REALITY CHECK AMERICA

Beverly Robinson
Mar 19

We are living in an upside down world. The good book speaks about this and tells us not to be deceived!!! So just know you’re not crazy, you are not in the wrong by standing up for right. But be vigilant in these days. And don’t be afraid to. Fear not God says. Keep your eyes on the prize my dear brothers and sisters. Never back down!!!

The Maker's Daughter
Mar 18

Joe- it was a boost to my morale to read your article. I am surrounded by flaming Liberals who demean Trump and his followers and I am tired of listening to them and feeling bullied.

Your words are true and strong and encouraging me to speak from my mind and my heart. Thank you

