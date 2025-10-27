NOTE: If you’re more of a reader than a listener, no worries—the full article is below.

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

“We live in the greatest country in the history of the world. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.” — Rush Limbaugh

“Shame on us!”

That’s been the battle cry of the Lunatic Left for over a decade — a nonstop chorus of guilt meant to keep American Patriots on our knees. Every speech, every headline, every smug panel drips with the same accusation: “You should be ashamed for being who you are.”

Shame on us for honoring our nation’s history instead of rewriting it to fit their delusions.

Shame on us for voting for a President who puts America first.

Shame on us for expecting people to earn their way instead of living off entitlement programs.

Shame on us for wanting borders, laws, and consequences in a country built on them.

Shame on us for asking questions the media is too cowardly to ask.

Shame on us for expecting schools to educate, not indoctrinate.

Shame on us for believing merit beats identity and effort beats excuses.

Forgive the bluntness, but F*CK THAT NONSENSE!

We’re talking about America — the greatest nation on Earth.

The country that…

… launched the world’s first modern constitutional republic, proving freedom could outlast empires.

… built the transcontinental railroad and carved the Panama Canal, tying a continent together and shrinking the oceans.

… cracked the code of flight and put a man on the moon, turning sky and space into American frontiers.

… invented the assembly line and created the microchip, fueling everything from the Model T to the modern world.

… built the Internet so free people could speak without permission.

… gave the world jazz, blues, country, and rock — and the world danced to America’s heartbeat.

… stormed the beaches at Normandy and stared down the Soviets, proving evil and tyranny can’t outlast courage and faith.

We didn’t inherit greatness. We built it, earned it, and bled for it. And we’re not done yet. The America they mock still exists — it’s just too busy making America great again to virtue-signal. It’s the farmer watching dawn break over his field, the veteran who still trains like the fight could come tomorrow, and the parents who teach respect before bedtime prayers.

I am proud to be an American.

I refuse to whisper my love for this nation.

I refuse to treat strength, discipline, and sanity as crimes.

And I refuse — loudly — to let those who hate my country dictate how I honor her.

If you’re part of this Reality Check America community, I already know you are proud of America too. Like me, you’ve had enough of being told that decency is dangerous and patriotism is problematic.

SHARE this Reality Check

We know better. We remember what pride feels like — real pride. The kind that comes from building, defending, and leaving something behind.

Pride isn’t just emotion; it’s legacy. It’s the memory of battles fought, families raised, and dreams handed down. It’s the instinct that drives a man to protect his home, a woman to guard her family’s name, a veteran to salute when the flag ripples in the morning wind. It’s watching your grandchildren play under that same flag and knowing your generation earned the peace they’re growing up in.

They want us quiet and ashamed — the perfect citizens for a weak nation. But that’s not who we are. While they burn flags, we raise them at sunrise. While they tear down statues, we teach our children why those statues mattered. While they glorify criminals, we honor the ones who stand the line so others can sleep safely.

They scream. We stand.

They kneel. We rise.

They whine. We build.

They mock our patriotism because it exposes their emptiness. They gave up on greatness, and they can’t stand that we haven’t. Their world runs on outrage and dependency. Ours runs on gratitude, faith, and duty.

America doesn’t run on shame — it runs on pride, perseverance, and people who refuse to apologize for doing what’s right.

Here is today’s Reality Check: Patriotism isn’t a feeling; it’s a contract. Our ancestors paid the down payment in blood and sweat; we pay the installments in truth, courage, and gratitude. If we stop paying, we lose the house.

So let the Lunatic Left sneer. Let them scream “shame on you” until their voices crack. Every insult, every slur, every false accusation only sharpens us. They tried to shame us into silence. Instead, they reminded us who we are.

I’m proud to be an American — proud of the hands that built this country, the spines that defended it, and the hearts that still refuse to quit. Proud of our grit, our faith, our defiance, and our relentless will to keep this Republic alive for the next generation. If that offends them, good. They’ve mistaken cowardice for virtue long enough.

We are Americans. And we’re damn proud to be.

Patriots, here are my questions for you: What makes you proud to be an American? What’s your proudest American moment? Do you still believe America’s best days are ahead — because you’re not done fighting for her yet?

Drop your comments below. I read every single one.

DISCUSS this Reality Check