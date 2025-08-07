Reality Check America

Reality Check America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doug Stearns's avatar
Doug Stearns
6h

Great post. Truly a reality check on Dem corruption that goes back decades!

How do you think the Dems controlled congress for 40 years until the 90’s?

Great point on the disparity in IL. Also applies to CA, NY, MA, RI, MD, OR, WA, etc., etc…. The corrupted 2020 census proves how deep the Dem corruption goes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Joe Capp and others
Ken Macko's avatar
Ken Macko
6h

Well, if Abbott can lock up (and convict) a few for abandonment and take away their seats, starting with the Jasmine Whinybitch, maybe some people will start to catch on.

Nicely done, Joe.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Joe Capp and others
39 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joe Capp
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture