REALITY CHECK AMERICA

REALITY CHECK AMERICA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cindy's avatar
Cindy
8h

Yes, We have been trying to switch over to more healthy food.We don't eat out,drink raw milk make our own butter grow and Can our vegetables. Have chickens for eggs and meat feed them non gmo feed . It seems to be not enough though .I'm on Medicare now and for the past 3 years have had a bulged disc and in pain daily I won't take any pharmaceutical meds for it but they the pain clinic have been dragging me along for epidural shots x3 now that are not helping . I went to the primary Dr. last week and told him ,my hip is what hurts can we look at that ? Well we could do an xray I told him I've had that it won't show you anything but arthritis. Then he just wants to check the boxes on the Medicare plan let check you cholesterol, A1c ,do a colonoscopy.???? Let's fix what's going on not what can make the pharmaceutical industry money ! I really have lost all confidence in the medical industry. Thank you Joe you are right 🙏

Reply
Share
17 replies by Joe Capp and others
Angelus Irae ☩'s avatar
Angelus Irae ☩
8h

MAHA means making better choices. It means holding food and medicine producers accountable for the quality of their product. We do not accept slop. We do not accept poison. We have standards.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Joe Capp
40 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Capp · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture