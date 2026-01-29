REALITY CHECK AMERICA

REALITY CHECK AMERICA

J Debra Grube
15h

Well said Joe, as I lay in bed and I know what awaits me on the other side of the covers. But I get up anyway and let strength catch up. Beautifully put!

Gail
14h

My goodness Joe Capp, that was absolutely beautifully written. I could feel every word as I was reading this. I could actually picture my own childhood here in Canada and I am 75….I knew by reading all of your writing’s that you are an extremely talented writer. You see things that a lot of writer’s these days just aren’t able to see or put into word’s that open the eye’s of their reader’s. You put 2 & 2 together like not many can these days. You see between the line’s in life as it is unfolding, so to speak.

You are 100% correct in what you have written here. We ALL must remember the way things were and that all is NOT lost at this point. Standing up for what we believe in and for what IS right and true, no matter the cost, makes me able to get out of bed everyday and continue on not just for myself, but for my Children, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.

Showing and being an example for the next Generation’s is what makes and leaves the footprint’s that they can follow just as we should follow the footprint’s of Christ.,.

God Bless you and your Family Joe Capp ….. And thank you 🙏

