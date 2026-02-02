0:00 -8:28

“Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.” — Hippocrates

Two shoppers walk into the same grocery store. They pass through the same automatic doors, feel the same cold blast of air, and see the same fluorescent lights bleaching everything into looking clean and harmless. But they’re not shopping the same way.

The first shopper barely touches the aisles. They move along the perimeter, where real food still exists — produce, meat, eggs, dairy. Nothing flashy. Nothing engineered. When they step into an aisle, it’s briefly, like crossing a danger zone. They turn boxes over, scan ingredients, spot “evaporated cane juice,” and put it back. Too many words that don’t belong in food. Their cart fills slowly. Their body feels worked, not inflamed. Doctor visits are rare now and usually preventative. They don’t manage chronic conditions — they try to stay ahead of them.

They shop like someone who learned — the hard way — how hostile the terrain really is.

The second shopper lives in the aisles. They move comfortably down the center lanes where the colors are loud and the promises are bold. “Low fat.” “High energy.” “Heart healthy.” A cartoon mascot smiles as a kid reaches for a box. Their cart fills quickly with food designed to be eaten fast and replaced often. Labels go unread — not out of ignorance, but because they look reassuring. This shopper doesn’t exercise much — not because they don’t want to, but because they’re tired. Foggy. Achy. The afternoon slump hits hard. They see the doctor regularly for blood sugar, blood pressure, cholesterol, joint pain, anxiety, sleep issues. Chronic problems, carefully managed. Never solved.

This shopper represents most Americans.

The difference between these two shoppers isn’t discipline versus laziness. It’s exposure versus defense. One has learned how to limit contact with a food system designed to exploit cravings, exhaustion, and convenience. The other is immersed in it — daily — making choices inside an environment engineered to work against them.

And even people trying to make “good” choices are often fed poison disguised as healthy.

Roughly 80 percent of packaged foods in U.S. grocery stores contain added sugar. You read that right — eighty percent. That’s not dessert — that’s the “normal” stuff. Bread. Sauces. Yogurt. Cereals. “Healthy” snacks. Sugar hides under dozens of names, even in foods that don’t taste sweet. The average American consumes about 17 teaspoons of added sugar every day — 60 to 70 pounds per year. That’s the sugar equivalent of three cans of soda, daily, whether you drink soda or not.

And no — this isn’t normal everywhere. Identical products sold overseas often contain far less sugar. Some additives common in American food are restricted or banned elsewhere. Healthy food isn’t a fantasy. We simply don’t prioritize it here.

Healthy food isn’t just discouraged in America — it’s crowded out. Roughly 70 to 75 percent of our food supply is ultra-processed, an avalanche of boxes and bags dominating the shelves. Real food is pushed to the margins while engineered junk — seed oils, emulsifiers, dyes, “natural flavors” — surrounds shoppers from every direction. When most of what’s for sale is designed to addict and inflate cravings, choice becomes a daily fight you’re designed to lose.

And the grocery store isn’t the only battlefield.

When hunger hits and time is short, another version of the shopper appears. It’s 7:14 p.m. The kitchen is dark except for the glow of a phone. Kids are hungry. Emails are unanswered. Energy is gone. Cooking feels like one task too many. So, they tap an app or pull into a drive-thru. A few swipes. A familiar logo. Food arrives hot and irresistible. No ingredient list. No warning. Just salt, sugar, fat — engineered to hit fast and fade faster. It tastes good. Then comes the crash. The craving. The promise that tomorrow will be different.

Americans now spend more than half of their food dollars on food prepared outside the home — meaning most meals are made by someone else. Drive-thrus and delivery apps aren’t indulgences anymore. They’re daily fuel. And restaurant food, even when marketed as “healthy,” is built to be irresistible, not restorative. Convenience didn’t just replace cooking — it replaced control over ingredients, portions, health outcomes, and the long-term damage we’re told is normal.

The cost isn’t theoretical. Six in ten American adults now live with at least one chronic disease. Four in ten live with two or more. Obesity has surged past 40 percent. More than 38 million Americans have diabetes — Type 2, once called adult-onset, now common in teenagers. Over 60 percent of adults take at least one prescription drug.

This isn’t bad luck. This is exposure.

A body constantly spiking and crashing on sugar loses clarity. Focus erodes. Energy drains. Sleep suffers. Productivity slips quietly, day after day. People feel burned out without realizing they’re under-fueled. Financial progress stalls as medical costs siphon money that could have been saved or invested.

This is eating our economy alive. You don’t build wealth, innovation, or resilience on a population that’s chronically tired, foggy, inflamed, and medicated just to feel normal. You don’t out-compete the world on sugar crashes and prescriptions. This isn’t about aesthetics. It’s about output. Independence. Strength. We’re training children’s bodies for sickness long before they learn how to drive, locking in sugar habits and metabolic damage while they’re still eating off cartoon plates.

And the financial burden hits closer to home. For most families, health insurance premiums now exceed their rent or mortgage. We’re paying for sickness twice — once with our bodies, and again every month on autopay.

The question isn’t how this happened. Everyone knows the answer.

The real question is this:

How much longer will we let them poison us?

This won’t be fixed by waiting on one man. We’re waiting for Trump to fix everything broken by ideology and incompetence. And on food and health, we’re waiting for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to do it too. He’s the right disruptor—but he’s fighting entrenched interests while we keep eating exactly what the system expects us to eat.

Here’s today’s Reality Check: We Patriots have trained ourselves to outsource responsibility — and then rage when change isn’t instant. Meanwhile, the Left mobilizes relentlessly. They unify. They apply pressure. In this respect alone, we need to learn something from them.

Making America Great Again won’t happen with another press conference. It’ll happen when we say “no more” to unhealthy food. When we unite and protest against the companies making us sick. When families cook more meals at home. When convenience returns to being occasional instead of automatic. And when we care enough to ask the people we love what they’re eating — and why.

Healthy food isn’t mysterious. It doesn’t need a brand ambassador or a marketing budget. It looks like food your great-grandparents would recognize without an explanation. Meat. Eggs. Vegetables. Fruit. Dairy in its simplest form. Ingredients that spoil if you ignore them. Food that comes with fewer words, not more. If it needs a label to convince you it’s healthy, it probably isn’t.

A “Great” America requires strong bodies, clear minds, sustained energy, and disciplined citizens. That future won’t be handed to us. It will be chosen — deliberately, consistently — every time we decide what we’re willing to fuel ourselves with.

Patriots, here are my questions for you: How many of the health issues we now call “normal” would disappear if we stopped eating what’s making us sick? At what point does convenience become surrender? And if we’re willing to fight for our country at the ballot box, why aren’t we fighting just as hard for the food that fuels our bodies, our minds, and our future?

