“The hottest places in Hell are reserved for those who, in times of moral crisis, preserve their neutrality.” — Dante Alighieri

How in God’s name are Republican lawmakers still playing defense while the Left burns it all down? That’s not a rhetorical question—it’s an indictment.

We’ve watched the radical Left torch everything in sight: our border, our economy, our justice system, our history, our kids, and even our national identity. And what do we get from most Republican lawmakers in response? Sternly worded letters, polite hearings, and calls for “civility” from men and women who still think they’re debating tax policy in 1994. It’s a joke—and We Who Love America aren’t laughing anymore. Our nation is bleeding out and our so-called defenders in Congress are too busy tiptoeing around media backlash to throw a punch.

The Left doesn’t apologize. They don’t negotiate. They don’t compromise. When they want something, they take it. They bypass Congress, ignore the Constitution, bring lawsuits in handpicked courts, march through our streets, infiltrate schools, rewrite history books, weaponize agencies, and then dare you to stop them. Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers are still chasing suburban approval polls and worrying about decorum. Let me ask you something: did the Left ask permission when they used COVID to strip away your rights? Did they care what your kids learned when they stuffed gender propaganda into classrooms and banned parents from questioning it? Did they even blink when they turned the FBI loose on pro-lifers and parents? Hell no! Because they’re at war—and they know it.

The difference is, they’re playing to win. And Republican lawmakers are playing not to offend.

Since Trump retook office in January, the contrast between presidential will and congressional cowardice has been nauseating. Trump launched a full-scale assault on Biden’s executive orders—revoking hundreds in his first 60 days. He reinstated Title 42-style deportations, signed sweeping tariff orders to choke out our dependency on China, and ordered DOJ purges to root out political partisanship. And what did the GOP-controlled House do to match that energy? Absolutely nothing! Where were the Republican lawmakers when liberal judges immediately blocked deportations in blue states? They weren’t holding rallies. They weren’t using budgetary leverage. They weren’t even naming the judges on air. They just issued statements like it was business as usual.

Senator Thom Tillis outright refused to support legislation that would have defunded sanctuary cities, calling it “too divisive.” Mitch McConnell, who’s still clinging to power like a fossilized artifact, warned that Trump’s tariffs might “destabilize global markets”—as if protecting the American worker should be secondary to Wall Street’s precious portfolio. Meanwhile, Speaker Johnson failed to rally his caucus behind Trump’s push to slash funding for NGOs that facilitate illegal immigration. The bills are still collecting dust in committee because half the Republican conference is afraid of being called mean by MSDNC.

Trump recently proposed cutting funding to NPR and PBS. It was a layup—a chance to strip taxpayer cash from far-left propaganda outlets. But instead of seizing the moment, Republican appropriators like Rep. Kay Granger began whispering about “cultural backlash” and “optics.” The optics? Let me tell you what the optics are: weak-kneed Republicans too scared to pull the plug on the very megaphones being used to smear us voters as Nazis. That’s not strategy—that’s surrender.

Republican lawmakers are out of excuses. We gave them the House back. The White House is back in Trump’s hands. The Left is overextended and exposed. This is the moment to go scorched earth—and instead, most of these gutless suits decided to ask the arsonists if they’d be willing to negotiate terms. You don’t beat a revolutionary movement with press releases. You beat it with force. With law. With power. With consequences.

Here's today’s Reality Check: We don’t need more press releases. We need REAL action. Until Republican lawmakers stop treating tyranny like a policy disagreement and start dismantling the Left’s machine with ruthless precision, we’re not being represented—we’re being abandoned.

They’ve told us to wait for 2026. Wait for the courts. Wait for more evidence. Wait for a House committee to get to the bottom of it. Wait, wait, wait—while the country we love is ripped to shreds by people who hate it. Republican lawmakers still haven’t learned that you don’t beat a revolutionary movement by negotiating with it. You crush it! You counter it with your own revolution. Because anything less is surrender dressed up in red ties and empty slogans.

America is starving for boldness. For lawmakers who will stop asking permission to defend the country they were elected to protect. We don’t need more “bipartisanship.” We need warriors who are willing to blow up the Left’s entire apparatus—legally, legislatively, and unapologetically. Shut down their funding. Arrest saboteurs. Fire every last bureaucrat who answers to anyone but the Constitution. And while we’re at it, maybe someone in the GOP should finally stand up and say what we all know: this is war! Cultural. Political. Existential. And if we don’t start acting like it, we don’t just lose elections—we lose the country.

You can feel it in the air. We Who Love America are no longer just frustrated—we’re done. Not just at the Left, but at our own lawmakers for refusing to fight with the fury this moment demands. So, this is the warning: either Republican lawmakers wake the hell up and become the wrecking ball we need, or We Who Love America will vote your asses out. Because if you continue to sit on your hands, the Left will seize power again, torch Trump’s legacy, and shove America off a cliff.

No more sidelines. It's time to unleash hell.

Patriots, here are my questions for you: Are you sick of watching Republican lawmakers fold while the Left steamrolls everything that matters? Why are WE the only ones acting like this is a war—while they’re still playing patty-cake on Capitol Hill? How many times do we have to be stabbed in the back by the people we elected to defend us? Is it time we stop waiting and start replacing every last one of them who refuses to fight?

As always, I look forward to hearing your thoughts on this.

