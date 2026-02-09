0:00 -8:14

“In any moment of decision, the best thing you can do is the right thing. The worst thing you can do is nothing.” — Theodore Roosevelt

Senate Majority Leader Thune,

You probably don’t care how Patriots feel, but I’m going to tell you anyway. We’re outraged! Your cowardice and inaction, along with every other RINO, have helped push our Republic toward its most dangerous moment. And we’ve had enough.

In the real world, far from the Beltway, Patriots feel the enormity of this moment every day. We feel it every time a news alert pops up on our phones. When we hear someone repeat a talking point without thinking like it’s scripture. And when we clench our jaws for no reason. That’s what Patriots under sustained pressure feel like.

Despite the incredible progress President Trump has made this past year, the damage done to our Republic hasn’t magically disappeared. Evidence of sedition and treason has been laid out in the open, stacked in documents, testimony, and timelines that no serious country would ignore. And massive financial fraud has been exposed in plain sight. Still — not a single person has been held accountable. Not one. The message to Patriots is unmistakable: the powerful are untouchable.

Tens of millions of unvetted illegals are still here. Most are still living off taxpayers, while many continue pushing drugs, trafficking people, and committing violent crimes that shatter communities that never consented to absorb this chaos. Patriots are told to absorb it, accept it, and pay for it — even if it ruins us.

Meanwhile, brainwashed minions and paid agitators openly clash with law enforcement in our streets, waving foreign flags, attacking officers, and daring the system to stop them. Police are restrained, prosecutors look the other way, and politicians excuse the violence as activism while entire neighborhoods descend into controlled chaos that looks less like protest and more like rehearsal.

Corrupt activist judges continue turning the justice system into a parody. They rule against the Constitution whenever it suits their ideology and release criminals the moment they’re processed, sending them right back onto the streets to victimize Americans again. Law and order has been replaced by a revolving door designed to protect offenders, not citizens.

Elections continue as if nothing is wrong, despite widespread fraud being exposed and public trust collapsing. The system demands participation while refusing transparency, obedience while denying accountability, and silence from anyone who dares question outcomes that no longer pass the smell test.

Socialism continues metastasizing through our largest cities, hollowing them out from the inside. Productivity is punished, dependency is rewarded, and failure is rebranded as progress. Once-great American cities now serve as cautionary tales — places people flee, not aspire to live.

And every bit of this is dismissed, normalized, and covered up by a mainstream media that no longer reports reality but actively shields those responsible. They don’t inform the public — they direct it, manage it, and gaslight it into submission.

This isn’t dysfunction. It’s deliberate destabilization — and you helped enable it.

First, let’s give credit where credit is due — President Trump has been a Godsend. In his first year back in office, he has done more than most of us who voted for him ever expected. If he were the dictator the Left hysterically claims he is, the threats tearing our Republic apart would already be crushed and buried. But he isn’t — and never was. He has tried to work with you and your cronies in Congress because the Constitution demands it. You’ve responded by obstructing, delaying, and hiding behind procedure while our Republic continues to bleed. This isn’t new — it’s your record.

Here is a Reality Check for you: The Senate has two core jobs — oversight and passing laws that make America stronger, better, and more secure. Under your leadership, it has failed at both.

That failure became undeniable when you folded in the aftermath of the 2020 election. Rules changed in real time, ballots appeared in the dead of night, and signature requirements evaporated. Whispers of a Senate challenge to election results were heard. But then the Left seized the moment, weaponized January 6th into permanent political theater, and dared you to stand firm. You didn’t. When leadership was required, you and your fellow Senate RINOs chose to tuck tail and run — for career preservation, donor appeasement, and headline avoidance.

In the four years that followed, you did nothing. Nothing to secure elections. Nothing to stop the border from collapsing. Nothing to rein in inflation that gutted family budgets. Nothing to confront the weaponization of the DOJ and FBI against political enemies.

You stood by as radical judges rewrote the law from the bench, as Big Tech censored Americans at scale, as energy independence was dismantled by decree, and as schools replaced education with ideological conditioning. Oversight was abandoned, accountability was avoided, and every lever of power you possessed was left untouched — not because the tools weren’t there, but because using them would have required risk, resolve, and confrontation you were unwilling to accept.

This wasn’t neglect — it was a series of choices. Patriots saw every single one with our own eyes. That’s why we’re not just frustrated; we’re outraged. Not confused. Not divided. Outraged beyond measure.

Trust in you has collapsed so completely that many now believe the only path to real change is a civil war — not because they want one, but because they no longer believe ballots, courts, or Congress will ever correct what is broken. This is what happens when faith in institutions is ground into dust.

What makes this worse is that you could still do the right thing — right now — and you refuse to. You have the power to kill the filibuster and choose not to. You’ve offered excuses, including fear that the Left might do it next time they’re in power. That excuse is insulting. The same party that openly talks about eliminating the Electoral College, packing the Supreme Court, impeaching and arresting political opponents, and flooding our Republic with illegal voters will absolutely kill the filibuster the moment it serves them. Pretending otherwise isn’t caution — it’s cowardice.

You can pass the SAVE Act to protect election integrity, but you choose not to.

You can codify President Trump’s Executive Orders so they can’t be easily undone, but you choose not to.

I won’t ask you to change course because it’s the right thing to do — you’ve already proven that means nothing to you. So, I’ll remind you of what does: your seat, leadership position, and how your name will be remembered in history.

Momentum against your continued tenure in public office is reaching critical mass — not because of rage alone, but because patience is gone. It starts with me. I don’t live in your state, but I will back any Republican willing to primary you. Any candidate with an R next to their name who is willing to challenge this rot will have my support — financially, loudly, and publicly — because this is no longer about geography. It’s about whether the people we elect are willing to fight for the Republic we’re watching slip away.

Joe Capp

On behalf of American Patriots

Patriots, here are my questions for you: Do you agree it’s time for a full-scale primary movement against every America-last RINO? What steps will you take? If we don’t replace these people now, what do you think our Republic looks like in 2 years?

Drop your comments below. I read every single one.

DISCUSS this Reality Check