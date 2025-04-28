“Laws made by common consent must not be trampled on by individuals.” — George Washington

“No one is above the law.” That’s the left’s favorite battle cry—at least when they’re not the ones breaking it.

Enough with the charades—let’s drag this subversion into the light.

Here’s today’s Reality Check: America’s courts have become the staging ground for the Left’s most audacious coup—a decades-long operation bankrolled by billionaire globalists, radical NGOs, and Ivy League indoctrinators, pumping out judicial saboteurs like a factory line.

And now that Trump is back in the White House, this shadow army in black robes is fighting like hell to ensure the Left keeps their grip on power.

Let’s stop pretending these judges are neutral. They’re political mercenaries—groomed, financed, and installed by the same Soros-funded cartel, with matching résumés and the fingerprints of Leftist puppet masters on every ruling that kneecaps the America First movement. You wonder why they fight like rabid animals to shield violent illegals, sabotage Trump’s agenda, and nullify the will of the voters? Because they were built for war—programmed from the start by a globalist pipeline that snakes straight from Soros NGOs, through elite law schools, and right onto the American bench.

Look at Judge Hannah Dugan of Wisconsin—caught red-handed sneaking an illegal criminal out her private courtroom exit to dodge ICE. Marquette Law. Internships with globalist “human rights” groups. Keynote at Open Society events. A career buoyed by progressive networks and “justice reform” panels, all bankrolled by the same foundations hell-bent on dismantling national sovereignty. She’s not a judge—she’s a globalist enforcer in a robe.

Judge Joel Cano of New Mexico? Same scam, different zip code. Fellowships from “immigrant advocacy” NGOs, showered with praise by the ACLU, and installed on advisory boards of leftist law clinics. The man’s a living monument to open-borders radicalism—so naturally, he harbors in his guest house a Venezuelan gangbanger tied to Tren de Aragua, a cartel turning our cities into warzones. He’s not calling balls and strikes—he’s running cover for foreign criminals and domestic chaos.

And let’s get real—they’re not outliers. America’s courts are overrun with clones just like them. Law clerks for far-left Supreme Court justices. Yale and Harvard law grads bankrolled by international donors. “Fellows” in global migration initiatives. Soros, Ford, Rockefeller alumni everywhere you look. The pipeline is bursting with “judges” whose loyalty belongs to a shadowy, unelected world order—not to you, your family, or the Constitution.

Here’s the dirty secret corporate media will never touch: The courts are ground zero for a hostile takeover of our Republic. These are not impartial judges—they’re political insurgents in black robes, hell-bent on using lawfare to erase borders, gut your rights, and tear the beating heart out of American self-government. They don’t interpret the law—they manufacture it. They invent “rights” for illegals and foreign predators while torching your rights, your safety, your sovereignty, and the power of your vote.

The Trump administration has been hammered by 211 lawsuits in his first one-hundred days back. Why? Because these saboteurs see the writing on the wall. The Left lost the White House. They lost Congress. Their media monopoly is dead. Their last weapon—the judiciary—is finally exposed for what it is: a partisan bunker for the losing side.

Here’s the good news: the takedown of Dugan and Cano was no accident. It was a seismic wake-up call. For years, these black-robed operatives waged war on the American people, convinced no one had the spine to challenge them. That era is DEAD. Trump, Kash Patel, and Pam Bondi just lit the fuse. The message is simple: break the law, answer for it. In other words, FAFO (fuck around and find out). It’s about damn time!

How did the Left respond to the pushback? With the same recycled hysteria. Their politicians and media shills screamed “threat to democracy” louder than ever—never mind that these are the same people who cheered as the DOJ was weaponized against Trump, his family, and every MAGA voter in America. Now, suddenly, holding criminal judges accountable is an “attack” on democracy?

This judiciary isn’t a last bastion of justice—it’s the final desperate bunker for the globalist Left. Every indictment, every injunction, every rogue ruling is a bayonet thrust in a civil war they started but are terrified to finish. If the Supreme Court had a shred of courage, this charade would be over. If Congress cared more about America than their perks, half these judges would be impeached by sundown. They don’t. So it’s up to us—the real Americans—to tear down this pipeline and take our courts back.

No more deference. No more silence. No more pretending these “judges” are anything but the shock troops of a globalist coup. DEMAND your representatives strip these radicals of their power, support legal warriors who fight for American sovereignty, and get LOUD. Get ORGANIZED. Never let a black robe blind you to the enemy within.

When the dust settles, history will remember who had the guts to say: NOT IN MY COUNTRY. NOT ON MY WATCH.

With this in mind—Patriots, here are my questions for you: How much longer will you let unelected, Soros-funded judges and globalist NGOs sabotage your vote, your laws, and your security? Are you ready to demand full transparency—names, donors, backgrounds—on every judge issuing rulings from the bench? Will you finally pressure your elected officials to fight, not fold, until the entire pipeline is smashed and every courtroom is returned to the people?

Drop your answer below, share this everywhere, and join the fight by subscribing—because if we lose the bench, we lose the country.

