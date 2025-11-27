0:00 -4:57

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

“Cultivate the habit of being grateful for every good thing that comes to you, and to give thanks continuously.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

Steam drifts quietly above a mountain of mashed potatoes like a lazy ghost.

Someone yells from the living room that the Lions scored — twice, because nobody reacted to the big announcement the first time.

Dogs scour around the table for dropped crumbs.

Kids slide across the wooden hallway floor, socks turning it into their own personal ice rink, until someone inevitably crashes into the coat rack.

The dining table — draped in the wrinkled linen cloth that only comes out once a year — is crowded with too many dishes, not enough room, and exactly the right people.

Grandma’s stuffing smells the same as it always did.

The cranberry sauce nobody eats still shows up proudly, like a tradition guarding its post.

Laughter competes with the TV.

Your favorite aunt laughs too loud and tops off her glass for the third time — calling it “just a splash.”

Someone else forgets the rolls are still in the oven.

It’s Thanksgiving in America.

The only day of the year when the chaos outside our homes doesn’t matter. Families do. Where politics pause long enough for pumpkin pie, and where disagreements are temporarily outvoted by gravy and gratitude. Where real conversations replace comment sections and eye contact means more than emojis. Where generations crowd around one table — grandparents, cousins, neighbors, maybe even a friend who had nowhere else to go. It’s unpolished, unscripted, wonderfully loud — and deeply American. There’s something pure about it — something beautifully unfiltered. No slogans. No screens. Just faces, stories, forks scraping plates, and the quiet holiness of thankfulness.

And this year, as Elle and I prepare to sit at our own table, I’m struck by this: a little over a year ago, Reality Check America was just an idea — a spark — born from the same spirit of togetherness, conviction, and appreciation that defines today. What started with a single article is now a community of thousands.

Not just subscribers. Not just readers. But people who show up when truth calls.

People who don’t simply read — they respond.

People who don’t just consume — they contribute.

People who don’t just agree — they engage.

That means something. It means America isn’t asleep. It isn’t broken. It isn’t done. It is alive — maybe quieter than the chaos, but deeper. Steadier. Truer. It is found not in broadcast studios or social media threads, but around dinner tables — because every American movement that ever mattered started exactly there. Someone spoke truth to those at their table. And then it spread.

I am thankful — not for algorithms, not for metrics — but for something better.

For this small but growing army of thoughtful, stubborn, decent Americans.

For the voices that comment, question, share, and stand their ground.

For the people who still believe truth is not a marketing strategy — it’s a responsibility.

You’re not just readers. You’re reassurance. You’re resistance. You are reminders that clarity still cuts through fog. Proof that conviction has not been replaced by convenience. Proof that good people still show up.

So today, as the game plays too loud, someone hides the last slice of pie, and we all pretend the kitchen isn’t a disaster — know this:

I am grateful for YOU.

For every article you’ve read.

For every reply you’ve shared.

For every argument you’ve strengthened.

For every time you hit “share” because you knew it mattered.

For every inch of ground you’ve helped hold.

Thanksgiving reminds us what truly brings America together — not platforms, not politicians — but people. People who gather. People who remember. People who still bow their heads before they eat.

I’m thankful. And ready for whatever come next.

Because I know we’ll tackle it together.

Happy Thanksgiving, RCA Family.

— Joe (and Elle)

Leave a comment