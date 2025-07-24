NOTE: If you're more of a reader than a listener, no worries—the full article is below.

1× 0:00 -6:29

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

"I am not afraid of an army of lions led by a sheep; I am afraid of an army of sheep led by a lion." — Alexander the Great

They told you this day would never come.

For years, they mocked you. Called it a conspiracy. A witch hunt. A Trump delusion. But now the one thing they feared most is happening: The truth isn’t whispering anymore—it’s roaring. Obama’s coup is no longer theory—it’s fact. And no amount of spin, distraction, or screeching leftist meltdowns is going to bury it.

Tulsi Gabbard dropped the match last week.

Trump dumped a barrel of gasoline on it in the days that followed.

And now the blaze is out of control.

What’s unfolding isn’t just a news cycle—it’s the detonation of the biggest act of political treason in American history. A sitting president weaponized the CIA, the FBI, the DOJ, and foreign allies to sabotage his elected successor. That’s not “controversial.” That’s treason. That’s war. And every panicked media meltdown, every coordinated distraction, every frantic attempt to shift blame—proves they’re not just guilty—they’re terrified.

You know what? They should be. Because the question isn’t whether the Obama-era operatives committed these crimes. They did. The evidence is overwhelming. The real question—the one I haven’t stopped asking myself these past few days—is this:

How far will these traitors go to avoid the rope?

We’re not dealing with rational people. They’re cornered rats in thousand-dollar suits. And cornered rats? They don’t surrender. They go scorched earth.

Triggering World War III isn’t off the table for them. They’ve already laid the groundwork. Russia didn’t “invade” Ukraine on a whim—it was provoked. Our own State Department spent years poking the bear, daring Putin to react, all so they could reignite Cold War fear, funnel billions into corrupt slush funds, and paint Trump supporters as foreign agents. It wasn’t about freedom—it was about control.

Unleashing a pandemic isn’t off the table for them. They’ve done it before—because it worked. They funded the Wuhan lab. They had hands in biolabs across Ukraine. And when Trump’s booming economy threatened their grip, they unleashed a virus, locked down the nation, and used manufactured fear to rewrite the rules of an election. That wasn’t public health—it was political warfare. They didn’t just steal power; they rewired reality to keep it.

Orchestrating outrage isn’t off the table for them. They perfected the blueprint on January 6th. They opened the doors. Embedded federal operatives. Ordered law enforcement to stand down. Then they let the chaos unfold—exactly as planned. The footage, the headlines, the hysterics—they weaponized it all. Not to protect democracy, but to crush it. It wasn’t a riot. It was a staged production to halt the electoral challenge, demonize patriots, and launch a new era of political persecution. A show so well-scripted, it gave them the excuse to call half the country terrorists—and treat them like enemies of the state.

If none of that works, they’ll send in the foot soldiers. The drones. The radicals. The brainwashed pawns with backpacks full of bricks and Molotov cocktails—just one headline away from torching your neighborhood. They don’t think. They obey. And they’ve already been programmed to believe your freedom is a threat to their existence.

The groundwork is done. The test runs are complete. BLM? Practice drills. Antifa? Beta testers. Leftist "leaders" like Hakeem Jeffries, Maxine Waters, and AOC have spent years inciting political violence on live TV, telling their mobs to “get in your face,” “fight in the streets,” and “make them pay.”

So, what happens when Obama gets hauled in for questioning? When Clinton, Brennan, Rice, and Comey are marched to court in cuffs? Do you honestly think the average MSNBC viewer is going to sit quietly and reflect?

SHARE this Reality Check

Hell no! They’re going to riot. They’re going to burn. They’re going to snap—because they’ve been conditioned to believe that justice is fascism and that accountability is tyranny. They’ll call it justice. They’ll call it revenge. They’ll scream and sob and light the match because they can’t handle the truth: their heroes were criminals.

While the chaos explodes, the traitors will be watching from behind layers of armed guards and reinforced gates, grinning as the nation burns. Why? Because they’ve pulled this move before. And they’re hoping it works one more time. Not to protect America—but to protect themselves.

They want the DOJ overwhelmed. The media distracted. The people terrified and divided just long enough for the clock to run out. That’s the strategy. That’s the whole game. But this time, it’s not going to work. We’ve seen the playbook. We’ve decoded the script. And we’ve torn the mask off the monster.

Here’s today’s Reality Check: The traitors have yet to realize—they screamed “emergency” one too many times. We’ve survived their lockdowns. Their race riots. Their media brainwashing. Their false flags and fear porn. We’re not the same America they tried to break in 2020.

They can start another war. Unleash another virus. Stage another spectacle. It won’t save them! And it sure as hell won’t stop us.

Their power was always rooted in fear. But that fear is gone. The spell is broken. The country is awake. So let them panic. Let them scramble. Let them scream.

Justice is coming. And this time, there’s no escape.

Patriots, here are my questions for you: How far do you think the traitors will go to avoid accountability? And how far are you willing to go to make sure they don’t escape it? When the arrests begin—do you believe their mobs will riot? Or collapse in disbelief? And when the smoke clears—do you think the media will finally tell the truth…or double down on the lie?

Drop your comments below. I read every single one.

DISCUSS this Reality Check