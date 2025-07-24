Reality Check America

Reality Check America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zihna Augustine's avatar
Zihna Augustine
11h

I have wondered this, too. It is obvious the media is trying to downplay it. And the primary reaction of the followers of the Dems has been violence and destruction. But, I have seen police no longer standing down. And I have seen people standing up against the chaos more than they have in a long time. Yes, the puppet masters are scared and they will do whatever they can. But, have a feeling Trump already knows their plans and is thwarting them as they arrive. They've walked into their own traps. People are seeing the truth more and more and they won't be conned again. I know they are still spraying chem trails here. Our prices are still up in my state, which is a blue state. And, as someone here said, they are out of money. Trump went after the source of the money for the rioters. I believe this is finally the "end game". No matter what they try, they will lose. Their time is finished. Just my feelings on this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Joe Capp and others
Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
11h

Add to that...they're broke! DOGE bankrupted them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Joe Capp and others
59 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joe Capp
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture