“The strength of an agreement lies not just in the words, but in the intent and authority of the signer.” — Henry Ford

The truth is out—Joe Biden’s presidency wasn’t just a disaster; it was a monumental fraud perpetrated against our nation. With mounting evidence that Biden never personally signed executive orders, laws, or even presidential pardons, the country now faces a constitutional crisis that could obliterate his entire administration from history. This is 1,000 times bigger than Watergate. Heck, a million! It is bigger than any political scandal in the history of the world.

A damning report from The Oversight Project has confirmed the ugly truth— Biden didn’t sign anything using his own hand. Unelected bureaucrats pulling the strings used an autopen to sign everything. This wasn’t just some clerical shortcut—it was a deliberate cover-up for a mentally unfit president who wasn’t capable of fulfilling the duties of his office. Biden didn’t govern—he was a ghost president. A machine signed his name while the deep state ruled. His entire presidency was a fraud, a lie, a hostile takeover of America.

This means Trump may have the legal authority to nullify Biden’s presidency overnight. The law requires a sitting president’s actual signature to enact executive orders. If Biden never physically signed them, then every policy, every law, and every executive action from his administration may be nothing more than a stack of counterfeit documents. Trump, as the duly elected president, could challenge, nullify, and erase Biden’s entire political legacy. The impact would be earth-shattering—an entire presidency wiped from existence.

Here are just some of the most destructive policies that could be erased from history:

1. Student Loan Forgiveness

Biden’s unlawful attempt to bribe voters by wiping out billions in student loan debt was already on shaky legal ground. But if he never personally signed off on it, the entire program could be tossed out completely—forcing borrowers who thought they got a free pass to start paying again.

2. The $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

A massive spending spree disguised as infrastructure, this bill funneled billions into Green New Deal projects and leftist pet causes. But if Biden never legally signed it, Trump’s administration could shred it to pieces and redirect funds to actual national priorities.

3. Federal Vaccine Mandates

Biden’s tyrannical COVID-era executive orders, including mandates that forced businesses to fire employees who refused the jab, were unconstitutional from day one. If he never personally signed them, lawsuits could reopen, and businesses could be forced to compensate unlawfully fired workers.

4. The Afghanistan Withdrawal Disaster

Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal resulted in the deaths of 13 American service members and handed billions of dollars in U.S. military equipment to the Taliban. But if Biden wasn’t legally the one authorizing the withdrawal, could Trump’s administration expose it as an unlawful act?

5. Climate Change Executive Orders: Undoing the Damage

Trump has already launched a bold energy revolution, bringing back oil, gas, and coal production. But the fallout from Biden’s radical climate orders remains. If his executive orders restricting drilling and energy independence were never legally signed, Trump’s administration could not only wipe them out immediately but also force financial restitution for industries Biden crippled.

6. The Border Crisis: Who Pays for Biden’s Open-Border Disaster?

Trump has restored strong border security, but the damage from Biden’s open-borders disaster remains. If those reversals were never legally signed, should sanctuary cities be forced to foot the bill for the illegals they welcomed? Could states sue for the costs of Biden’s lawless immigration policies?

7. Biden’s Presidential Pardons

This is one of the biggest bombshells of all! If Biden never personally signed any pardons, are they even legally binding? Thousands of criminals who were freed by Biden’s pardon orders—especially those convicted of violent crimes and drug offenses—could see their pardons revoked. Would they be forced back into prison? Could Trump order their re-arrest?

If Biden’s presidency was the fraudulent sham we all knew it was, then Trump’s administration has every right to dismantle every last piece of it. There is zero reason to keep laws or policies on the books that were never signed by a legitimate president. This isn’t just about undoing bad policy—it’s about restoring the rule of law and correcting the greatest political deception in American history.

The next step is clear: a full-scale legal review of every executive action, law, and policy from Biden’s term. If a signature was never legally given, then the action itself was never legitimate. Every federal agency must be directed to identify, challenge, and erase policies that were enacted under fraudulent authority. Businesses, states, and individuals who were damaged by Biden’s fraudulent presidency should have the right to compensation.

This is more than just fixing the damage—it’s about securing America’s future. By wiping Biden’s presidency off the books, Trump isn’t just restoring sanity—he’s ensuring that no future administration can ever steal power like this again. This means rewriting laws to strengthen presidential accountability, dismantle the deep state, and destroy the very mechanisms that allowed an illegitimate administration to operate in the first place.

Here are my questions for you—if an unsigned contract is worthless, then why should an unsigned presidency be any different? Would you support Trump taking immediate action to purge Biden’s legacy completely? What kind of America will we have if Trump succeeds in erasing every single illegal policy Biden ever put in place?

As always, I am looking forward to hearing your thoughts on this.

