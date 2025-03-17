"A society that puts criminals on a pedestal and treats its protectors like villains is doomed to fall." – Winston Churchill

America used to be a country where innocence mattered. Where criminals were punished and the law-abiding were protected. Where justice was blind, and the good guys won. But that has not been the case for several years now. Because today, in the upside-down world of the radical Left, criminals are saints and decent people are demons.

They’ve told you "Black Lives Matter," but if you're a black police officer killed in the line of duty? Silence. They’ve screamed about "justice," but if a mother is murdered by a violent felon out on bail? Nothing. They’ve demanded compassion, but if an innocent American is beaten, robbed, or even killed by their criminal martyrs? You won’t hear a word.

Here is a Reality Check: Only CERTAIN LIVES MATTER to liberals. And that’s because this was never about justice—it was always about control.

Think about how fast they canonize the worst people in society. One minute, they’re resisting arrest. The next, their face is on a mural, their name is on a street sign, and their funeral is a televised spectacle. Here are just a few of the bottom-feeding scumbags liberals have turned into martyrs recently:

Mahmoud Khalil – A little over a week ago, a Columbia University graduate student and pro-Palestinian activist, Khalil was detained by federal immigration agents due to his involvement in protests and alleged support for Hamas. Despite having no criminal charges against him, his detention has sparked protests and debates about free speech and civil liberties.

Luigi Mangione – An Ivy League-educated software engineer from a prominent family, Mangione was charged with the stalking and murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Following a six-day manhunt, he was apprehended with a ghost gun, fake ID, and a manifesto in his possession. Despite the gravity of his alleged crimes, Mangione has received significant public support, including substantial donations to his defense fund.

George Floyd – A violent criminal who pointed a gun at a pregnant woman’s stomach. His death sparked riots, billions in damage, and an entire cultural shift where police became the enemy. Now, his gold-plated statue stands taller than the memorials of actual American heroes.

Michael Brown – Attacked a cop, tried to steal his gun, and got himself killed in the process. The media turned him into a “gentle giant” and fueled the “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot” lie.

But what about the innocent people? What about the victims of the criminals they turn into martyrs? Where was their outrage when Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student, was brutally murdered by an illegal immigrant who never should have been in this country? When Officer Dylan Harrison, a young police officer and father, was ambushed and executed in cold blood outside his station? When Harold Jurado, a New York City bodega owner, was beaten to death by repeat offenders who were released under soft-on-crime policies? Nowhere. Because these lives don’t serve the narrative.

If you work hard, follow the law, and just want to live your life, you are nothing to them. Worse, you are the enemy. You’re the "privileged oppressor" if you speak out against crime. You’re a "racist" if you demand equal justice for all victims. You’re a "threat to democracy" if you question why career criminals are being glorified while law-abiding Americans are treated like second-class citizens. Meanwhile, liberals lift up the worst members of society, parade them through the media as symbols of oppression, and use them as weapons to dismantle law and order.

Why? Because liberals need criminals to be victims. They need chaos. They need lawlessness. Because a country that’s burning is a country that’s easy to rule. They anoint criminals as saints for one reason: control. To justify their war on law enforcement. To create a culture of fear. To destroy the concept of personal responsibility. To divide and conquer. If the people are busy fighting each other, they aren’t paying attention to who’s actually in power.

This is a game to them. And the game is simple: they choose who matters and who doesn’t. If you fall into the “wrong” category, your life, your safety, and your future are meaningless to them. But here’s what they didn’t count on: you waking up. They need you to stay silent. They need you to accept this insanity. They need you to believe that fighting back is hopeless. Because the moment you refuse to play their game—the moment Americans of all races, all backgrounds, and all walks of life say, “Enough is enough”—their entire empire of lies collapses.

That’s why they fear you more than they fear any criminal. Because criminals don’t threaten their power. But you do. Your voice is more powerful than their propaganda. They need billions of dollars, 24/7 media coverage, and constant brainwashing just to keep their grip on power. But you? You can cut through their lies easily just by sharing the truth. One conversation at a time, one post at a time, you have the power to wake people up—and that’s what they fear most.

So, here are my questions to you—Are you done letting them pick and choose whose life matters? Are you ready to prove that law-abiding, hardworking Americans will not be silenced, shamed, or defeated? Drop a comment below. And if you’re tired of the lies, tired of the double standards, and tired of watching criminals get treated like heroes while decent Americans are treated like dirt—SHARE this Reality Check.

As always, I am looking forward to hearing your thoughts on this.

DISCUSS this Reality Check