Don Ambler
Fellow patriots, don’t be afraid to stand up straight and don’t bully but don’t be bullied either. Preach love for fellow man, agree to disagree, debate the issues with facts, and determine to make America great again.

Bernard J
Thank you Joe for saying what needs to be said. I am proud to be an American. I am also so very grateful to be an American. The United States of America is the greatest nation ever in world history, bar none. I fully believe God Almighty has been there helping from our beginnings. The many people who gave their lives for America should not be forgotten. There is an awakening going on. The freedom we still have is nothing less than hopeful. And, for the young especially, it is worth standing up for! God help US and God bless America.

