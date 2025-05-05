Reality Check America

Reality Check America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CINDY CLARKE's avatar
CINDY CLARKE
May 5

I must get 20 emails a day asking for money to support candidates. My wallet is closed until I see real, concrete action by congress to codify the American people’s agenda in electing President Trump. No more slow walking.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies by Joe Capp and others
Beth's avatar
Beth
May 5

They better get behind OUR PRESIDENT!!!!

Or, at our first opportunity we will remove you from office!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Joe Capp and others
160 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joe Capp
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture