questions for you: How many more elections have to be stolen by maps and lies before we say enough? Why is it “racist” to demand districts that reflect legal voters—but not racist to stuff blue strongholds with non-citizens for power? Why does your voice count for less just because you don’t live in a Democrat-run hellhole? And most importantly—if Texas has the guts to fight back, what’s stopping the rest of us?

